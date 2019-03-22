Alphabet: Price Of Doing Business

Alphabet has the cash to easily cover the fine and continue investing in the future.

Another day another fine from the European Union is the new standard operating procedure from Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). The large American tech company has now been hit by three fines by the EU antitrust organization, and the stock is ready to race ahead to new highs based on looking forward to new business opportunities. My bullish investment thesis remains intact.

Image Source: Google store

Another EU Fine

The European Commission on antitrust cases hit Google with a €1.49 billion or $1.7 billion fine for anti-competitive practices related to its AdSense advertising services from 2006 to 2016. The fine was the third in two years that amount to a total of €6.7 billion.

Per European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager:

Today's decision is about how Google abused its dominance to stop websites using brokers other than the AdSense platform.

The misconduct had three prime avenues to stifle competitors:

Stopping publishers from placing any search adverts from competitors on their search results pages. Forcing publishers to reserve the most profitable space on these pages for Google's adverts. Requiring publishers to seek written approval from Google before making changes to how rival adverts were displayed.

As with all these regulatory efforts, Google has already forged a dominant market position by squashing competition going back to the previous decade. Opening up the market for publishers now is unlikely to yield any successful competition as the tech world has already moved on to the next frontier. In fact, the market bought Google due to the focus on cloud gaming, and autonomous vehicles via Waymo, where regulators should be paying more attention to ensure a competitive market ensues.

The good news for Alphabet shareholders is that the EU Commissioner appears pleased with the progress being made by Google on the shopping and Android front. Such news would allow Google to move on from a couple of years of legal battles and large fines.

Overflowing Cash Balances

Alphabet is aggressively investing in the cloud and other bets like Waymo, and the cash balance is still surging. Nobody likes paying large fines, but the tech giant has over $105 billion in net cash and tons of free cash flow to handle these payments for doing business in the EU.

Data by YCharts

The bigger story is the new cloud streaming game business called Stadia. The company hopes to cut out costly consoles and have gamers spend money on its service that will likely include a subscription, though Google didn't release any details about the cost of the service at an event on March 19.

The video game market is already a $135 billion global market, and Google hopes to connect the various platforms from mobiles to consoles to PCs via the cloud. The biggest question mark is the lucrative iOS market, but the PC and console markets are a combined $70 billion industry, providing plenty of opportunity for growth before exploring the competition between Google and Apple (AAPL) in the mobile realm.

Source: Newzoo

As with most markets, the regulators are busy looking backwards and will likely ignore any anti-competitive moves by Google until it's far too established for any real impact. The company will have to compete with services by Microsoft (MSFT) and other tech giants, so grabbing a large market share will be difficult.

The key is the opportunities exist for expansion beyond advertising and the related business units where the EU regulators are so focused now.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Alphabet via Google is poised to move forward into new business opportunities. The $1.7 billion fine by the EU is just another cost of doing business in the EU with no real impact to the value of the business.

My forecast has Alphabet earning ~$71 per share in 2020 placing the current EV multiple at 15x. The stock is still incredibly cheap and exactly why Alphabet rose following the announcement of the additional fine.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.