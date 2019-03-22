Questions About Osiris Therapeutics Buyout

On March 12, 2019 Osiris announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Smith & Nephew for $19 per share.

Financial markets were just beginning to restore confidence that Osiris Therapeutics is strong, growing and profitable with accelerating net income.

I have been researching Osiris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OSIR) for several years. Last year I began summarizing my perspective in articles on Seeking Alpha. My most recent blog post was September 2018. I did this to fill the void left by a lack of public analyst coverage.

While I have been the rare public champion to promote the financial opportunity created by Osiris' efficacious science in recent years, I am now questioning the company's business savvy.

On March 12, 2019 Osiris announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) for $19 per share.

On March 20, Osiris filed Schedule 14D-9 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The 14D-9 contained the details on timelines, negotiations, transaction, board decisions, rationale, fairness opinion by Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., and other information to help shareholders decide if they are going to tender shares. After reading these materials, I have a number of questions:

Did Cantor have adequate time and knowledge for a complete valuation?

The 14D-9 identifies the Cantor engagement on February 26th. How did Cantor consider quality relative to competition (efficacy)? Restated, the differentiating characteristic of the products including the strong evidence with low assessment bias studies as rated by NICE and DHHS' Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality Technology Assessment Program relative to other products? Did Cantor consider an appropriate peer set? We have read that Grafix works better than Epifix by MiMedx and Dermagraft by Organogenesis for certain wounds. Did Cantor consider that Osiris has a head start in obtaining insurance coverage than most other firms in the space?

Did the Cantor's valuation appropriately capture the complete and true value of the firm?

How was Mesoblast's (NASDAQ:MESO) commercialization of MSC-100 (Osiris Prochymal) evaluated? Mesoblast agreed to pay Osiris $100M several years ago to get control while Osiris retained royalty rights, so we know it has value above current cash flow (royalties on current sales in Japan). Mesoblast's investors apparently see significant value in MSC-100 for aGVHD. On March 21, Mesoblast told investors that, "We believe remestemcel-L will be the first commercially produced allogenic mesenchymal lineage cell product registered for sale in the U.S." This is significant. Significant for patients, Mesoblast, and Osiris.

Did Cantor consider that the market for chronic wounds is significant and growing? The flat 10% growth forecast doesn't appear that this was considered.

How did Cantor value Osiris' patents and proprietary processes and specialized knowledge? A key is Prestige Lyotechnology. Did Cantor value the brands that Osiris has built?

Did Cantor appropriately consider the value of Cartiform and Bio4? It is clear from the 14D-9 that Smith & Nephew was laser focused on the wound product Grafix.

Why were such conservative forward assumptions utilized?

We observe revenue growth quarter after quarter, at an accelerating rate.

Did Cantor's analysis consider that revenues growth is accelerating? Q4 2018 was 25% greater than Q4 2017. Why would the forecast utilize a mere 10% growth rate?

Did Cantor's analysis consider the increasing efficiency of operations? Osiris has reached a tipping point where incremental sales are costing less per dollar of sales (see graph below).

As for the transaction, why now? Further, what is the rush? The financial markets are just beginning to restore confidence that Osiris is strong, growing and profitable with accelerating net income. Why was there a no shop provision? What alternative business or financial strategies were considered?

The period of distraction has resulted in Osiris trading at a fraction of its value, which means share price is not relevant for a look back valuation process. Further, the company has no analyst coverage, has insufficient investor relations (e.g. no press release or conference call for the 2018 10K), was quiet for an extended period of time, and does not provide forward guidance. It could be more relevant to consider that Osiris traded up to $27 before the period of distraction and is a much stronger and less risky firm now.

Per NYU School of Business, the industry average for Price/Sales of biotechnology companies is 5.8 (including firms not even profitable) and indicate a price of $24.

The P/E ratio for biotechnology companies is 32, extending Q4 2018 results (18 cents from continuing operations), Osiris would command $23 to have the P/E of other biotechnology companies.

As retrospective valuation methods, new products and technology such as Prestige Lyotechnology as well as monetization of Prochymal by Mesoblast are not included in the pricing above. These should drive a premium above and beyond those computed above. The value of royalties to Osiris from Mesoblast could be worth more than the rest of the firm.

I expected better from Osiris.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OSIR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.