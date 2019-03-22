EAD: A Vote From Our Systematic Strategy

A point of caution, however, on the fund's relatively high allocation to low-rated securities and an overweight of the energy sector.

One of the new signals of the strategy is EAD - a high yield CEF that we think looks attractive on an alpha and valuations basis.

A few weeks ago, we introduced a number of CEF systematic strategies with the discount sector spread strategy getting the most attention. In this article we review how the strategy has been performing and what funds it is currently suggesting.

The strategy currently likes a number of high yield funds, one of which, the Wells Fargo Advanced Income Opportunity (EAD), also screens well on a number of our other metrics. We take the opportunity to review and recommend the fund for its good alpha over the last few years plus attractive discount and yield spreads to the sector.

EAD is an $877m AUM high-yield bond fund with a 9.26% current distribution rate. About 50% of the fund is invested in securities rated B and below with a 23% allocation to the energy sector.

Checking In On Recent Performance

Over the last six months our discount sector spread percentile (DSSP) strategy has had a good run, outperforming the equally-weighted fund benchmark each month. The strategy works by taking positions in funds that appear to be trading at an excessive discount spread to the sector.

We don't want to get ahead of ourselves - none of this suggests that anyone should dump their holdings and move wholesale into the strategy. First, we are not taking bid/offer spreads or commissions into account. Secondly, this strategy is a relative performance strategy, meaning it is designed to pick funds that will outperform their sector rather than deliver some stunning absolute performance. In other words, it allows you to pick funds which look cheap or oversold but if the sector they are in tanks, it is little comfort to outperform a crashing sector.

Zooming in on individual positions that were put on at the beginning of the month, we see about two-thirds of positions outperforming, with the largest moves on the plus side. Purely by coincidence the most-outperforming position is in DPG which we wrote up at the beginning of the month.

Where Do We See Current Opportunities?

The table below shows current fund scores for the top 15 funds - if nothing changes these funds will rotate into the strategy. Some funds that the strategy is currently long are also in the table, particularly those funds that have not outperformed such as JHI and CHY. Funds that have performed well so far such as DPG and WEA will fall out of the strategy if nothing changes.

The high yield and loan sectors have the most funds in the table, partly because these sectors have a lot of funds but also because the table suggests there has been a greater dispersion in recent performance which we often find to be a catalyst for investment opportunities.

Now that the Fed has mostly ruled our further rate hikes, the loan sector is unlikely to benefit from short-term rate rises and so we would expect the high yield sector to outperform on a medium term basis owing to its higher yield, attractive real rates and stable inflation. Taking that as our cue we dig a bit further into the high yield funds in the table.

From a purely tactical perspective all the four high yield funds are on an equal footing - however for more strategic positioning we take a quick look at our high yield fund ratings - an extract of which is in the table below. For a quick description of the framework please see this article.

The top rating belongs to the Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) which, as it happens, is also on our strategy list above.

Digging into the discounts to get a clear picture of what's going on - we can see that the fund discount is trading wider of the sector and while the sector discount appears to have tightened in the last few months, the EAD discount has been stagnant.

Taking a look at the fund's relative performance in the chart below - it started out massively underperforming the sector but that flipped to outperformance since about 2014.

Interestingly, during the period of time when EAD was underperforming the sector (up to 2014) it used to trade at a premium or on par with the sector. Since 2014 when it has been outperforming the sector, the fund has been trading at a wider discount to the sector.

Another way to look at this is via the chart below where we can see that EAD was not far from the worst fund in the sector early on but since 2014 it has since clawed back a good amount of this.

From a distribution perspective, EAD has generally maintained a past 12M yield wider of the sector which is currently close to the wides since 2012.

Taking a look out our scatter plots - we can see that EAD, along with a number of other funds in the strategy table, do appear to be trading at a wider discount that is warranted by the past 12M yield.

Likewise, for a good 3Y NAV return, EAD has not been rewarded with a tighter discount.

One issue in this otherwise decent story is that the fund's distributions have been cut more than the sector average, although more recently they have risen somewhat.

One metric we find interesting is that the fund has roughly 30% of institutional ownership with the top 5 holders below.

Taking a broader look at our sector metrics for the four high-yield funds in the strategy table, we can see the following:

EAD discount is about 5% wider of the sector average and 1 Z-Score below the average

Correlation to benchmark - JNK - is well below the sector average, perhaps owing to the significant allocation to energy

Empirical duration is below the sector, most likely due to the larger allocation to low-rated securities

On the distribution side, the last report showed the fund overdistributing somewhat, however it has since been reducing its distribution rate.

Playing Along

We think there are multiple ways to consume the signals from this trading strategy without going the whole-hog. First, they can can be used as entry or exit signals for a select number of funds. Secondly, they can be used as switch ideas between funds in the same sector. Thirdly, they can be used as entry points into a new sector where the investor does not have a strong view on fund selection.

Conclusion

In this article, we revisited one of our systematic strategies and looked for new ideas from the most recent signals. One such idea is EAD - a high yield fund that has a decent history of outperformance with an attractive yield and valuation. A final point of caution, however, is that the fund has a high allocation to low-rated securities and the energy sector.

Thanks for reading. In the coming weeks, we plan to launch Systematic Income - our Marketplace service on this platform. In addition to detailed analytics of CEF funds and sectors, frequent tactical screens and ideas, we plan to publish and discuss regular updates and performance of our systematic strategies. We hope you can join us.



