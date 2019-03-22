Why JD.Com And Square May Have Further To Rise

JD and Square have both risen at nearly triple the pace of the S&P 500 in 2019.

JD.com (JD) and Square (SQ) are two stocks that have rocketed higher in 2019, with both up more than 35%, almost triple the pace of the S&P 500. Now an analysis of the options market and technical charts suggest both are heading even higher in the coming weeks.

I last wrote on both of these stocks individually around the end of February at the time their earnings, noting that Square's Big Post Earnings Plunge May Vanish Fast and Why JD.Com's Stock May Pop Following Results. I first noticed bullish activity in Square in the middle of January in my Seeking Alpha Market Place offering Reading The Markets: Square's Stock Is Breaking Out.

Data by YCharts



Square

Square's open interest levels for expiration on April 18 has increased sharply, rising by 6,125 contracts at the $83 calls. According to data from Trade-Alert the calls were traded on the ask, and that would suggest they were bought. For a buyer of those calls to earn a profit the stock would need to rise to approximately $84.80, an increase of 8% from the stock's price of $78.20 on March 21.

The stock also has seen bullish activity in the $90 calls for expiration on May 17. The open interest has increased by nearly 3,400 contracts to a total level of approximately 5,600. A buyer of those calls would need the stock to rise to a price of around $91.90, an increase of almost 18%.

The stock has been trending higher since the middle of January. Now the shares are heading toward its next level of resistance at $83, and should the stock break out and rise above that level, it could trigger a rise to nearly $92.

Additionally, the relative strength index has been trending steadily higher in recent weeks. It would suggest that bullish momentum is moving into the stock.

JD.com

JD.com also has witnessed bullish momentum in recent days. The calls at the $29 strike price for expiration on May 17 have seen open interest rising by nearly 9,000 contracts to almost 15,000 contracts. According to data from Trade-Alert, the options traded on the ask, suggesting they were bought. A buyer of those calls would need the stock to rise to roughly $30.60, an increase of about 8% from its price of $28.70 on March 21.

The $30 calls for the same expiration date have seen increased activity in recent days too. The open interest for those contracts has increased by nearly 7,500 contracts to approximately 19,000 contracts. A buyer of those calls would need the stock to rise to roughly $31.25 to break even, an increase of almost 10%.

The chart shows that the stock has been consolidating around the $29 level. It appears to be creating a bullish flag, a continuation pattern. It would suggest that the stock breaks out and rises to the next level of resistance to around $34.80. The relative strength index continues to trend higher and suggests that the bullish momentum continues to enter the stock.

These two stocks have been among the hottest in the market, and as long as bullish momentum in the market continues, it seems that traders and investors are betting the stocks continue to climb. However, should the global economy slow further or hopes of a trade deal deteriorate, these two stocks could suffer greatly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results. fe