HEXO: Newstrike Acquisition Caps A Great Quarter

Introduction

HEXO (HEXO) announced its Q2 fiscal 2019 results last week along with a bombshell acquisition of Newstrike Brands (OTCPK:NWKRF). We think HEXO is well on its path to becoming one of the top domestic cannabis operators in Canada. As we discussed in our 2019 top picks, we think HEXO remains a core holding for cannabis investors in their Canadian portfolio.

(All amounts in C$)

Fiscal 2019 Q2 Review

HEXO announced its results for the three months ended on January 31, 2019, which represents the first full quarter that includes legalized cannabis sales in Canada. Net revenue after excise taxes came in at $13.4 million, which represents a 136% increase over the last quarter that only included some of the legalization revenue which began on October 17, 2018. Gross margin was 52%, which is very respectable. The majority of HEXO's revenue was generated from recreational sales in Quebec where the company has the single largest contract. Quebec currently only has six suppliers, including OrganiGram (OTCQX:OGRMF), which was the first company to break into Quebec after its initial RFP in 2018.

In fact, HEXO is largely a recreational cannabis company given its medical program is almost negligible. The company sold 152 kg during the last quarter, which is consistent with its historical trends, and it shows the small scale of its medical operation. However, as we have seen last quarter and again this quarter, the company has significantly ramped up its recreational business on the back of its Quebec contract. With 200,000 kg ordered for the first year, we expect the volume to continue rising during 2019 as more stores open and supply shortages alleviate. However, one questionable data point was the fact that HEXO produced 8,500 kg of dried cannabis in the last two quarters, but sales have only been a small part of the harvested volumes. We think next quarter should show another period with strong volume growth based on the 200,000 kg target volume in year one and ample inventory.

At the end of the quarter, the company had $165 million of cash on its balance sheet, which should provide ample capital for its growth plans. Furthermore, the company's fully diluted market cap has ballooned to $1.8 billion, including 34 million warrants and 15 million options issued and outstanding. The stock is trading near its 52-week high on the back of its strong quarterly results and the latest acquisition of Newstrike which we will discuss below.

Newstrike Acquisition

On March 13, HEXO announced that it will acquire Newstrike Brands in an all-stock deal valued at C$263 million. Under the deal, shareholders will receive 0.06332 shares of HEXO for each Newstrike share. We have recently covered Newstrike in "Surviving After The CanniMed/Aurora Fallout" where we analyzed the company and its standalone strategy after its deal with CanniMed was sabotaged by Aurora's (OTC:ACB) hostile bid. We like the deal as it allows for HEXO to broaden its distribution network and become a truly national player.

To us, the main appeal of Newstrike's assets to HEXO would be its existing supply agreements with five additional provinces (Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Newfoundland). HEXO already has access to Ontario, and its dominant Quebec contract is unique. We have long been arguing that HEXO needs to expand outside Quebec, and acquisition needs to be the fastest way to gain access to a number of markets. Most of the provinces have already selected their suppliers with limited opportunities for new entrants, and HEXO could use Newstrike's platform to expand its reach and footprint significantly. The company's flagship facility includes 1 million sq ft of growing space and 108,000 kg per year of output. Combined with Newstrike, the company will have an output of 150,000 kg per year with manufacturing facilities in Ontario and Quebec in addition to its 580,000 sq ft center of excellence.

In the press release, HEXO said that the combined company will commit to reaching $400 million of revenue by 2020, which is an ambitious but not unrealistic target in our view. With $13.4 million of revenue from HEXO last quarter and Newstrike's $3.4 million of revenue last quarter (based on Q3 2018 sales given Q4 results are not yet released), the combined company has an annualized revenue of at least $67 million, which should theoretically be higher when Newstrike releases its Q4 results.

With Newstrike, we're adding talented employees and infrastructure to take HEXO to the next level on our journey to become one of the largest cannabis companies in the world. We're extremely proud of our record of execution, and today are committing to achieving over $400 million in net revenue in 2020.

Given HEXO's focus on the domestic market in Canada, we think the combined company will have to focus on two things in order to meet its 2020 revenue target. First of all, the company has to execute its business plan in the domestic market which has gone off to a slow start. The initial few months of legal sales in Canada have been disappointing as January 2019 sales even declined compared to December 2018. However, many are still hoping for the market to recover in Canada as supply shortages alleviate and more retail stores are opened across the country. Secondly, we think the company needs to rely on the upcoming legalization of edibles in Canada for additional revenue. HEXO's joint venture with Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) is expected to translate into its leadership in the edibles and beverage market once they become legal. However, the current proposed draft regulation by Health Canada has significant limitations and could result in a smaller edibles market than initially anticipated by the business community.

HEXO currently trades at 31x EV/revenue (last quarter annualized), which is on the high end of the mid-cap space. The closest peers are CannTrust (OTC:CTST) and OrganiGram, which trade at 24x and 27x EV/revenue respectively. We think HEXO's premium valuation is warranted given its dominant market share in Quebec and the beverage partnership with Molson Coors. The acquisition of Newstrike will most likely be accretive given it trades at a lower EV/revenue at 10x before the deal was announced. Further, Newstrike comes with another $108 million of cash, which provides further dry powder to HEXO going forward.

Looking Ahead

With the Newstrike acquisition, HEXO's path to $400 million revenue depends on the Canadian market improving significantly in the next year and the smooth rollout of the legalization of edibles in Canada. HEXO's latest quarter showed significant improvement in revenue, but the company remains constrained by its output capacity. This is the biggest downside risk for HEXO, in our opinion. The Canadian market has not performed as people had expected, and we think HEXO's future performance depends largely on the overall strength of the Canadian market. Without any presence in the U.S. and abroad, we think the company carries higher risks compared to larger peers like Canopy (OTC:CGC) and Aurora which have been busy expanding into the U.S. and global markets. HEXO could still announce strategic movements into other markets given its Canadian footprint and large cash balance.

As we stated in our 2019 top picks, HEXO remains a core holding for cannabis investors, as we think it provides balanced growth through its Molson Coors partnership along with the leading market position in Canada. We maintain our positive outlook for HEXO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.