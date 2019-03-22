Channeling Stocks Using The 90 To 100 Strategy

When considering the $90 to $100 approach, it is important to have a sense of the current market environment.

Today's investors have the option to choose from a variety of trading strategies. As you might expect, based on the source (television, stock forums, financial publications, etc.) there is quite a debate as to which method yields the best result. Many experienced investors (we'll call them market "players") adopt their own personal "playbook" offering varying strategies for assets depending on the desired outcome.

Source: Pixabay

I would like to offer a different, often overlooked approach known as the "90 to 100 strategy." This method was introduced to me years ago by the famed point and figure technician, Tom Dorsey of Dorsey Wright & Associates, and I was instantly hooked. This strategy theorizes that when a stock reaches $90 per share, it tends to have a high probability of reaching $100 per share. Of course, not every stock that reaches the $90 level will trade up 10 points to reach $100.

In applying the "90 to 100" approach, there is a list of some factors that investors should consider:

Start by looking for stocks priced between $90 - $93 per share. The stock must have a positive overall trend. (I prefer companies that have posted positive earnings growth for at least two consecutive quarters). The stock needs to be a relative strength buy compared to its benchmark index. (I use point and figure charting to monitor my positions.) I suggest omitting any stock that has reached/exceeded $100 per share in the past. Investors can search for stock candidates easily and at no expense using sources such as "Investor's Business Daily", "Finiviz", or "stockcharts.com". Another option might be to subscribe to a platform such as NASDAQ owned Dorsey Wright & Associates.

So why do stocks that reach $90 per share have a tendency to go to $100?

Source: Pixabay

To be perfectly honest, I have yet to find concrete evidence, but I have a theory - which is that higher priced and more liquid stocks are usually traded in large institutional blocks. And, because these stocks are typically well-known and highly traded, it is easier for them to move in and out of a position without having a major effect on the share price. Therefore, a smaller investor is sometimes able to "ride the momentum" behind the large block investors like a surfer catching a ride on a big wave.

A textbook example of this theory would be to look at Atmos Energy (ATO) which, over the course of the last week or so, joined the century club for the first time.

Data by YCharts

What should I do if/when my stock reaches $100?

This will really depend on what each investor is looking to achieve. Some stocks can reach the $100 mark and keep going - like Twilo (TWLO) of late - or the opposite could also happen, like the recent hard sell-off in Capital One Financial (COF) recently.

Setting a goal and using discipline is important here. Some investors may be satisfied buying a stock in the $90-93 range, receiving gains of 7.5% to 11%, then selling as soon as the goal is achieved. A more aggressive investor may not find those gains appealing enough and may be willing to stay the course for a longer period of time or sell covered calls to potentially increase the return. One of these strategies would be a good starting point to get a position established.

Source: Pixabay

One of the most important attributes above is monitoring the relative strength ("RS") signal of the position. For example, let's look at Amphenol Corporation (APH) which is a component in the S&P 500 and currently in the $90 to $100 channel. The stock is now beyond the $90-$93 level so it wouldn't pass the screen test, but let's just focus on its relative strength buy signal rating for a moment. Since Amphenol is rated as an RS buy versus the S&P (SPY), it implies that the company is currently outperforming its bench mark index. Of course, there is no guarantee that this momentum will continue, but monitoring these signals can potentially help investors isolate the strongest stocks.

Unfortunately, like all trading strategies, the 90 to 100 method is not fail-proof. A turning market tide or a bad earnings report could drive a position sharply lower. I recommend waiting until after the company's earnings announcement when establishing a new position. Since momentum stocks and earnings growth go hand-in-hand, waiting until after the report has been made public offers less risk. If afterwards the stock remains in the desirable price range and still fits my screening criteria, I will likely make the purchase.

Source: Pixabay

Second, as I mentioned in the four factors above, I typically omit a stock from my list of potential candidates if it has traded at or above $100 in the past. Although it doesn't mean that the stock can't trade at that level again, I personally prefer the "newbies" for this strategy.

When considering the $90 to $100 approach, it is important to have a sense of the current environment. If the overall market is weak or in a negative trend, the probability of having a successful trade drops. Since this trading strategy is fueled by momentum, the ideal time to invest is when growth stocks are in favor. In today's markets the smaller individual investor needs to search for every possible advantage they can and I feel establishing a 90 to 100 playbook can at times provide that edge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Securities and Investment

Advisory services offered through NBC Securities, Inc., member FINRA and

SIPC. Investment products 1) are not FDIC insured, 2) not guaranteed by

any bank and 3) may lose value including a possible loss of principal

invested. NBC Securities does not provide legal or tax advice. Recipients

should consult with their own legal or tax professional prior to making any

decision with a legal or tax consequence. The opinions and ideas expressed

in the commentary are those of the individual(s) making them and not

necessarily those of NBC Securities, Inc.