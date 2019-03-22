Silver Weekly: The Fed Surprises On The Dovish Side

Against this, I expect SIVR to push solidly higher Q2 and beyond.

The Fed surprises to the dovish side, in line with my expectations.

Silver seems to have bottomed out in March.

Introduction

Welcome to my Silver weekly report.

In this brief note, I wish to discuss my views about the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR). SIVR is directly impacted by the vagaries of silver spot prices because the fund physically holds silver in London.

To do so, I start by analysing the changes in speculative positions in Comex silver futures contracts (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on Fastmarkets' estimates) in order to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will discuss my global macro view and the implication for monetary demand for spot silver prices and SLV. I will conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

Speculative positions on the Comex

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community called "non-commercials" in the legacy COTR (which tracks data since 1986).

It is important to note that speculative activity rarely involves physical flows. In fact, it is very uncommon for speculators who trade silver futures contracts to take delivery of the physical on the futures contracts they trade. Speculative activity can have a significant impact on spot silver prices due to the great use of leverage taken by speculators. The changes in speculative positions in silver futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of silver demand like industrial demand although the latter accounts for roughly 50% of total silver demand.

Accordingly, the impact of speculative flows on silver spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which, in turn, affects the value of SLV because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and, therefore, has a direct exposure to spot silver prices.

Silver-ETF positions

The data about silver ETF holdings are from Fastmarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. Fastmarkets tracks, on a daily basis, a total of 15 silver ETFs, whose silver holdings represent the majority of total silver ETF holdings. The largest silver ETF tracked by Fastmarkets is the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), whose holdings represent roughly 50% of total silver ETF holdings.

Context

SIVR seems to have bottomed out in March after selling off sharply in February (-2.8%)

Will the rebound in SIVR continue?

I think so. After reviewing the speculative/ETF positioning in the silver market, I discuss the macro backdrop for silver, focusing on the recent Fed's meeting and its implications for SIVR.

Bottom line: I expect SIVR to push solidly higher in Q2 and beyond.

Speculative positioning

Based on the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, non-commercials cut their net long position in Comex silver for a second time in a row in the week to March 12.

Over March 5-12, non-commercials slashed their net length in Comex silver by 846 tonnes or 17%. This was driven by:

Fresh shorting of 726 tonnes - shorts expanded their exposure for a second straight week.

Long liquidation of 120 tonnes - longs reduced their exposure for a second consecutive week.

Despite the deterioration in silver's spec positioning, silver spot prices rallied 2% over the corresponding period. This is a bullish signal.

The net spec length dropped to 14% of open interest on March 12, vs. 17% of open interest on March 5, and 28% of open interest at the start of the year.

Because silver's spec positioning has lightened markedly since the start of March, I feel that there is plenty of dry powder to re-deploy on the long side.

As a reminder, the net spec length in Comex silver reaches a historically high 61% of open interest, established in the week to May 14, 2002. This is far below the current level of 14% of open interest.

Implications for SIVR: As the increase in net long speculative positions in Comex silver corresponds to an increase in monetary demand for silver, Comex silver spot prices will move higher. In turn, the value of SIVR will increase concurrently.

Investment positioning

ETF investors lifted their silver holdings by 46 tonnes last week, for the first time in three weeks.

However, ETF investors remain net sellers of silver on a monthly basis (in the tune of 46 tonnes) and in the year to date (in the tune of 397 tonnes).

Similar to gold ETF investors, ETF investors have resumed their buying recently. However, it is too early to assert that a positive swing in sentiment has emerged yet in the case of silver.

I continue to believe that ETF investors will follow the positive trend in silver prices. The marked divergence between negative ETF flows and positive silver price performance is due to correct in the second quarter. This should, therefore, result in stronger ETF inflows.

It seems to me that ETF investors are more convinced about the silver outlook for 2019, and as such, forthcoming dips in prices are likely to be bought eagerly.

Implications for SIVR: I expect ETF investors to turn net buyers of silver in the second quarter because the positive trend in silver prices become clear. Still, the magnitude of ETF buying is much smaller than that of speculative activity. As a result, the impact of ETF buying on Comex silver prices and, therefore, the value of SIVR should be subdued.

Macro analysis - Fed in focus

At the latest FOMC meeting (March 20), the Fed maintained its "patient" attitude. But the degree of patience conveyed to the market surprised to the dovish side.

The Fed's more-than-expected dovish stance is highlighted in its rhetoric (the FOMC statement) and the change in its economic growth forecasts, rate expectations, and balance sheet normalization's plans.

Real GDP growth

According to the new Dots, the Fed now expects the US economy to grow by 2.1% and 1.9% in 2019 and 2020, respectively, vs. 2.3% and 2.0% previously.

Fed funds rate

According to the new Dots, the Fed now expects only one rate increase this year, versus 2 rate hikes previously.

Balance sheet normalization

The Fed signalled that the normalization of the Fed's balance sheet would end in September. As UBS's Paul Donovan noted in a recent note:

The Fed signalled a move from passive quantitative tightening (reducing bond holdings) to organic quantitative tightening (reducing the balance sheet-GDP ratio) in September.

Against this dovish stance, the market has reacted accordingly, with the dollar and US real rates (key macro parameters of silver's positioning) moving sharply lower following the outcome of the Fed's meeting.

This should be conducive to stronger monetary demand for silver in the near term.

I therefore reiterate that the recent silver price dip is a buying opportunity over the long term.

As silver spot prices move higher, SIVR will concurrently increase in value due to the structure of the Fund. Let's review in more details SIVR in the next section.

The ETFS Physical Silver ETF - SIVR - Review

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

SIVR has $323 million in assets under management, while the average daily volume is $1.7 million. Its average spread (over the past 60 days) is 0.08%, which allows financial markets to get in and out of their positions at a cheap cost. Its median tracking difference (over the past 12 months) is -0.28%, which is fairly accurate.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account.

