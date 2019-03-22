Sale Of Sandoz: Will They Or Won't They?

Doubt was cast upon most of these assumptions when Joerg Reinhardt, Chairman of the Board, said that Novartis has no plans to divest Sandoz.

Assumptions were fueled by Novartis stating in the Q4 earnings call that they want to make Sandoz an automated entity in order for it to compete as an independent unit.

Since announcing the sale of Alcon, which is expected to close in 1H 2019, many have pondered if Novartis will look at a potential spinoff of Sandoz next.

Rumors and announcements have left Novartis (NYSE:NVS) investors feeling confused. Adding to the confusion was news that Richard Francis, CEO of Sandoz, will be resigning.

Now, having Sandoz operate as an automated entity certainly could be interpreted as a move towards the ultimate divestiture of it, but then again, when the Chairman states the exact opposite, it makes investors wonder why the company has made this move in the first place.

Overview of Sandoz

Sandoz is the generic and biosimilar medicines division within Novartis. They are currently number 1 globally in biosimilars and generic antibiotics, dermatology, and transplantation medicines. They are also known for having received approval for the first-ever generic biotech drug way back in 2006.

Sandoz's Historical Advantage

Pharmaceutical companies have always struggled with patent cliff issues. Patent cliff issues arise when billions of dollars in revenue are linked to a small number of drugs that are reaching the end of their respective patents. As soon as their patents expire, you can expect generic drugmakers to be there; ready to offer the same products at significantly reduced prices which would impact revenues of the original drug. But because Novartis was and still is one of the few big pharma companies with a generic arm, it has always been seen as a big advantage. When patents for key drugs expired and the next blockbusters were still in development, the company could always rely on a relatively steady stream of income from Sandoz.

Difficulties at Sandoz

Recently though, Sandoz hasn't been seen as much of an advantage by Novartis or investors. This is mainly due to a key issue that the division is experiencing, which is tremendous pricing pressure in the US stemming from increased competition in the generics market. There are just too many players competing for a piece of the pie.

Novartis, determined to keep Sandoz profitable, has decided to transform the company by reshaping its portfolio to areas with less fierce competition such as biosimilars and "hard-to-make generics". This definitely isn't a bad idea as the global biologics market is expected to become worth ~$480B by 2024, biosimilars will inevitably be able to capture at least some of this growth as key biologics face patent expirations. The company hopes that this pathway will boost profitability in the future.

That path isn't going to be all sunshine and rainbows though, because biosimilars bring with them their own set of unique problems. One of which is that we still haven't seen much uptake of biosimilars in the US thus far, certainly not on the same level of that in Europe. This is due to numerous reasons, one of them being that many biosimilars approved in the US are facing litigation from the reference medication manufacturers. These lawsuits have the potential to keep many of these biosimilars off of the market for years and years.

Another sticking point has been that biosimilars haven't offered anywhere close to the level of discounts that we have seen with generics in the small molecule pharmaceutical space. This can be attributed to factors such as the complexity of development and difficulty of manufacturing biosimilars.

Current Sandoz Portfolio

One of the main points that management has cited as a reason to keep Sandoz has been the potential of biosimilars. Here is a quick overview of the company's current portfolio and its potential (measured by comparing current performance with that of the reference medicine):

Omnitrope (somatropin):

Omnitrope is used to treat pediatric patients with: GHD (Growth Hormone Deficiency), growth failure due to Prader-Willi syndrome, short stature associated with Turner syndrome, and patients that are small for their gestational age.

The reference medication is Genotropin which made Pfizer ~$560M worldwide in 2018 and ~$130M in the US.

Erelzi (etanercept):

Erelzi is used in adults for the treatment of: Ankylosing Spondylitis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, and Plaque Psoriasis. In pediatric patients, it's used for treating Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis.

The reference medication is Enbrel, which brought Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) a cool ~$5B worldwide in 2018 and ~$4.8B in the US.

Binocrit (epoetin alfa):

Binocrit is used for the following: treating anemia (low red blood cell count) that causes symptoms in patients with chronic kidney failure or other kidney problems, treatment of anemia in adults receiving chemotherapy whilst also reducing the need for blood transfusions, to increase the amount of blood that can be taken from an adult with moderate anemia and normal blood iron levels who is about to have an operation and must donate their own blood before surgery, to reduce the need for blood transfusions in adults with moderate anemia who are about to undergo major orthopedic (bone) surgery and also to treat anemia in adults with myelodysplastic syndromes (conditions in which production of healthy blood cells is defective).

The reference medication is Eprex/Erypo which brought in ~$990M worldwide for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in 2018 and ~$670M in the US.

Zarzio/Zarxio (filgrastim):

Zarzio/Zarxio is used in patients receiving myelosuppressive chemotherapy, patients with acute myeloid leukemia that are receiving induction or consolidation chemotherapy, patients with cancer that are undergoing a bone marrow transplantation, patients that are undergoing autologous peripheral blood progenitor cell collection and therapy and also for the treatment of neutropenia (low white blood cell count), which is caused directly by cancer medication.

The reference medication is Neupogen which added ~$365M in worldwide revenues for Amgen in 2018 and $223M in the US.

Ziextenzo (pegfilgrastim):

It's used specifically to reduce the duration of neutropenia (low levels of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell) and in the prevention of febrile neutropenia (neutropenia accompanied by fever).

The reference medication is Neulasta from Amgen. It made ~$4.5B in worldwide revenues in 2018 and ~$3.8B in the US alone.

Rixathon (rituximab):

Rixathon is used in treatment of the following blood cancers and inflammatory conditions in adults: follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, severe rheumatoid arthritis, granulomatosis with polyangiitis and microscopic polyangiitis.

The reference medication is MabThera/Rituxan, which generated ~$6.8B of revenues globally for Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) in 2018 and ~$4.3B in the US (Numbers may be slightly off due to effects of currency conversion from CHF to USD).

Hyrimoz (adalimumab):

Hyrimoz is used in the treatment of the following in mostly adults: plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis and active enthesitis-related arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and non-infectious uveitis.

The reference medication is Humira from AbbVie. It added ~$19.9B in revenues globally in 2018.

Zessly (infliximab):

Zessly is mainly used in adult patients to treat the following diseases: rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

The reference medication is Remicade which is manufactured by Johnson & Johnson. In 2018, global sales were ~$5.3B and ~3.6B in the US.

Collectively, these reference medications brought in ~$43.4B for their respective owners in 2018. So, it's not hard to see why Novartis would want to pivot Sandoz's portfolio in that direction.

The Numbers

In comparison with the numbers above, Sandoz's current biosimilar portfolio brought in a meager ~$1.4B in 2018.

Now, for some assumptions. If we were to assume that the current biologics market is accurately represented by the above-mentioned reference medications and their respective revenues (which it isn't, I know. But I'm going to do it anyway). Then, we can also assume that Sandoz's current biosimilar portfolio sports a market share of ~3.2%.

If Sandoz can keep their market share consistent (through methods such as adding more biosimilars to their portfolio and by winning some key lawsuits. An increase in the use of biosimilars in the US would also help with this), then we can attempt to determine how much revenues biosimilars will bring in by 2024 (by using the expected market size in 2024 from the opening paragraphs). In 2024, the biologics market is expected to be in the region of $480B, Sandoz's 3.2% share would essentially equate to ~$15.36B.

Seeing as management wants to pivot Sandoz away from retail generics, we can assume that those revenues would have essentially faded away at this stage. This would bring Sandoz's total revenues for 2024 to just over $15B. This is somewhat of an improvement from their current revenues, which are at ~$9.8B or an increase of ~11.3% YoY. At first glance, this growth rate may seem a bit high, but Sandoz is still a tiny player in the massive biologics market, and I do think that they can achieve those growth targets fairly easily, especially seeing as their biopharmaceutical revenue stream is growing at ~26.5% YoY currently. So, even with a slowdown, I see those growth rates as highly probable.

Conclusion

Those numbers aren't too bad, and if biosimilars perform better than expected, we could see much higher revenue at Sandoz. To the keen observer, though, it may look like management has already made up its mind on the division. Management is consciously deciding to forego advantages such as synergies by allowing Sandoz to be transformed into an independent unit.

Many may also mention that what we're seeing happen here looks awfully similar to what happened with Alcon. A contraction in revenues was hurting the consolidated income statement, so management announced a turnaround plan. This was meant to bring growth back to Alcon, and it did. As soon as it did, though, management couldn't wait to announce a spinoff. I'll admit that this spinoff is taking quite a long time, so maybe 'couldn't wait' isn't the right phrase to use, but it was the overwhelming feeling I got from listening to management talk about it on previous earnings calls.

This is why many argue that management's decision to make Sandoz independent points to an eventual divestiture of the unit somewhere down the line. Management has observed the issues at Alcon and has learnt from them. This would allow them to take the appropriate steps necessary for a smooth spinoff of Sandoz.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.