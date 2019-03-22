Will HCP, Inc. Increase Their Dividend?

HCP, Inc. (HCP) was once a staple in all dividend investors' portfolio. A high-yielding, continually increasing, dividend real estate investment trust (REIT) that we all loved. We all remember, it was like clockwork where the big REIT would announce an increase every January and it poured money back to the shareholder.

Then, in October of 2016, HCP decided to sell assets and package those assets into a spin-off company called QCP Properties. What investors perceived as a great deal, earning shares in a newly formed entity of QCP and a "fat" one-time dividend of $6.17 per share, turned out to be a very poorly run company with poor-performing assets in QCP. Further, QCP was then sold off to Welltower (NYSE:WELL) for $2 billion in cash, within less than 2 years.

To paint a picture of the stock we received in the spin-off to QCP, here is a quote from the aforementioned linked article, "But as of 2016, ManorCare’s financial situation was becoming dire, and HCP spun off the portfolio into QCP, which became a separate, independent REIT. ManorCare’s position continued to deteriorate, it fell behind on its rent, and after months of negotiation, QCP moved to sacrifice its REIT status and take over the operator. That was announced in March 2018; the plan was to take ManorCare into bankruptcy protection and execute on a prepackaged plan of reorganization." Let's just say, the entire store left more to be desired. It left future increases to be desired for HCP, Inc.

Who is HCP, Inc.? Per their investor relations page, "HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio diversified across multiple sectors, led by senior housing, life science and medical office upon the completion of the Spin-Off. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly traded company since 1985 and is the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index."

Therefore, we are talking about one of the largest and most well-known publicly held healthcare REITs in the country. Therefore, they have a track record of performance and brand recognition. Further, they made the attempt with QCP to unwind assets that did not fit their portfolio, which were also underperforming assets. An investor still would have anticipated future dividend increases after the clean-up of the balance sheet, but yet this has not occurred for 3 years now.

Therefore, my objective is to review their latest release of their annual report, or Form 10-K and to see if we should anticipate dividend increases in the next 12 months to see if they should be up again for further investment. I will be reviewing their income statement, to review trends of income and expense over the last two years, with slight comparisons to 3 years ago (though that was the year of the spin-off), and will also review the balance sheet composition standpoint, to see the safety and liquidity of HCP. Furthermore, I will use adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) as a metric to benchmark their dividend and if I would make a conclusion on a dividend increase in 12 months.

HCP, Inc. Financial Performance

How has HCP been performing subsequent to the spin-off? From reviewing the income statement, one would argue quite well. See the screenshot below:

From reviewing this, their core income metrics are all trending in the "right" direction. I don't consider interest income as being core. Therefore, when you look at revenue for both periods, less interest income, the % increase is 3% or a $54 million growth from the previous year. What do their expenses look like?

Similarly, they have actually cut down their expenses by approximately $90 million from last year. What were the primary drivers? Interest expense (we'll look at the balance sheet later), was down $41 million and impairments were far less by $111 million - I guess that's expected when you have less poor-performing assets that could suffer impairment. How did the total income from operations picture look?

Now, I snipped in a 3-year period, which you may need to click on to enlarge, because I wanted to show the trend from the year the spin-off took place, to now. Income from operations has increased from the spin-off year, to now. This is a trend a dividend investor likes to see. Reason being, of course, is that there is more income to share to the shareholders and there is the ability to reinvest to grow the business. However, the numbers need to be further looked at, as 2018 appeared inconsistent, as I ask myself - what drove operating income from $375 million beyond the $1 billion mark we see in 2018? See below:

The reason for the drastic increase was due to a significantly higher gain on sale of assets in 2018 versus the previous years. What was the big kicker, per their 10-K, "In November 2018, the Company sold its Shoreline Technology Center life science campus located in Mountain View, California for $1.0 billion and recognized a gain on sale of $726 million." Therefore, it's safe to say, that was a MASSIVE DEAL and attributed to the majority of that gain from sale of assets. Background on the deal can be found here. An interesting item to point out, however, is selling assets/property is part of their normal business, since they have many, every single year. Therefore, I would anticipate that. How about that balance sheet?

HCP, Inc. Balance Sheet Safety

Here, I would like to see the trend of debt, long-term debt specifically. See below the screenshot of their balance sheet at December 31, 2018.

Quite interesting, right? All are trending in the exact right direction that you want, outside of deferred revenue, of course. However, all true debt levels are down - bank LOC, senior unsecured, mortgage and other debt, all down. This explains why interest expense has decreased.

From just seeing what they are doing here, they are selling assets that don't fit their core business, which has debt tagged along with it. Therefore, their assets also decreased, in relation to this debt. However, they are, from performance figures above, a more profitable business because of it. I like the direction they are heading. Are they levered? No doubt, but it is better, to say the least. Why/how can I say that? Their debt to equity level last year was 1.60x and now it stands at 1.04x, a huge improvement.

The Case For An HCP, Inc. Dividend Increase

Okay, they are performing well and have a better balance sheet. However, does that mean that a dividend increase should be anticipated by this time next year, in March of 2020?

From a REIT standpoint, one typically looks at the AFFO, as an earnings per share equivalent. At year-end, per their calculations, they had an AFFO of $1.82 for 2018. In 2017, their AFFO was $1.95 and in 2016, was $2.74. Sadly, this is a downward trend. However, their current annual dividend is $1.48, therefore, it's FULLY covered and has been year in and year out. In fact, a payout ratio on the AFFO of 81% is low, based on 2018's AFFO.

Therefore, that ratio doesn't scare me and is typically higher for REITs. What about from a simple Fund From Operations standpoint and not from an adjusted standpoint? Here are the 3 years from 2018-2016, respectively, as follows: $1.66, $1.41 and $2.39. Therefore, their FFO is getting better and stands at a ratio of 91%. This is still somewhat safe/secure.

Therefore, the question I ask is - is it time for a dividend increase to be expected?

HCP, Inc. Dividend Increase Expectation Conclusion

I will answer that question. My estimation is, in one-word, is "yes." I do anticipate that an increase is coming and that increase will be $0.01. Why?

A 1-cent increase represents a modest 2.7% increase to a high-yielding REIT. Their income has been consistent and they are re-focusing their efforts to align with consistency of what they hold in their portfolio. They are demonstrating the right things - selling off low-quality assets, hence QCP, and also selling others at a gain that don't fit their portfolio. Further, a 1-cent increase would not hinder any payout ratio, at all. Furthermore, their balance sheet continues to improve and their deleverage is happening, as we can see from the previous 2 years.

Therefore, this already high-yielding REIT of 4.80% could welcome an increase and shareholders are ready for it? How so? Their price is up almost 10% since year-end and were consistently trading in the $25-$26 range during most of 2018, which represents a yield of 5.6-6.0%.

If prices decline back into the 5%+ range, I would be interested in adding to my position, based on an expectation of future dividend increases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.