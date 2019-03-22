POSCO: Stronger Ability To Generate Earnings Vs. Global Peers

Investment highlights

We now believe POSCO (PKX) will post a parent operating profit of KRW731.6bn for 1Q19. Accordingly, we revise up our forecast by 5%. Consolidated operating profit should come in at a solid KRW1.14tn.

We maintain BUY on POSCO for the following reasons: 1) although conditions remain unfavorable for the steel sector, POSCO is slated to report a 1Q19 EBITDA margin of 13%, higher than the 9% average of global peers; and 2) the stock appears to have hit bottom when we look at the stock’s historically low P/B and dividend yield. That said, we expect momentum to pick up in 2H19 rather than 1H, because steel demand from China’s infrastructure sector should recover in 2H. We keep our target price unchanged at KRW380,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

We forecast KRW7.52tn in parent revenue, KRW731.6bn in operating profit (-28% YoY, -17% QoQ), and KRW729.4bn in pretax profit for 1Q19. Consolidated, operating profit is expected to come in at KRW1.14tn (-24% YoY, -11% QoQ). In our view, the reason that operating profit fell QoQ is because raw material input prices inched up amid global steel price corrections since 4Q18. However, we revise up our operating profit forecast in light of higher-than-expected sales in 1Q19.

China’s HR export price started rebounding at the end of January but the amount of the rebound was insignificant. Consequently, the average price in 1Q19 was USD20/tonne lower than the previous quarter. Korea’s HR export price in 1Q19 is also projected to be USD13/tonne lower than the previous quarter as well. POSCO’s domestic steel prices are fixed through quarterly/semiannual contracts but the steelmaker is working to raise some of its contract and retail prices. Accordingly, price declines should be limited vs. the previous quarter. Meanwhile, there are concerns about the spread narrowing in 2Q19 but we believe operating profit will increase QoQ in 2Q19 as the pace of increase in raw material input prices is slower than it was in 1Q19 and the company is continuing efforts to raise the prices of some of its steel products.

The stock is moving sluggishly around the mid-KRW200,000 level, weighed on by the pedestrian movements of Chinese steel prices and concerns over a potential slowdown in demand. However, we believe further downside is limited at the current price level and the stock will gain momentum toward 2H19.

