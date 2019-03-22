Boston Scientific: New-Found Profitability After A Decade Of Volatility

Boston Scientific has gone on an acquisition spree to shore up its medical products and services.

The company has a history of earnings losses but it did report a decent profit for the 2018 fiscal year.

Introduction

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) provides specialized products and services for the medical industry. Its products and services are used within the cardiovascular, radiology, oncology, urology and gynecology medical fields.

Boston Scientific started to produce revenue growth in recent years but it has a history earnings losses. For the first time in a decade the company reported a solid profit for the 2018 fiscal year. Boston Scientific has gone on an acquisition spree acquiring medical based businesses that will complement and expand its products and services. The company is in fairly good financial shape with well-contained debt levels.

The company's management is optimistic about the company's future which is supported by the majority of analysts covering the stock. I consider the stock somewhat speculative as it does not have a proven earnings growth history. Its future earnings performance is based on its one good 2018 year being replicated in future years. I think this is certainly possible and if the company succeeds its stock price could really surge higher.

The stock has rallied in recent years and is currently a little expensive. If the expected future earnings growth doesn't materialize then the stock market could react harshly and drive its stock price back down.

Financials

Boston Scientific has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo).

The company's reported fourth quarter revenue was up 6.2% from the fourth quarter of 2017. Boston Scientific reported a profit with diluted earnings per share of $0.27 compared to a loss of $0.45 from the fourth quarter of 2017. Boston Scientific's EBIT was up 1.6% over the fourth quarter of 2017

On an annual basis, revenue for 2018 was up 8.5%. Boston Scientific reported a profit with diluted earnings per share of $1.19 compared to $0.08 for the 2017 fiscal year. Its EBIT was up 7.5% over the 2017 fiscal year.

The return on equity is currently 21%. Prior to 2018 Boston Scientific's has a poor return on equity history as its profits have been minimal at best and mostly a loss over the last decade.

The profit margin is currently 17%. Similar to its return on equity, 2018 was the company's first decent profit year since 2009.

Boston Scientific's current ratio is 0.8 meaning that its current liabilities are more than its current assets. Boston Scientific's working capital is negative having slipped from a current ratio of around 1.7 a decade ago.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 58% which means that Boston Scientific's total debt is 58% of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Over the last decade Boston Scientific's asset ratio has ranged from 47% to 65%.

The company's book value is currently $6.30 and with a stock price of $38 Boston Scientific is trading at 6.0x book value.

The analysts' consensus forecast is for revenue to increase by 8.2% in 2019 and increase 8.3% in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase by 31% in 2019 and increasing 15% in 2020. The 2020 PE ratio is 21x and the trailing annual PE ratio is 32x.

The financials reveal that Boston Scientific is generally in good financial shape even though its working capital has dropped over the years. Its total debt is under control and the company has this year managed to produce a decent profit - the first in a decade.

Revenue and Earnings

As an investor I personally like to examine the company's revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient I like to visually present the data on a chart.

Boston Scientific data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows Boston Scientific's revenue and earnings historical trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart shows that Boston Scientific's revenue growth declined from 2009 until 2013. From 2014 its revenue started to increase and the forecasts show that the company's revenue growth is expected to continue heading into 2020.

Boston Scientific's earnings have been volatile over most of the last decade. The company did report a small profit in 2011 and another in 2016, but its only decent profit was recorded for the 2018 fiscal year. The pink horizontal line shows the breakeven point which emphasizes the company's earnings volatility. However, the earnings forecast shows that a new upwards earnings growth trend may have begun.

This new growth is somewhat speculative as the company does not have a history of earnings growth but its revenue has been increasing since 2014.

The general consensus from the analysts seems to be that Boston Scientific will generate earnings growth going forwards. Out of the 26 analysts covering the stock, 20 analysts have buy recommendations, 4 have an outperform recommendation and only 2 have a hold recommendation. None felt that the stock should be sold or avoided.

Having so many analysts bullish on Boston Scientific makes me feel more confident that the company's first and only decent profit in a decade might just lead to earnings growth going forward.

Michael Mahoney - Chairman and CEO certainly feels bullish. In the company's latest earnings call, Michael Mahoney made the statement,

We're excited about our plans to build upon a global momentum in 2019 and beyond. We're targeting 2019 operational revenue growth of 8% to 9.5% which includes approximately 110 basis points from acquisitions, resulting in organic revenue growth guidance of 7% to 8.5%. We're guiding to adjusted EPS of a $1.53 to $1.58 representing a 9% to 13% earnings growth and approximately $2.2 billion in adjusted free cash flow.

Well it looks like management is expecting forward earnings growth of around 10%. If the company can continue growing at this rate it I would reclassify the company as a turn-around growth stock.

Boston Scientific is a global company that last year found strong growth in emerging markets. The company's CEO stated in their earnings call,

Latin America and overall emerging markets had outstanding quarters growing operational revenue 28% and 27% respectively.

This is not surprising to me as the emerging markets like Brazil, Russia, India and China are rapidly becoming very westernized but these markets are underdeveloped. This provides opportunities for Western companies like Boston Scientific to make their presence and secure a market share with their medical products and services.

Boston Scientific has been busy on the acquisition front. The company recently purchased $90 million in shares Millipede and entered in to an agreement to buy BTG plc for $4.2 billion in cash. The completion of the BTG acquisition will strengthen the company's positions in the interventional oncology, arterial and venous therapies.

Boston Scientific's recently closed acquisitions for 2018 include NxThera, Claret Medical, VENITI and Augmenix.

The company is looking to increase its medical products and services lineup with its acquisitions. This to me is certainly the fast way to increase a company's offerings. Considering that Boston Scientific's debt is well under control it appears to be a strategy that will work well for the company. With all of these acquisitions its asset ratio hasn't risen and is currently at 58% which is within its range from the last decade and it's the lowest since 2012.

While 2018 was the first year Boston Scientific produced a decent profit in ten years I think that the company has a good chance of producing more profits in the future. The company is focused on increasing its products and services through acquisitions while containing its debt. Making these acquisitions is a smart move as the products and services are complex and the only businesses that thoroughly understand these products and services are the specialized businesses that Boston Scientific acquires.

Stock Valuation

Boston Scientific has shown decent revenue growth since 2014 and its earnings have just started to trend upwards. To me it appears that Boston Scientific is becoming a growth stock and an appropriate method for valuing growth stocks is the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate).

Management is expecting growth of 9% to 13% for 2019 and analysts are expecting around 15% growth for 2020. As there is no historical growth trend to gauge the realism of these future projections I will ere on the cautious side and use 10% for its future growth rate.

With a 10% earnings growth rate the forward PEG is 2.1 with a 2020 PE multiple of 21x.

It's commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Boston Scientific is overvalued with a stock price of $38. Its fair value would be around $18.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Boston Scientific chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that Boston Scientific's stock price has broadly traded higher over the last decade. The stock initially traded downwards until 2013 before forming a strong uptrend reaching $38 in late 2018. The stock then pulled back slightly along with the stock market for the remainder of 2018 before rallying this year. The stock has recently pulled back slightly from its new high.

It appears that the stock started to rally as the company's revenue started to trend upwards from 2014. I would expect the stock to continue to new highs. If the stock market keeps rallying I think that the 2018 rally would be repeated in 2019. The 2018 rally started at around $25 and ended at $35. This $10 rally when added to the 2019 rally gives a target of $45.

Over the longer term I would expect Boston Scientific's stock price to continue heading upwards as long as the company continues to show growth.

Conclusion

Boston Scientific has a short history of revenue growth and has just posted its first decent annual profit for the last ten years. The analysts and the company's management are optimistic about the company's future growth prospects. Boston Scientific has gone on an acquisition spree acquiring medical based businesses that will complement and expand its product and services. The company is in fairly good financial shape with well contained debt levels.

The stock is a little speculative as it does not have a proven earnings growth history. In fact its earnings history has shown losses for most years.

Its future earnings performance hinges on that one good 2018 year. Certainly if this new found profitability is replicated in future years then the stock price could really surge higher. But if future earnings growth disappoints the stock could be sold down quite harshly as the stock has already rallied strongly and is on the expensive side based on its growth potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.