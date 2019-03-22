City Office REIT: Could Be Ready To Gain Traction?

Dividend growth investing has definitely paid off for long-term investors in the US over the past few decades. Investing in proven dividend growth stocks such as the aristocrats for example has resulted in spectacular gains if ample time for compounding was given to a respective portfolio.

In fact, over the past century more or less, dividends have accounted for about 50% of the total gains of the S&P 500. This stat really demonstrates why many long-term investors only invest in stocks which pay a dividend.

The core necessity of a properly structured dividend growth portfolio is time. In fact, from the research we have done, a dividend growth investor should be able to double the dividend income of a portfolio within 7 to 8 years if all dividends have been continuously reinvested.

The problem is that many investors come late to the party with respect to dividend growth investing and do not have the "time" to really achieve meaningful compounding in their portfolio. When this happens, one can easily go the "high yield" route in an attempt to get compounding running at a faster clip in the portfolio. One stock which has a high yield at present is City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO). Let's go through this REIT to see if it would be a good option for a long-term income hold.

The REIT pays out a forward dividend of $0.94 which equates to a dividend yield of 8.48%. Although this REIT has a very high single-digit dividend yield at present, the yield has basically been hovering around this level since 2015. Growth though in the dividend has been slowing with the five-year growth rate coming in at 41% on average per year whereas the three-year growth rate has dropped significantly to around 11%. There has been no growth in the dividend over the past 12 months. This is a worrying trend. When choosing our dividend stocks, we invariably prefer stocks which are increasing their dividends faster than the rate of inflation. Although City Office had no problem in this respect over the past 5 years, the underlying trend here is worrying from a long-term perspective.

When we look at the payout ratio, we can see that the annual dividend payment is barely being covered by both net income and free cash flow. The payout ratio when calculated off net income comes in at 96% whereas when it's calculated off free cash flow comes in as an extremely elevated 99%. These type of numbers do not bode well for dividend growth going forward. In saying this, 2018 was the first year where free cash flow was actually reported in the black at $42 million. If this trend continues and free cash flow can continue to increase from these levels, this will take an awful lot of pressure off that dividend payment.

Therefore, to get an insight into how the dividend will fare over the next few years, we look at key ratios such as the debt-to-equity ratio, the interest coverage ratio plus what type of earnings growth has been earmarked by analysts for this REIT. Although the interest coverage ratio of 2.62 is working off a very low base, it is encouraging to see that this key probability metric has been rising over the past few years. Since 2015, the debt-to-equity ratio also has declined substantially. However, it is still rather high at 1.62 and actually comes in at 1.77 when we include all of the company's liabilities in the calculation.

The company next announces its quarterly earnings numbers on the 3rd of May next where $0.28 is the number projected. Over the long term, analysts who follow the stock expect the company to grow its earnings by around 8% per year on average over the next 5 years. Now obviously we have to take earnings projections with a pinch of salt. For example, in the previous quarter, the consensus of $0.27 per share was way above the actual negative print of $0.22 per share which was the reported number. The preceding quarters before the December quarter were much in line with the company's guidance so that was encouraging from a predictive analysis perspective concerning earnings.

From a long-term chart point of view, price continues to make higher highs. We actually have a buy signal on the monthly chart on the slow stochastics indicator. Warning signs though maybe a slight divergence on the RSI indicator plus volume should be following the upward trend much more robustly.

Therefore to sum up, when investing in something like City Office REIT, our focus is very much on protecting the downside. The REIT is coming from a low base in term of its earnings but it may be about to gain traction. Its valuation looks attractive but there are worrying indicators on the technical chart. Let's see if it can follow stocks higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CIO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.