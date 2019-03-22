DXP Enterprises' Bull Run Can Face A Headwind In 2019

DXPE's run can hit a hurdle

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) provides maintenance, repair, and operations (or MRO) products, equipment and integrated services. It provides technical expertise and logistics capabilities to the energy and industrial customers. Given the lack of demand from the industrial customers, I expect DXPE's stock price to decline in the short-term.

While the crude oil price has made another recovery and the U.S. crude oil production continues to surge, the manufacturing index weakened over the past few months. Consolidation of suppliers by the industrial customers, which affected MRO sales, and the headwinds from the completion equipment sales can negatively affect DXPE's short-term outlook. In this environment, DXPE has aimed to raise its gross margin. DXPE operates in a very competitive environment, and it will not be easy to gain market share. If the energy price holds strong and industrial activity resumes, there can be upside potential in the medium term. For short-term investors, I would suggest selling the stock. For investors with a longer horizon, I would recommend holding it for now.

A look at some of the key indicators

Let us look at some of the industry indicators to understand the fundamental drivers of DXPE's businesses. The 2018 rig count growth resulted from higher drilling and increased U.S. oil and gas production. In the past couple of years, the WTI crude oil price recovered following the 2014-16 crash. From January 2018 until December, the U.S. rig count remained resilient, while the number of completed wells in the EIA-designated key shales went up by 23%.

However, during Q4 2018, the crude oil price weakened again. The 38% drop in price from the start of October until December-end was driven partially by the U.S. shale producers oversupplying in the market. On top of that, various geopolitical factors negatively affected supply and demand balance, which hard-pressed investors' sentiments by the end of 2018.

We notice some of the indicators signaling a slowdown for DXPE in Q1, despite the positive momentum in some of the indicators as I discussed above. The ISM Purchasing Managers Index (or PMI) decelerated in Q4. The ISM Manufacturing Prices Index declined to 54.2 as of February 2019, compared to 56.6 in January. This was one of the slowest growth in factory activities since November of 2016. The deceleration was the most noticeable in the new orders, production and employment. As the indicators point out, DXPE's revenues can get negatively affected in Q1 2019.

How is DXPE managing its gross margin?

In this context, it will be pertinent to discuss why DXPE's strategies are about margin improvement. Its gross margin has generally trended upwards since Q2 2017. If we exclude margin from the acquired business ASI, DXPE's gross margin was 27.8% in Q4 2018. This was an improvement compared to Q3 (27.3%), when the company's gross margin was adversely affected by lower profitability in the Canadian Safety Services and the engineered-to-order business. In Q4, revenues from Canadian Safety Services declined, while gross margin was still off its peak. The Engineered-to-order business, which is a part of DXPE's Innovative Pumping Solutions segment, saw growing backlog in the past couple of quarters. We can expect to see higher revenues from this business, going forward.

Many of DXPE's industrial customers have chosen to reduce the number of suppliers and eliminating multiple tiers of distribution. Given the lack of sales growth opportunity, it has become essential for DXPE to consolidate the number of locations. Its number of U.S. locations has reduced from 176 in FY2017 to 166 in FY2018. Investors may note that DXP's Service Centers segment provides maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products services to industrial customers. Also, the company's Supply Chain Services segment supplies MRO products as well as manages the customer's supply chain. So, a fall in industrial supply base can lead to lower MRO revenues in these segments.

A comparison with peer

Some of DXPE's peers also improved gross margin in Q4. In Q4 2018, Now, Inc.'s (DNOW) gross margin reached 20.5%, which was approximately 1.4% higher than in Q4 2017. A 14% higher revenue in Q4 over a year ago did help DNOW's gross margin improvement. Lower inventory obsolescence charges and increased vendor consideration contribution worked in DNOW's favor in the period.

Before we dive into what lies ahead for DXPE in 2019, a look at the company's recent financial performance will give us a clue as to which factors are affecting its results, and which drivers can affect its outlook significantly.

Analyzing DXPE's Q4 2018 results

In Q4 2018, DXP Enterprises' top line remained steady compared to Q3 2018. From Q3 to Q4, the company's revenues increased by 17%. DXPE's organic sales products such as the pumping solutions and supply chain services increased by 16%, while revenues from Application Specialties (or ASI) also boosted sales. DXPE acquired ASI in January 2018. ASI distributes cutting tools, abrasives, coolants and machine shop supplies.

DXPE's Service Center segment, which accounted for 62% of DXPE's Q4 2018 revenues, saw 16% revenue growth from Q4 2017 to Q4 2018. Compared to 2017, the energy markets generally improved in 2018, which saw higher demand, particularly for the rotating equipment and bearings and metalworking products. This not only enhanced the segment sales, the operating income for the segment increased by 41% from Q4 2017 to Q4 2018.

DXPE's Innovative Pumping Solutions segment, which accounted for 24% of DXPE's Q4 2018 revenues, witnessed 23% year-over-year revenue growth in Q4. The increase was driven by higher modular packaged equipment for onshore markets and a higher demand for the products sold in the midstream markets. DXPE's innovative pump packages include Lease Automatic Custody Transfer charge units, HP-Plus Pumps, and other modular packages.

Through the Supply Chain Services segment, DXPE provides supply chains and MRO solutions and sourcing services, including procurement and inventory management to its customers. The segment a much moderate 14% year-over-year revenue growth in Q4, compared to its other segments. Operating income in this segment increased by 8% a year ago. Once again, the uptrend in the energy sector in 2018 led to higher upstream capex spending, which led to the performance improvement in this segment.

DXPE's outlook for 2019

By the end of 2018, the upstream energy companies' capex budget tightness and the completion activity headwind led to the crude oil price in Q4, along with various geopolitical factors. However, the crude oil price has so far recovered by 30% until March 19. So you see the indicators have been mixed so far in Q1 2019.

DXPE'S management expressed optimism over the strong recovery of crude oil price as the demand-supply balance. In the Q4 2018 earnings call, the company's management commented,

From customer discussions, we're seeing clear signs of oil and gas investment sentiments starting to normalize and positive undertones with our key industrial customers.

In 2018, the company achieved 20.8% sales growth, which included both DXPE's organic sales and revenue growth from the Application Specialties acquisition. In 2018, the company's gross margin was ~27%. Based on the current momentum, DXPE's management believes it can achieve a gross margin of more-than-28% in 2019. In DXPE's Supply Chain segment, once the customer storerooms conversions are completed, revenues may start to flow in. SmartSource, DXP's on-site procurement and storeroom management solution, will also contribute to the improvement in the segment margin.

So, steady growth in the energy market will offer stability to DXPE's revenue base in 2019, while the industrial sector may continue to be a concern in Q1 2019. However, DXPE's management expects growth to return to the industrial side by the end, which would improve its gross margin.

Comparison with peers' outlook

Let us consider what DXPE's competitor forecasts for Q1 2019. In Q1 2019, Now, Inc. (DNOW) expects revenues to increase compared to Q4 2018 in the low to mid-single-digit range. NOW will seek to strengthen its quotation process and pricing, and improve its operating efficiencies. DNOW has been able to manage spot cost changes and inventory mix related to Section 232 by integrating the changes into its pricing and quoting process.

DXPE's debt level and cash flows

In FY2018, DXPE generated $35.8 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which was 186% higher than in FY2017. A 21% increase in revenues primarily led the CFO growth. In 2018, DXPE's inventory balance increased compared to 2017. This reflects DXPE's revenue growth and investment in project related work.

DXPE's cash and cash equivalents were $40.2 million on December 31, 2018. It has $85 million available from its revolving credit facility as of December 31.

With the available liquidity (cash balance plus the undrawn revolving credit facility) of approximately $125 million, DXPE does not require additional external financing to meet its near-term financial obligations. The majority of DXPE's debt repayment obligation lies after the next five years (~$284 million). Without further re-financing, DXPE might need to improve cash flows in the next five years to meet its financial obligations.

DXPE's debt-to-equity ratio is 0.83x, which is higher compared to its peers' average of 0.5x. Its peers Now, Inc. (DNOW) and MRC Global (MRC) have lower leverage (0.14x and 0.63x, respectively) compared to DXPE.

What does DXPE's relative valuation imply?

DXP Enterprises is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 9.9x. According to sell-side analysts' estimates pulled from Thomson Reuters, DXPE's forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 8.7x. From FY2013 to FY2018, DXPE's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 11.8x. So, DXPE is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

DXPE's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is in line with the industry peers' average multiple compression. This is because DXPE's EBITDA is expected to improve in line with the peers' average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a similar current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers' average. However, DXPE's TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (DNOW, MSM, and MRC) average of 12.2x. Although DXPE can be relatively under-valued at this level, given DXPE's leveraged balance sheet compared to its peers, the low valuation multiple attributed can be justified.

Analysts' rating on DXPE

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, two sell-side analysts rated DXPE a buy in March, while only one recommended a "hold". None of the sell-side analysts rated DXPE a "sell". The analysts' consensus target price for DXPE is $50.5, which at DXPE's current price yields ~24% returns.

However, I do not agree with Wall Street's upside potential. I think the current indicators point to declining revenue and margin in the short-term. While the company may be able to improve gross margin by the end of 2019, it will take industrial products sales to pick up consistently and energy activity to stay firm. None of these can be guaranteed at this point.

What's the take on DXPE?

DXPE's strength lies in optimizing its vast network of distribution centers and increasing gross margin from operations. So far in 2019, the indicators have provided a mixed signal for DXPE. While the crude oil price has made another recovery in 2019 and the U.S. crude oil production continues to surge, the manufacturing index weakened over the past few months. DXPE has aimed to raise its gross margin. DXPE also has no near-term financial obligations.

However, a slowdown in the MRO and completion equipment sales can negatively affect DXPE's short-term outlook. Given the lack of demand for industrial products in the market, it will not be easy for DXPE to gain market share and improve margin.

I expect DXPE's stock price to decline in the short-term. DXPE's leveraged balance sheet compared to its peers can justify its undervaluation at the current level. If the energy price holds strong and industrial activity resumes, there can be upside potential in the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.