Cabot Corporation: Near An Attractive Entry Point

When I last took a look at Cabot Corporation (CBT) back in August of 2016, I had some concerns – many of which have been realized. The firm is coming off of a large impairment charge on its Purification Solutions business due to acquisition overpayment (which was clear in hindsight). Market disruption in its core business has driven Cabot Corporation to enter a restructuring period to reevaluate its market position in secondary businesses and focus on its core. CEO Sean Keohane, new to the top role at the time of my prior look, has been trying to make his mark. That looks to be occurring as earnings and free cash flow have accelerated. However, weak auto demand internationally in China and Europe led to inventory destocking from customers. Coupled with feedstock declines, there was an influx of high cost, low priced product to work through ahead of fiscal Q1 2019 results.

The end result? Shares have fallen materially off of highs and now stand at roughly the same levels today as they did back in 2016. However, this is interesting. Today, fiscal 2019 EBITDA sell-side consensus of $573mm stands 18% higher than realized fiscal 2016 results. Alongside a higher nominal earnings profile, debt is down nearly $200mm and will fall more when the recently announced Specialty Fluids sale closes ($135mm in receipts). Higher EBITDA, less debt, and a lower tax rate means that Cabot Corporation generates substantially greater free cash flow today than it did several years ago. Much of this will find its way into shareholder pockets: it has maintained a commitment to returning 50% of that to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends. Coupled with investment grade credit, the firm is in a premium position. I view the high $30s per share as an attractive entry point.

Business Overview

Cabot Corporation is a chemicals and materials company headquartered in the United States. The company primarily makes carbon black, a product made by partial combustion of extremely heavy petroleum tar. A substantial portion of carbon black production is used a reinforcing agent in tires and other rubber products but it also has end market uses in plastic, paints, and inks as a color pigment. If you have ever wondered why so many rubber products are black in color, now you have your answer.

To provide additional value, Cabot Corporation does more than just sell carbon black by the ton. Within its specialty compounds business, it sells formulated products (carbon black already mixed with additives and polymers). This has been a great value add service as buyers tend to prefer these products being handled off site; carbon black is carcinogenic and can become airborne quite easily. Moving up the value chain in this way has helped it differentiate itself form low cost Asian suppliers.

Demand for carbon black is expected to grow in the mid single digits between 2018 and 2023. Continued automotive growth, alongside increasing use of higher end plastics that use carbon black, will be the primary drivers of demand. However, like any other industry, competition and substitutes exist. Bio-based carbon black, made from lignin or other green products, is deep within its infancy. However, cost and scale remains a major limiting factor there. Deeper competition lies from existing substitutes that were developed for applications where passing along the black color is undesirable such as silica fillers (“fumed silica”). While carbon black does maintain a (now much more marginable) advantage in abrasion performance in most applications, fumed silica has made substantial inroads. Safe to say, I do not expect to see white tires rolling down the road anytime soon.

*Source: Cabot Corporation, Investor Presentation, Slide 4

As the global leader in market share in carbon black, Cabot Corporation has not sat on its hands as potential substitutes have launched. It recognized the shift in markets and invested early and heavily in fumed silica and alumina plants. More of these assets are on the way. The completion of new facilities in Wuhai, China and Carrolton, Kentucky are expected to increase fumed silica production; these facilities will be online at year end 2019 and 2020 respectively. In fiscal 2018, Cabot Corporation booked $297mm in revenue related to these alternatives (classified as “metal oxides”). That is far from immaterial and will only grow as investment projects come online in the coming years.

*Source: Author calculations.

Looking backwards, EBITDA growth has been solid. The strategy put in place by new CEO Sean Keohane is clearly working although admittedly aided by a global economy that was, on the net, very healthy over this timeframe. EBITDA has been on a steady uptrend, but I’m sure investors will notice a dip in recent results (which I’ll address). Importantly in my view, EBITDA accretion has been done through limited volume growth as Cabot Corporation has only seen low single digit volume growth. I can see how investors might interpret this negatively – margins can only go up for so long – but rather than being a result of market share loss, this has been accomplished through a concerted effort to move up the value chain into higher value products.

Cabot Corporation does not disclose shipped tonnage, but with overall reported EBITDA up 20% since year end 2015 on a ttm basis, EBITDA/ton has clearly moved up, no question. In my view, this has largely been to those strategic downstream formulations (specialty compounds, elastomer composites) that low cost suppliers cannot handle.

*Source: Cabot Corporation, Investor Presentation, Slide 13

Circling back to the Strategic Goals set by Sean Keohane back at the 2016 Investor Day, the firm has largely achieved what it set out to do from an earnings and growth perspective. While that total shareholder return metric is less true today than when this presentation was given, I think that encapsulates the opportunity today: execution has been there but shareholders have not been rewarded. While this could be a result of dampened future expectations, looking forward management sees an even healthier future. Volume growth is forecast to be 100-200bps higher (aided by new projects), earnings per share growth will remain in the double-digit area, and free cash flow will move higher. Given that, why are shares weak?

Specialty Fluids Sale

On January 30th, Cabot Corporation announced the sale of its Specialty Fluids business to Sinomine Rare Metals Resources, a subsidiary of China-based Sinomine Resource Group. At the purchase price of $135mm, this represented 8.5x EBITDA at peak earnings Cabot Corporation was able to generate from fiscal 2015-2018 and 13.5x on a trailing basis. Specialty Fluids was significantly exposed to oil and gas: it sold cesium formate brines used as a drilling and completion fluid in well construction. Selling these assets exists a non-core asset at an attractive multiple, raising cash that can be reinvested in its specialty carbon black and fumed metal oxides businesses. This asset sale comes at a substantial premium to the existing consolidated forward EBITDA multiple of 6.5x.

Even considering Cabot Corporation turning more aggressive on its share repurchase program, leverage remains well in check. Even with likely shareholder returns of $200mm in 2019 plus an aggressive investment program, net debt/EBITDA should exit 2019 at a little less than a 2.5x multiple. Credit ratings have been a fan of this deal and the firm remains investment grade rated.

Fiscal Q1 2019 Results

Fiscal Q1 2019 results disappointed on the bottom line, a follow up to the weak results from Q4. Shares had sizable negative reactions to both reported quarters as volume comps have decelerated off of a perfect storm of events. As I’ve spoken towards often, owning a company that is moving into a negative comp story – especially when that yields EBITDA contraction – is something to be avoided. That has hit Cabot Corporation particularly hard and now the stock is down more than 35% off summer 2018 highs:

*Source: Author calculations.

Why the decline in volume? The deceleration in automotive production internationally – primarily out of Europe and China – decreased demand need for company products. I've been harping on avoiding companies with international sales exposure, particularly Europe, in my Macro outlooks for this reason. Customers have been destocking inventory to prepare for a lower growth environment and that was bound to have a quarter or two of excessive demand impact. Management expects this to ease in the back half of 2019 – but that likely means another light quarter before the situation bottoms. Given my bearishness on overall economic outlook, I do think we need to consider that this could stretch out a little longer than management sees:

I think the destocking and restocking is difficult to project specifically because I think in some ways, people are waiting for a certain amount of clarity around the U.S.-China trade framework. And so there's just no doubt that that is casting sort of a cloud of caution in our customers and when we talk to them about this. But I think what we've seen - so the best thing we can do is look at experience and when we have seen declines because of polymer prices dropping, then you can definitely see months where you might be 10% to 15% lower volume month over on a monthly basis year-over-year, you might see that for multiple months in a row… if the prices start to move back up, then you would definitely see that 10% to 15% pickup on the other side for a number of months until you get back to normal.

Accompanying that, rapid declines in feedstock prices during the quarter impacted margins due to higher cost carried inventory being sold. Remember that carbon black is an oil derivative: rapid and sustained run-off in oil prices in Q4 drastically impacted the value of carried inventory into that quarter's selling season. Contracts are, in general, short term in nature and do not include cost pass through provisions.

I think there is still some embedded optimism in management guidance. In my view, the pain is not over but at some point this will become a compelling buying opportunity. Based on management estimates of free cash flow, this is a 14% free cash flow yield play ($350mm mid point FCF guide, $2,500mm market cap) as it is despite sitting on an investment grade credit rating.

Takeaway

Cabot Corporation will likely never carry a high trading multiple. The company has strong ties to the chemicals space and automotive supply - both subsectors that routinely see depressed trading multiples. However, I tend to gravitate towards automotive plays that will not see an impact from electric/hybrid vehicle disruption. While the method of propulsion might shift, the need for tires is not going away.

The margin of safety is clearly there. It is, in my opinion, fairly rare to find companies generating this kind of cash flow while carrying investment grade credit ratings. Leverage is remarkably low, particularly against the growth profile and pro forma for the Specialty Fluids sale, which does open the door for continued stock buybacks and dividend increases.

For those that like true "deep value" but also wish to avoid the more riskier options, I think this is a compelling option. While I think fiscal Q2 will still have some embedded pain and there likely will be a chance to get a little better price than where the firm trades today, investors could do much worse if they are looking for a buy. For me, however, I'll continue to exercise a bit of patience with this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.