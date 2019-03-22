Boeing: Grounded After Fatal Accidents But Expected To Fly Again

Investment Thesis

The recent incidents involving the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX aircraft are tragedies, yet investors should maintain a positive outlook for the company. Near term, volatility is expected as new developments come to light, but BA's aircraft backlog is healthy, standing at nearly half a trillion dollars. This will enable increased production to provide volume tailwinds to margins, and eventually, hikes on higher margin products, after a period of grounding and halted deliveries of the aircraft in question.

There will be inevitable short-term negative cash flow impacts arising from the incidents - the aircraft likely needs a fix, and recompenses need to be made. Airline and leasing companies are likely to seek compensation payments for service disruption, delivery delays, and lost progress payments on in-progress aircraft will hit BA in the pocket, and the modifications to the aircraft, whatever they may be, will need to be paid for.

But the company's balance sheet is strong, having a top notch credit rating, and the company can return nearly all of its free cash flow to shareholders. This strength underpins BA's leading status among its peers - 2020 EPS and FCF growth guidance puts them at approx. 20% plus, ahead of peers who come in at around 10%.

Looking long term, beyond near-term hiccups, we think BA is well positioned to continue its outperformance in the sector in the years to come.

Background

Ethiopian Air Flight 302 tragically crashed on March 10th 2019 killing all aboard. Indonesian Lion Air Flight 610 tragically crashed on the November 1st, 2018, again all aboard were killed. In both incidents the crash occurred shortly after take-off, there were abnormalities in airspeed and altitude, and both aircraft were Boeing 737 MAX 8.

The 737 MAX aircraft are some 14 percent more efficient than the older 'workhorse of the skies' 737 range that they are replacing. As part of the efficiency-focused redesign the engines of the 737 MAX are placed higher and further forward compared with older 737 models, which changes the flight characteristics of the aircraft. To achieve an airworthiness certificate, the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) was introduced to prevent the aircraft stalling at low-speed, nose-up, flaps-retracted flight and intervenes to pitch the aircraft's nose down if dangerous conditions are detected.

Aviation authorities from various countries and regions have now grounded the aircraft, with the US Federal Aviation Administration doing so on the 13th March 2019, citing gathered flight data, evidence collected at the site and analyzed, and satellite data as prompting the decision. BA itself has announced that it will halt deliveries. The formal investigation into either disaster has not been completed, but the unofficial opinion is that either the MCAR system malfunctioned, or the pilots were unfamiliar with its characteristics. Indeed it has been reported recently that there was an issue involving the MCAR system in very same plane involved in the Lion Air crash just a day previously, and an extra pilot riding in the cockpit jumpiest intervened to remedy the issue by disabling the system.

This aircraft is important to Boeing, representing a significant part of the company's future order book. It is the largest product revenue and profit contributor at BA. The impact of the uncertainty around the aircraft's future for the company will be decided by the nature of the issue and the costs of remedying it and beyond that the timelines of obtaining the permission needed for the fleet to return to the skies and win back confidence in potential passengers and the airlines.

Potential Impact

The 737 MAX range is operated by over 40 Airlines today, and according to Boeing, there are 376 in service. The 737 MAX order backlog - meaning the difference between airline orders and planes actually delivered - is over 4600 aircraft; that is about 78% of Boeing's total backlog. Over the coming five years the 737 MAX was expected to account for 33% of revenue, and 45% of total earnings before interest and taxes for BA.

The expectation is that BA will continue with its current and planned production schedules, despite the halt to deliveries. There has been no word from suppliers to BA that the supply chain is being trimmed. And BA can move waiting planes to inventory and has done this before.

Boeing has been in similar situations before

BA has been here before. Deliveries of the 787 aircraft were halted for four months in 2013 with battery-related electrical issues, leading to fires were fixed. Assuming that both 737 MAX incidents share the same root cause, then a software upgrade for the MCAS, which has been in development since the first incident will need to be made. The certification for the upgrade is expected to be approved by the regulators in April 2019. Installation in the global fleet should be relatively easy; estimation is that it takes one hour per plane. In fact, given that many planes will be heading for inventory, there is a concentration of planes awaiting the upgrade if it comes.

The expectation, thus, is that in 6-8 weeks the grounding will be over. If the issues run beyond software, a redesign of the airframe is needed - this would take more time and cost more.

Once the grounding is lifted, and deliveries begin, then confidence must be won back in both airlines and passengers. It is worth mentioning that some travel sites offered options to screen out flights with 737 MAX planes.

Looking back however, BA suffered four crashes in quick succession in the mid-1960s, all attempting to land at US airports and all new Boeing 727 aircraft. The incidents highlighted the need for proper training for pilots flying new aircraft, who may not be prepared to deal with different characteristics, or deal with safety systems. Yet, the 727 went on to become the bestselling jet of its time for Boeing, and as a precedent for the current situation, serves as a reminder that once the 737 MAX is deemed fit to fly again and is seen to do so with pilots trained in the characteristics of the airframe, consumers will make decisions based on cost. The 737 MAX is very efficient, and airlines can price flights competitively with it.

Airlines appear to be sticking with the 737 MAX, at least for now. There is little opportunity to switch, the closest competitor is the Airbus A320, but there is a similar backlog for this as for the 737 MAX, with slots not available for 3-4 years. Assuming the disruption is brief, and remedied with a software fix, and improving pilot training, then it is not expected that airlines will change their order book; BA is likely to offer future savings on other products or services to minimize the risk here

How much will this cost put right?

The cost of the development of the software upgrade is likely to be in the 2019 guidance from management already since the development has been ongoing since the Lion Air crash. The overall cost for the repair is thought to be approximately US$ 500 million.

Also, some US$ 1 billion may be lost in monthly cash flow from the delays in delivery and lost in-process payments. Airlines may be able to recapture the lost revenue on the grounded 737 MAX by using other aircraft, but something will likely be paid in compensation by BA to airlines and leasing companies. This reimbursement may be up-to another monthly US$ 1 billion.

There may be of course payments made to the families of those passengers that lost their lives, and for replacement of the lost airframes, but insurance is likely in place to cover this eventuality.

Conclusion

There has been a sell-off in the stock, and there will likely be more volatility to come as the news flow develops. There is still considerable uncertainty concerning the timing of the grounding, and there is the prospect that the causes of the second incident will be unrelated to the first, negating the software upgrade scenario outlined.

However, BA has demonstrated it can solve such issues, as it did with the 787. Investors can currently purchase stock for US$ 376.16 per share at the time of writing. Assuming that the scenario described plays out, BA has the financial strength to weather the storm over 2019 and is well positioned to offer capital gains to its shareholders, and return cash to them with increasing dividends and repurchases in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.