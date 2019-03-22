Shake Shack Looks Interesting For Long-Term Shareholders

For a company poised to more than triple its store count over the next decade, what the company will earn in the coming years is what matters.

The main crux of the bear thesis is that SHAK appears expensive on earnings multiples of the current year, which is inherently backward-looking.

Overview

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is a “fine casual” burger restaurant - it’s a higher class version of your typical burger chain. Peers include Five Guys, The Habit, and even In-N-Out Burger to a certain extent (IN-N-Out isn't a national brand). Shake Shack might appear expensive based on a multiple of this year’s revenue, earnings, etc., but that’s the wrong filter to evaluate this company. For a company like SHAK, which is both of high quality and has a clear growth path for the future, what matters to long-term investors is what the company will look like in 5-10 years. The future looks bright at SHAK, and a reasonable projection of how the company will perform over the coming 5 years would indicate that SHAK is poised to return 25%-30% annually over the coming 5 years.

First, A Recap

Shake Shack certainly has a sensational history: founded as a hot dog stand in NYC by a fine-dining restaurateur in 2001, transitioned to an actual restaurant in 2004 as the name was an instant hit in Manhattan, and taken public in 2015 (the company lays out its history beautifully in its annual report). Being a New York company with a well-known founder, restaurateur Daniel Meyer, investors were immediately captivated by the company’s story. And upon going public investors became, how should we say, rather euphoric:

Ah, yes, the busted IPO. Adherents to the value investing philosophy have watched these type of scenarios in horror from the sidelines on numerous occasions. Given this historical backdrop it certainly, at least in part, explains the intense negative sentiment surrounding the name, as only 31% of the 13 analysts covering SHAK have a buy rating and nearly all the SA articles covering the stock are uniformly bearish, at least of late. Nonetheless, a busted IPO is a great pond to go bargain-fishing in, and Shack Shake only appears to be a bargain to investors concerned with owning an actual business.

A Quality Company

Shack has an incredible brand name, as both a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the company display this. Shake Shack has been a receiver of multiple awards in the restaurant space, including: Foodable's "brand of the year" list as part of their 2018 Top Emerging Brands, Compassion in World Farming’s 2017 Good Farm Animal Welfare Awards (GFAWA) (Annual Report). On the Quantitative side, SHAK boasts average unit sales (AUV) for each store in NYC of approximately $7 million. Even after factoring lower AUV none-Manhattan stores, SHAK’s restaurants still appear much financially healthier than the competition, as SHAK’s AUV averages $3.5 million and a competitor of theirs, The Habit, averaged $1.9 million for FY2018.

Store-level economics of SHAK appear to be extremely compelling from an ROIC perspective as well. Management breaks out in the annual report that they incur costs of roughly $2.2 million for each store to be constructed. As shown in the chart below, using the store-level operating margins broken out in the report, returns for the restaurant chain are incredibly compelling.

Average Unit Volume (Sales) $3,500,000 Same-Shack Operating Returns (25%) $875,000 Invested Capital $2,200,000 ROIC (Pre-tax) ~ 40% Payback Period 2.5 Years

I do want to note that the figures provided above provide a rough estimate in that they don’t factor in General and Admin expenses that are inherent with running the organization. Once you factor in those costs, ROIC returns fall to approximately 30%, still more than adequate for a long-term investor.

SHAK’s Future

For a company like SHAK, what they’ll earn next quarter or even next year is all but meaningless, especially for long-term investors. What matters most is what the company will look like in 5-10 years and what a reasonable approximation of what the company will earn then. For Shake Shack, this is where things get really interesting. The company has 208 stores total, as of FY 2018, but only 124 of those were company-owned and domestic (the rest were franchisees). For the US alone, management expects to open at least 450 company-operated stores nationwide. This seems to be completely achievable as In-N-Out Burger, which is exclusively a West Coast chain, has almost 350 stores.

Additionally, Shake Shack has been opening almost 35 company-owned stores the past two years and is projecting to sustain that same rate moving forward. If we assume the Company is able to maintain the same rate moving forward, then in 5 years SHAK will have ~ 300 stores and will have 450 Company-owned stores in ~ 9 years.

What's It Worth?

For valuation purposes, we will only tackle the next 5 years for the company, as any longer starts being too speculative. AUV cited in the calculation is the same $3.5 million used above, and the Fair Value Multiple is a conservative estimation of what the market would be willing to pay for a company earning adequate returns on capital in addition to still having room to grow.

Total Rev (AUV * 300 Stores) $1,050 (M) Long-term Operating Margins 20% Pre-Tax Return ~ $210(M) Fair Value Multiple 15 Enterprise Value $3.15 (B) Per-Share Basis (28 million outstanding) $108/Share

At a closing price $53 per share, as per the valuation calculated above, SHAK is priced for a 100% return over the next 5 years, or ~20% annually.

Quantifying the Downside

Shake Shack, by all metrics, is an extremely high quality company, with able and honest management, poised for success over the long term. But, being fully aware that wonderful businesses only make great investments at beautiful prices, making sure the company isn't priced for perfection is extremely pertinent here. So, what could go wrong?

1) A fully discretionary product. Offering a higher-quality yet higher-priced burger and fries is something I assume consumers would first cutback on during a recession. However, this risk is cyclical in nature and would offer investors a chance to scoop up shares at rock-bottom prices.

2) Margin compression. Shake Shack has historically turned an impressive percentage of Revenues into Operating Income on a store-level basis. Nonetheless, increasing labor costs in addition to any inflationary pressure that the company is not able to pass onto consumers should be a material concern noted by prospective investors.

3) Growth expectations. As previously noted, the Company has provided reasonable expectations for future growth. However, any slow down in number of stores added per year would affect what the Company will look like in 5 years.

Conclusion

Given the Company's current valuation, a good deal of growth is priced into the stock. However, that doesn't mean the stock is overvalued. It only means there isn't a lot of margin of safety, as Ben Graham would measure it, at these prices. Nonetheless, a company with proven management, a strong brand name, and a clear growth path should be valued on what it will earn in the next 5 years - not the last five. Therefore, SHAK looks like a potentially appetizing investment.

