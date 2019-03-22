Why Dexcom Faces 45-60% Downside Risk From Abbot's New Libre 2 Product

The avg sell-side price target implies ~5% of incremental upside in the share price, and fails to model the effect of a price war when the Libre 2 hits the market. We see 45-60% downside risk.

Our survey of DXCM diabetic users shows they are price sensitive. Upon introduction on Abbot's new Libre 2 (we expect it to be 80%) cheaper, we foresee material margin pressure.

Report Entitled "Sugar High"

Spruce Point is pleased to issue a unique investment research report on Dexcom, Inc. (“Dexcom,” “DXCM,” or “the Company”) a manufacturer of continuous glucose monitoring systems (“CGMs”) for diabetic patients - with 45-60% downside (approx $65 - $85 per share). The full contents of our report are available on our website. We also encourage readers to follow us on Twitter @sprucepointcap. Please review our disclaimer below. Major tenets of our short thesis are as follows:

Abbott Set To Close Technological Gap Between Libre And Dexcom G-Series

Until now, Dexcom’s high/low alarm-equipped, accurate G-Series has been considered the gold standard of stand-alone CGMs, with Libre a low-cost, easy-to-use alternative. Abbott (ABT), however, is set to release the Libre 2, which includes an alarm and is sufficiently accurate to serve the needs of most, if not all, diabetics. Priced at an ~80% discount to the G6, the Libre is the far more sensible option for T2 diabetics, and even T1 diabetics – a surprisingly price-sensitive population, per our proprietary survey – will be drawn to the cheap, yet technologically-advanced Libre 2.

Investors Misinterpreting Recent Growth Acceleration As Growth In Patient Base

Bulls believe that recent sales growth acceleration to >50% yoy has been driven largely by an expanding patient base. However, the decoupling of transmitter sales growth rates from sensor sales growth rates suggests that recent growth is a consequence of A) recent effective sensor price hikes and B) stockpiling of cheaper legacy G-Series sensors ahead of the release of the more expensive G6. Management no longer discloses patient base growth as of February 2019, hiding any recent slowdowns in patient base growth from investors’ view.

Dexcom Has Few Avenues For Near-Term Patient Growth

U.S. T2 patients did not adopt CGMs in material size until the release of the far cheaper Libre 1. Abbott is now taking >95% incremental share of U.S. T2 patients, suggesting that T2 patients may have never been part of Dexcom’s TAM. Dexcom will effectively be locked out of the T2 market until it releases a cheaper, down-market CGM similar to the Libre. Libre is also taking >70% incremental share of U.S. T1 patients, even before the technologically-comparable Libre 2 hits the market. With the U.S. T1 market already ~50% penetrated (with a likely ceiling of 70-80%), Dexcom has limited room for patient growth through the next 1-3 years as T1 patient adoption decelerates, and as it competes against the cheap-yet-comparable Libre 2 in its core T1 market.

Failure To Come To Market With T2-Targeted CGM Creates Near-Term Growth Cliff

Dexcom publicly announced its plans to release a T2-targeted CGM as early as 2015. Repeated failures have forced management to delay its commercialization to late 2020 / early 2021 at earliest. With the T1 growth runway rapidly becoming exhausted, Dexcom will be locked out of the T2 market – by far the largest source of CGM patient growth through FY19-21 and beyond – until 2020-21 at best.

Abbott’s Economies Of Scale As A Large Medical Device Player Could Overwhelm Dexcom In A Price War

The leveling of the technological playing field between Abbott’s and Dexcom’s CGMs will likely bring downward price pressure to the space as customers grow more open to adopting the formerly less-advanced Libre. Abbott is the low-cost CGM manufacturer by a factor of 4, and could overwhelm the one-product Dexcom in an aggressive price war. If Dexcom is forced to price its current CGM lineup on par with the Libre, Abbott could wipe out Dexcom’s gross profit in its entirety while taking only a 100 bps hit to its own gross margin. Dexcom’s vast scale disadvantage could also prevent it from ever producing a cheaper T2-targeted CGM profitably.

A Risky One-Product Company Valued As A Growth Story

DXCM is valued at a 57% premium to medical product peers (e.g. Tandem (TNDM), Insulet (PODD), CareDX (CDNA), Varex (VREX), Hologic (HOLX) and others, on its seemingly exciting growth story despite exposure to competition / TAM saturation. Even bullish sell-side analysts see only ~5% upside, and smart money seems to be weary of DXCM’s growth prospects. We see 45-60% near-term downside in DXCM shares after disappointing sales growth and a multiple re-rating, and even more potential future downside on long-term price pressure.

