AcelRx Reports Progress On Commercialization Of Dsuvia

Management also issued bullish guidance for Dsuvia's launch, raising the number of expected formulary wins for Dsuvia, as well as indicating that hiring of hospital account managers would be accelerated.

As of the end of 2018, AcelRx had $105.7M in cash and short-term investments; going forward in 2019, the company expects $13-16M cash burn per quarter.

On Thursday, March 7, AcelRx (NASDAQ: ACRX) reported its 2018 financial results, presenting a strong picture overall. With a large cash balance and controlled burn rate, AcelRx is in an excellent position to build a market share for Dsuvia and demonstrate the sustainability of the company's business model. Management's comments on the company's last earnings call also indicate that the market may be quite eager to adopt Dsuvia. Though at this point investors can only wait until the company releases Q1 2019 results to see how Dsuvia's launch has performed from a revenue standpoint, I believe that there is reason for optimism going forward.

Progress on Dsuvia's Commercial Launch

As I discussed in a previous article on AcelRx, the company intends to take a gradual, resource-conservative approach to commercialization of Dsuvia - the image below illustrates the three-stage commercialization plan the company envisions (which management outlined in a January presentation).

Source: January 2019 Investor Presentation

Pursuant to this plan, AcelRx has already hired and trained the first wave of 15 account managers, and these representatives are now in the field selling Dsuvia to hospitals in their respective territories. Based on the level of interest in Dsuvia that the company has observed since the official launch in late January, CEO Vince Angotti indicated on Thursday's Q1 2019 earnings call that AcelRx intends to accelerate hiring its next 25 hospital managers from Q4 2019 to Q3 2019.

Beyond the hospital account managers, the company has also completed hiring a well-rounded and experienced commercial launch team - importantly, it is one with which Angotti has worked with previously at two successful commercial-stage companies (as he mentioned on the Q1 earnings call).

Source: January 2019 Investor Presentation

Going forward, AcelRx expects Dsuvia formulary wins to be a key metric for tracking the success of Dsuvia's launch, and expects to update investors on formulary wins quarterly. Based on results from the first few weeks of launch, AcelRx has increased its expected number of formulary wins for Dsuvia in 2019 from 125 to 100. Given its recent launch, Dsuvia has not yet scored any formulary wins; however, management indicated on the Q1 earnings call that there has been significant interest in Dsuvia from many healthcare practitioners, and that some hospital P&T (Pharmacy & Therapeutics) Committees have already scheduled review dates for Dsuvia in Q2.

Notably, AcelRx has now completed contracting with its wholesalers, and shipped orders to these wholesalers in the second half of February. In addition, the company has finalized contracts with GPOs representing approximately 80% of Dsuvia's initial target market of 1,260 specific hospitals. By the end of 2019, AcelRx hopes to execute contracts with additional GPOs - its goal is to secure contracts with GPOs representing over 90% of the company's initial target market.

Source: January 2019 Investor Presentation

In its Q1 2019 business update, AcelRx also notified investors that it plans to shift production of Dsuvia to an alternate third-party contractor by mid-2020. Currently, the packaging for Dsuvia (the most expensive component of the product) is manufactured via a semi-automated process, but the company estimates that switching to a manufacturer with an automated production line will allow for a reduction in per-unit costs of as much as 60%. The company is seeking manufacturers with the ability to provide annual shipping capacity of 10 million units (and the flexibility to scale up production as needed). Given that the company expects it will have to price Dsuvia lower in territories outside the United States, this decrease in per-unit production cost will have a significant beneficial effect on the ability of AcelRx and any potential partners to profitably commercialize Dsuvia in any territories outside the United States.

Overall, it seems that AcelRx has made solid progress on its launch effort thus far. Though investors will need to wait until Q1 2019 financial figures are released to truly gauge the success of the company's initial launch effort, there do not appear to be any significant reasons for concern at this point.

ACRX's Financial Health

As of the end of 2018, AcelRx had $105.7M in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet. Net loss for Q4 2018 was $12.6M, compared to $9.9M in Q4 2017, while the net loss for the full year totaled $47.1M, compared to $51.5M in 2017. During Q4 2018, the company used $11.3M in cash, of which $2.3M was related to debt service. AcelRx also reported $8.6M in short-term debt and $3.4M of long-term debt related to a loan maturing in March 2020. AcelRx still owes $872K of interest on this loan, and is scheduled to make $12.3M in principal repayments over the next three years. Additionally, the company records on its balance sheet a $93.3M liability related to its 2015 sale of future EU Zalviso royalties to PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ: PDLI).

Under the terms of the agreement, AcelRx received $65.0M in cash, while PDLI BioPharma received the rights to 80% of AcelRx's next four milestone payments from Grunenthal and 75% of all future Zalviso-related royalties (subject to a cap of $195.0M). AcelRx uses the following procedures to account for this liability:

In order to determine the amortization of the liability, we are required to estimate the total amount of future royalty and milestone payments to be received by PDL and payments we are required to make to PDL, up to a capped amount of $195.0 million, over the life of the arrangement. Consequently, we impute interest on the unamortized portion of the liability and record interest expense using an estimated interest rate for an arms-length debt transaction. Our estimate of the interest rate under the arrangement is based on the amount of royalty and milestone payments expected to be received by PDL over the life of the arrangement. Our estimate of this total interest expense resulted in an effective annual interest rate of approximately 14%.

Essentially, accounting standards require AcelRx to record a liability to account for potential future payments to PDL and record imputed interest on the balance of the liability as interest expense. Economically speaking, however, this imputed interest has little effect on the company - the interest expense is a non-cash charge, and does little besides distort AcelRx's net income downwards. Additionally, it seems highly unlikely that AcelRx's will ever actually be required to pay the total balance of the recorded liability to PDL - Zalviso royalties will probably continue to be relatively minimal, and I predict that AcelRx will be able to eventually write off the majority of that large liability.

Without an understanding of the accounting requirements affecting AcelRx's liability related to sale of future royalties, AcelRx's long-term debt situation appears much more dire than it actually is. In reality, AcelRx has little true long-term debt and is thus well-positioned to potentially take on debt in the future in order to avoid raising capital via an equity offering.

2019 Financial Guidance

Moving forward into 2019, AcelRx expects to record around $13-16M in cash operating expenses per quarter. Debt service will total around $9M for the year, and the company expects to incur around $5-7M in capital expenditures related to its conversion to an automated packaging line. Pricing-wise, the company has set Dsuvia's list price at $58.31/unit, and estimates a gross-to-net sales percentage of 35%, meaning that the company expects net sales to be around 65% of gross sales.

Risks

After securing FDA approval for Dsuvia, regulatory risk for AcelRx has essentially been eliminated. Now, the remaining risk is in the execution - potential investors in the company should be well aware of the difficulties inherent in commercializing an entirely novel drug. Though the company seems to be off to a good start, investors should nevertheless be wary that there is still significant risk to an investment in AcelRx.

Now, It's Time To Wait

At this point, there is little for investors to do besides wait and see how much revenue Dsuvia generates over the next few quarters. Given that the company plans to wait to gather some Dsuvia REMS data before resubmitting the Zalviso NDA, the stock has no immediate significant catalysts. On the whole, with a strong cash balance, a cohesive commercialization plan, experienced management, and what appears thus far to be a relatively interested market, AcelRx seems to be well positioned to bring Dsuvia to market. At a share price of $3.35 and a market cap of $268.6M, AcelRx is trading well below previous highs, and could potentially reward investors willing to take the risk. As a long-time investor myself, I'm very much looking forward to seeing how Dsuvia performs this upcoming year, and hoping that patience will pay off.

