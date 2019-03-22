Tilray Is Still Too High

Earlier this week, Canadian cannabis firm Tilray (TLRY) reported its fourth quarter results. While the company beat analyst estimates on the top line, the bottom line saw a much larger than expected loss. As seen in the chart below, shares popped in the after-hours session on Monday with the headline revenue beat, but they dropped during Tuesday's trade and have not really done much since. With management continuing to use a lot of capital to grow this small business, investors should wait before buying this stock.

For Q4, total revenues of $15.53 million were about a million dollars ahead of street expectations, finishing off a year where the top line more than doubled to $43.13 million. Nobody is doubting the potential for massive revenue growth, as the street currently expects revenues of $168 million this year and $325 million when it comes to 2020.

The problem, especially in the short term, is the company's cost situation. The GAAP net loss for the period was $31 million, or $0.33 per share, meaning there were more than two dollars of total expenses for every dollar of revenue produced. Even if we take out the $4.1 million in stock-based compensation reported, the adjusted net loss per share would still have been well above the $0.13 per share loss that the street was looking for.

If we look at things sequentially, Tilray revenues soared from just over $10 million in the third quarter to the $15.53 million reported for Q4. However, the loss went from $18.7 million to $31 million. Even on the operating line, the situation worsened by almost $3 million, and throwing in interest from the convertible debt offering certainly added to the company's losses. This is a major part of my argument today, so let's look at that October debt deal:

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Tilray and will bear an interest at a rate of 5.00% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on April 1, 2019. The notes will mature on October 1, 2023, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. The initial conversion rate for the notes is 5.9735 shares of Class 2 common stock per US$1,000 principal amount of notes (which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$167.41 per share). Conversions of the notes will be settled in cash, shares of Tilray’s Class 2 common stock or a combination thereof, at Tilray’s election. The initial conversion price represents a conversion premium of approximately 15% over the last reported sale price of US$145.57 per share of Tilray’s Class 2 common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 4, 2018.

As I mentioned in an article last month, Tilray's acquisition spree in the past couple of quarters likely means most to all of that cash raised has been spent. The company is also burning cash thanks to its lack of profits currently, so we could see another capital raise announced soon. However, as the bond deal above details, shares at that time were more than twice what they are now. I'm really curious to see how the balance sheet looks at the end of Q1.

If the company needs another $500 million now, what will the interest rate and amount of potential dilution (from a much lower conversion price) be here? With $475 million borrowed at a 5% rate, that's almost $24 million a year in interest expenses, a number that would have been 55% of last year's revenues alone! When you throw in the cost of goods sold, operating expenses, etc., another capital raise that contains any interest payments will further add to the loss situation.

Even with Tilray shares down more than 75% from their all-time high of $300, they still trade at more than 40 times this year's expected revenues. Even in the past couple of years, to put things in perspective, some of the biggest tech bubbles / momentum names were at 10-20 times sales. Investors are paying a large premium for growth, but when will these cannabis companies be able to turn a profit, and how much more cash do they need?

In the end, I still think Tilray shares are a bit overvalued. While the street continues to underestimate the name's revenues, the Q4 loss was much worse than expected. With the company on an acquisition spree and losses piling up, there likely will be another capital raise, perhaps as early as the next few months. Look what happened to the stock after the last capital raise, and the next one will likely be even more painful for investors. Once this company gets a few more quarters of revenue on the books, we can re-evaluate the name.

