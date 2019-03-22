Shell: Prowling Around The Permian For An Acquisition

Introduction

Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) lags its major competitors in the Super Major class in shale production. It has missed a couple of opportunities to grow in this category, most notably the recent sale of BHP's (NYSE:BHP) properties to BP (NYSE:BP). Now the company may be sharpening its focus, perhaps driven by the comments from Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) recently about their plans for the Permian.

Both BP and Shell have largely recovered from the meltdown that ended in early 2016 and have ended up so much alike that it is hard to separate the two of them in my mind. Until the announcements like Shell made the other day about looking for a deal in the Permian revealed a stark contrast.

One area where BP has pulled ahead of the other in is shale. BP, through its recent BHP shale acreage acquisition, is on track to grow its shale production prodigiously in the next few years. Shell on the other hand has been slow here, and now feels it must play catch up. If I was a Permian-centered independent, I would almost certainly be adjusting my collar as I would feel the hot breath of a predator on my neck.

Shell is going hunting, and I have an idea where it might look for prey.

The Permian

I have described the development of the Permian basin in past articles. Here are a couple if you need a refresher:

Here is a synopsis if you don't have time to go back and re-read. The Permian basin formed about 300 million years ago (a while back, but relatively recently in geological time) when land masses that formed the Gondwana super continent began to separate and a shallow sea rushed in to fill the void.

Source

Over the eons that followed, there was a natural gentle sedimentation that led to the tightly packed, fairly homogeneous rock volumes we call a shale. As the discrete bits of eolian (wind) and fluvial (water) driven dust fell to the bottom, they became coated with the organic goo of mostly phytoplanktons that prospered in this warm, shallow sea.

Leading to the riches now we now mine via horizontal drilling and fracking technology. Riches that have been compared to those held by Saudi Arabia. (That's an article for another day.)

The view of the Permian now held by the Super Majors is that of a cash register that can be easily opened and closed. One by one they've swooped in and bolstered their legacy production if they didn't already have it. Chevron has legacy acreage acquired in the Gulf Oil acquisition 30 odd years ago (Back when $13 billion was a lot of money. If you want to read a good book on this transaction, and how it came about, read "The First Billion is the Hardest." Boone Pickens was one of first legitimate "Corporate Raiders" worthy of the name. One name with which you are certainly familiar, Pioneer Exploration (NYSE:PXD), comes from Boone's old Mesa LP company). Ok, enough of the history lesson.

BP took a different route and identified a major holder of Tier I acreage that had not had the resources to efficiently develop it. In 2016, Broken Hill Proprietary (BHP) wasn't making money after making a big splash in 2011 buying Petrohawk for about $12.1 billion, and gaining a million acres in various shale plays in the process. This was after spending about $4.8 billion to pick up its first half a million acres from Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) earlier the same year. The company put its shale plays on the auction market, and BP outbid a number of other companies for the jewels. Among them notably Shell.

Not that it is particularly germane to this article, but worth noting for the sake of completeness. Wall Street hated this move by BHP and took it out on its stock. If you track the stock from late 2011 to early 2016, you see a four-fold decline. Of course, there was other stuff going on in the world of natural resources companies at the time, so there was more than just the shale debacle weighting down on BHP's stock. I imagine if you could have eavesdropped in its boardroom about this time, the phrases "Cut Capex and Raise Cash" were heard a lot.

Source

Now back to Shell. It made its first move in 2012 picking up 618K acres from Chesapeake for about $7 bn. So, it wasn't exactly sitting on the sidelines. Of course, it's worth remembering that in 2015 Shell bought BG Group for about $53 bn, so divestitures had to be made to start paying down indebtedness.

Source

A lot shale properties were sold off to further this goal. Now, after divestitures to raise cash, Shell operates about 260k acres in the Permian and feels the need to grow again.

A hunting it will go

The first question we have to ask is, is there a model Shell has established for a major acquisition? I think the answer in recent times is, emphatically, "Yes." The BG Group acquisition was a carefully calibrated move to ratchet Shell to the number one position in global gas and derivatives.

Given the success of that strategy so far, my expectation would be that Shell will go for the "Brass Ring" on this one as well. Without going into too much details, and leaving a promise to develop this thinking in a future article, let's take a high level look at one of its possible targets. Worth noting is that Shell has focused on the Delaware basin and the Wolfcamp reservoir rock. So a perfect fit would "bolt on" to that resource base. Do we have one? Maybe.

A likely candidate

Anadarko (NYSE:APC). A major independent with a market cap of just $22 bn, APC would be a digestible bite for Shell. The timing would also be good, given that APC has declined 40% in price the last six months.

Source

The main attraction would be APC's sizable position in the Delaware basin that would dovetail nicely with Shell's. It is worth noting the two companies already have a joint venture to efficiently operate these properties, so one can assume that involved parties already play well together, albeit with a hiccup or two now and again. APC would triple Shell's Permian footprint, putting it in the same category as BP, but a long way from CVX or Exxon Mobil.

Source

Shell and Anadarko also work together in other areas, notably offshore in the GoM's deepwater plays and offshore-Africa in Mozambique. So, it's not a huge stretch to think of Shell making an offer for APC.

The downside is APC carries $16 bn in debt, so a take-out would run about $40 bn before certain divestitures to reduce it. The market would probably rain hatred on Shell's stock until the debt was paid down.

Shell CEO Ben Van Beurden's comments on a possible Permian acquisition:

Roger Read from Wells Fargo And then as you think about your Permian position, you talked about it a little bit earlier, how do you like the way it set up today versus maybe what would be a more optimal position in the Permian longer term? Ben van Beurden I actually happened to again tour our Permian operations in December and came away even more impressed than before. It's a very strong performance. It clearly shows that in the Permian we are in the top quartile or the top quintile of the top 20 performers. And as I said before we are interested to take a more balanced view on -- in our Upstream portfolio and would be interested to add to the positions that we have. At the same time though, for the avoidance of doubt, I also want to say that we totally are committed to our financial framework and to our capital discipline, which means that we will be investing within the $25 billion to $30 billion range. And that includes, for the avoidance of doubt, as Jessica already said, also inorganic spend. So, we will have to juggle a number of balls, but I'm very confident that we have a good position and a good capability in the Permian. And if opportunity presents itself to add to it we will take a good look at that. - Source

There is quite a bit of gobbledegook in that statement, but he is suggesting that any targets would have to fit in previously announced Capex allocation plans of $25-30 billion or so annually. Hmmm, we'll see. We all know big oil companies can be pretty ambitious, and there is a marquee effect in saying you're number one, or at least Top Tier.

Shell has almost $27 billion in cash, is throwing off about $30 billion in free cash annually, and would pick up another $5 bn or so in free cash from Anadarko operations. The company can do what it sees delivers the most value to the organization. APC would not make Shell number one-far from it, but would certainly elevate it to Top Tier status. So, we'll keep APC on the list of possibilities.

An outlier candidate

Privately held Endeavor Energy Resources has been in play by the big guys for a while now, with no shoes dropping. Probably due to the Q4 price drop in oil that occurred just as companies were getting serious about bidding. The talking number for Endeavor dropped from around $15 bn to around $8 bn.

For that $8 bn, the winner would pick up about 300K acres in the Midland basin. Not exactly a "bolt on" for Shell, as most of its current ops are in the Delaware basin. It works out to about $26K/acre though, so the price seems reasonable, given what some companies have paid for a foothold in the Permian.

Source

I call them an outlier, and I could be entirely off-base here. My reasoning is that it really doesn't solve Shell's problem of wanting to be best in class, and it has made so many mentions about focusing on the Delaware basin for efficiency.

It wouldn't surprise me though, if the owners of Endeavor are waiting for a little better pricing on their assets. Oil is recovering, and most projections have it going significantly higher before the year is out.

What's happening in Integrated Gas?

Source

To say that this move is exceeding expectations would understate the case. By now, as a reader of my articles, you know of our enthusiasm for the LNG business case globally. Two major emerging economies, China (can we still call China emerging?) and India, are signing import deal after import deal for LNG. Their drivers are energy security, and cleaning up their air. This is a major secular shift in favor of gas, and away from burning coal to generate electricity. They are not alone, but they are the swing consumers of global growth due to their massive populations.

So far this year, Shell increased cash flow from this business by about 45% YoY. Shell projects this business to grow by double digits over the next few years. And in fact warned of a shortage looming without new sources recently.

Shell is the leader globally in the LNG production, shipping, and trading business.

Source

Shell focuses on the themes of carbon footprint reduction and air quality improvement as the underpinnings for its emphasis on the global gas business.

Shell LNG Forecast 2019

Of particular note in the Integrated Gas business is the start up of its Prelude operation in Australia. With four of seven wells turned on so far, Shell expects to produce 3.7 MPTA of LNG and 1.7 MPTA of gas liquids.

Source

Above is a new Carnival Cruise Lines ship powered by LNG.

Cruise ships are a new, but an obvious area for LNG market expansion. Several large companies have committed to using LNG in new vessel entries to the cruise ship market. As market drivers, several boxes get ticked here.

The new, more stringent diesel fuel 2020 regs are side-stepped.

It looks good in the Paris carbon footprint reductions scheme.

It enables the ship to generate its own shore power efficiently, controlling fixed costs.

So far, it seems the rationale for gas and the LNG markets is being applied unevenly by the market. Meaning I am not sure that all this potential growth is priced into the stock. There could be a lift for Shell as these profits increase on a percentage business over the next few years.

Downstream

Source

Chemicals is a growth priority for Shell, and part of its strategy to thrive through the energy transition, global population growth and rising living standards are likely to drive petrochemical demand for years to come. And of course the chief feedstock for petrochemicals is gas.

Source

Shell has been spending a lot of money to build out new capacity in chemicals all over the world.

Early in 2018, the company started up a new ethylene cracker in Nanhai in China.

In December, it started up the fourth alpha olefins unit at our Geismar, La. facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast. Adding increased capacity at the site of some 1.3 million tonnes of alpha olefins per year making it the largest alpha olefins site in the world.

Alpha olefins are fundamental to the production of many items we use every day in modern life. Among them, synthetic lubricants, low temperature detergent, all products that save energy and reduce CO2 emissions.

Not the least among these are drilling fluid additives. Linear and internal alpha olefins (LAOs and IOs) are used as base for low-toxicity drilling fluids globally.

Van Beurden's comments on olefins:

Demand for alpha olefins grows with or faster than GDP. And our site in Geismar benefits from advantaged feedstock (Shale gas) as you can imagine; synergies on sites; integration with our U.S. Gulf Coast positions; and proximity to local demand and local customers. Our Pennsylvania Petrochemicals complex is under construction at the moment, and is expected to deliver commercial production early in the next decade. Pennsylvania will produce 1.6 million tonnes of polyethylene per annum. Polyethylene is a petrochemical product used to make many finished products from automotive components, sports equipment, household furniture and consumer electronics. - Source

Upstream

Source

I have given Shell a lot of press on its deepwater developments. Appomattox, Vito, and Whale have all been featured in past articles. I give them a lot of credit for having the foresight to allocate Capex in this arena when many companies view it as being too expensive. I have said previously and will say again now, if you are hunting elephants - oilfield speak for super-giant fields - you must do it in deepwater. The GoM highlighted below is a core area for Shell and gives it an infrastructure advantage for new project development. Not shown here is an impending FID for the Whale prospect that will almost certainly be greenlighted.

Source

Shell has also delivered in its current Permian operation. Current production of 145K BOPD represents a 50% improvement YoY, and is cash flow positive.

You may also recall a recent short article on the company's plans for exploration in Colombia. This is a bold deployment of Capex in a new frontier for petroleum production, giving it ground floor opportunities. Of course, risk comes along with this endeavor.

Divestitures and the write down of the Groningen asset in the Dutch sector of the North Sea (Mandated by the Dutch government due to subsidence) all contributed to Shell's modest 1% growth in upstream earnings and its 53% reserve replacement ratio for 2018.

New Energies

As much as the world will continue to need oil and gas in modern industrial life for decades to come, it is a fact of life that power will come from other sources as well. Shell has a nascent business called New Energies that could someday be a significant contributor to profits.

Shell is forging ahead on a number of fronts in this area. Power distribution and generation, biofuels, and solar get primary focus. It remains to be seen as to how successful it will be here, but I think it is important as an investor to acknowledge there is a day-out there when hydrocarbons will begin to decline. Van Beurden's comments on this emerging business:

New Energies business, we acquired offshore wind leases off the northeast coast of the U.S. These have the potential, if developed, to provide peak power generation capacity of 4.1 gigawatts, enough power to supply some 1.7 million homes. Shell is well placed to develop these opportunities combining our offshore capabilities from our Upstream business and our wind experience along with the experience of our partners. New Energies business that seeks out the commercial opportunities that the energy transition will bring. And last year we invested $800 million including investments in areas such as solar and wind as part of our New Energies business. And we are looking to scale up this business in a very disciplined manner spending $1 billion to $2 billion on average per annum on commercial opportunities with competitive returns. - Source

Your Takeaway

Source

I think Shell is undervalued by the investment community, and has failed to rally to its highs of last spring. Since then, it has improved by double digits on every evaluation metric, save for reserves replacement, which I view as an outlier driven by external factors - asset sales and the like - as well as reserves valuation methodology.

Source

The company has reduced the total long-term debt to $53 bn as of the end of last year, and has hit a gearing target of approximately 20% with the expectation that it might fall into the mid-teens.

It has hit a cash flow target stated several years back and continued with its share repurchases through 2018. If you evaluate the company on a PEG-Price to Earnings Growth basis, the current ratio of 0.29 clearly indicates room for the stock price to run. A 20 percent increase in the stock price to the mid-$70s would only take it up to around a 0.40, still less than BP (at a 0.53 currently).

Worth noting also is the nice dividend paid by Shell, which will only be enhanced by the share buybacks now underway. Current yield is just under 6% and is a fantastic rate of return from a dividend champ.

Growth in the Permian would almost certainly add to long-term value, although it might have an initial negative impact on the stock. I think APA is a likely candidate, Shell's capital discipline commitments notwithstanding, if it hews to the same thesis that prevailed in the BG acquisition. Van Beurden wanted a leadership position in that market, and APA would move Shell toward that goal.

I honestly can't think of a better place to put your money...today than in Shell. I am looking for opportunities to increase my position. Shell's stock has spent most of the last six months in the middle 60s. I think soon the market will reevaluate its view of oil prices upward, which should provide additional lift to the stock. Before then, if there are dips toward the low $60s, I would view these as temporary buying opportunities and allocate additional capital.

