Why You Shouldn't Write Off The Microcap Space

Microcaps are generally defined as stocks with a market cap between $50 and $300 million. Whether a stock is a microcap or close to a market cap is not important at all. Although I'll be talking about microcaps here, the same thing is true for nanocaps (sub $50 million market cap) which I personally like even better. There are three main reasons why you shouldn't exclude microcaps from your research.

Microcaps offer superior opportunities

There have been studies showing microcaps as a general rule outperform large caps. Maybe, there is some truth to that but I'm not all that comfortable with that position based on the research I've read. In addition, through the years, I've looked at lots of microcaps and the universe also contains a fair amount of trouble. The trouble ranges from companies that are a piggy bank for execs to outright pump & dump frauds. The former is present among larger companies but pump & dumps rarely make it to the large caps. Then there are also companies that are simply unsuccessful and slowly lose value and consequently become microcaps. They are on their way to liquidation or chapter 11 and do not necessarily make for great investments.

Easy game

That's because I can make the biggest difference by applying myself in this space. There's a great paper by Michael Mauboussin called Alpha And The Paradox Of Skill. If I were to give lessons at an investment school, everything by Mauboussin would be required reading. He's one of the few researchers/writers/practitioners that really discourages me because the stuff he puts out is just that good. Anyway, here's a quote from that paper:

Picking Your Game How do you find games where you have an edge in relative skill? The answer is complex but we will focus on three areas: diversity breakdowns, institutions versus individuals, and inefficiencies that arise from technical selling or buying. All areas represent pockets of inefficiencies that are likely to persist, but the opportunities move around across asset classes and geographies.

This is a more complex way to say that you have to know who the fish are when you're sitting down at the poker table. But it is very helpful because we get more in-depth insight on what the situations are where we can make money in the markets. Diversity breakdown is when the shareholder base of a stock isn't very diversified anymore. In a sense, that's happening with some of the stocks that are very popular ETF building blocks. A large majority of the shareholder register consists of passive ETFs.

In general, it is not a great idea to go up against institutions. There are exceptions because sometimes institutions are constrained or have to act in a predictable fashion even against their better judgment. Interestingly, institutions do not have a big presence in the microcap space because they can't deploy meaningful amounts of capital. I can, so I'm happy to have the fish to myself.

Inefficiencies from technical selling or buying are another phenomenon that can happen when a stock is first included in an ETF. That can be an opportunity to buy ahead of time. Another example is a stock getting demoted from the Nasdaq or NYSE to the OTC board. Those stocks usually get hammered and can be interesting after a while.

The above areas are certainly not limited to the microcap domain but in my personal experience the inefficiencies last longer and tend to be more pronounced. There is another paper by Mauboussin I'd like to show you in this regard called Looking For Easy Games and I've lifted the below graphic from it:

The graphic doesn't show U.S. microcaps but it is obvious that U.S. microcaps would exhibit a greater differential compared to U.S. small-cap equity or even International small-cap equity. The dispersion of returns is an indicator whether you can achieve much if you are much better at your job. If you are fantastic at your job, it will still be immensely hard to achieve anything in U.S large caps. A manager only achieving a meager outperformance in the S&P 500 would be running circles around everyone else in the microcaps.

In 2005, Warren Buffett told a Kansas Business School Student:

The best decade was the 1950s; I was earning 50% plus returns with small amounts of capital. I could do the same thing today with smaller amounts. It would perhaps even be easier to make that much money in today's environment because information is easier to access.

Warren Buffett doesn't dabble much in microcaps anymore and neither do Stanley Druckenmiller, David Einhorn or David Tepper. Over time, the most successful players have to evolve away from this space. Natural selection works to our advantage here.

From a theoretical perspective, it is much easier to generate returns in the microcaps compared to the large caps and in practice, I observe much better opportunities among small companies as well.

You can analyze microcaps faster

The person that turns over the most rocks wins the game. And that's always been my philosophy.

-Peter Lynch

If you have ever read 10-Ks of large caps like General Electric (GE) or IBM (IBM), you know what a daunting task it is. Hundreds of pages of legalese where you have to ferret out that one little nugget that gives you that tiny edge we've established in the previous paragraph. No fun. I just checked General Electric and its 10-K is 172 pages with 44 exhibits. One of the last microcaps I looked at had just 60 pages and a couple of exhibits. In microcaps, you can usually understand what every line on the balance sheet means and if you don't, the notes often make it clear. With large caps, there is so much knowledge to build up.

Because I can go through microcaps much faster, I can look at many more opportunities. For me, it isn't about understanding something slightly better than others and gaining a 1% edge. I want to dig through hundreds of opportunities and find something where there is something massive that's being overlooked. An asset that is underpriced or a change in the business that isn't reflected in the (current) financials. I prefer situations where I don't need to be exactly right to make money and where it is hard to lose money whether things work out or not. In the microcaps, it is still easier to find investments that look like that.

