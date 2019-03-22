NextEra Energy Capital Holdings: A New 5.65% Baby Bond IPO

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have a maturity of between 50 and 70 years.

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings - the prospectus.

For a total of 24M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $600M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

NextEra Energy Capital Holdings 5.65% Series N Junior Subordinated Debentures due March 1, 2079 (NYSE: NEE-N) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 5.65%. The new issue bears a 'BBB' Standard & Poor's rating, is callable as of 06/15/2024, and is maturing on 03/01/2079. NEE-N is currently trading a little above its par value at a price of $25.20 and has a 5.53% Yield-to-Call and a 5.60% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.61% and 4.67%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

The Company

NextEra Energy Capital Holdings is a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. along with Florida Power & Light and Gulf Power. NextEra Energy Capital Holdings owns and provides funding for NextEra Energy Resources' and NextEra Energy's operating subsidiaries, other than Florida Power & Light.

Source: Company's website - Organization chart

Below, you can see a price chart of NextEra Energy common stock, NEE:

For 2018, the common stock has paid а $4.44 yearly dividend. With a market price of $192.00, the current yield of NEE is at 2.31%. As an absolute value, this means it pays more than $2.12B in dividends yearly.

In addition, with a market capitalization around $90.67B, NEE is the biggest 'Electric Utility' company in the US (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of NextEra Energy's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in December 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

The NextEra Energy Capital Holdings Family

Source: Author's database

The company has three more outstanding baby bonds: NEE-K, NEE-I, and NEE-J. Here is a bubble chart comparison the newly issued baby bond with the older issues:

By years-to-maturity and yield-to-maturity

By yield-to-call and yield-to-maturity

When comparing NEE-N with the rest of the company's baby bonds, with a Yield-to-Worst of 5.68%, the newly issued is currently the best choice at these prices.

Furthermore, there are plenty of corporate bonds issued by the holding:

Source: FINRA

The picture above contains only a part of all issues. For my comparison, I chose a fixed-rate bond that has the closest maturity date to the maturity date of the newly issued baby bond, the 2077 Corporate Bond. Some information about the bond could be found in the table below.

Source: FINRA | NEE4560170

NEE4560170, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated a 'Baa2' by Moody's and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 5.39%. This should be compared to the 5.60% Yield-to-Maturity of the newly issued baby bond, but when making that comparison, do remember that its YTM is the maximum you could realize if you hold the baby bond until 2079. This results in a yield spread of around 0.2% between the two securities in favor of the baby bond, which can give it a slight advantage.

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate in the 'Electric Utilities' sector (according to Finviz.com). It is important to take note that none of these baby bonds is eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Take a closer look:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a maturity date of between 50 and 70 years, and also have a positive Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Again, a closer look:

Source: Author's database

Investment Grade-Rated Baby Bonds

This chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call, and carry an investment grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

For a better idea, the main group:

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

The company may redeem the Series N Junior Subordinated Debentures at its option before their call date:

in whole but not in part, the Junior Subordinated Debentures, at any time within 90 days after there is a Tax Event (as defined below), at the redemption price equal to the sum of: (1) 100% of the principal amount of the Junior Subordinated Debentures being redeemed plus (2) accrued and unpaid interest thereon, if any, to but excluding the date fixed for redemption ("Tax Event Redemption Date").

following the occurrence of a Rating Agency Event (as defined below), redeem the Junior Subordinated Debentures in whole but not in part at the redemption price equal to the sum of (1) 102% of the principal amount of the Junior Subordinated Debentures being redeemed plus (2) accrued and unpaid interest thereon, if any, to but excluding the date fixed for redemption ("Rating Agency Event Redemption Date").

Source: 424B2 Filing by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings

Unconditionally and Irrevocably Guaranteed by NextEra Energy

Under the Guarantee Agreement, NEE absolutely, irrevocably, and unconditionally guarantees the prompt and full payment, when due and payable (including upon acceleration or redemption), of the principal, interest and premium, if any, on the Senior Debt Securities that are covered by the Guarantee Agreement to the registered owners of those Senior Debt Securities, according to the terms of those Senior Debt Securities and the Indenture. Pursuant to the Guarantee Agreement, all of the Senior Debt Securities are covered by the Guarantee Agreement except Senior Debt Securities that by their terms are expressly not entitled to the benefit of the Guarantee Agreement. All of the Offered Senior Debt Securities will be covered by the Guarantee Agreement. This guarantee is referred to in this prospectus as the "Guarantee." NEE is only required to make these payments if NEE Capital fails to pay or provide for punctual payment of any of those amounts on or before the expiration of any applicable grace periods. (Guarantee Agreement, Section 5.01). In the Guarantee Agreement, NEE has waived its right to require the Guarantee Trustee, the Indenture Trustee or the registered owners of Senior Debt Securities covered by the Guarantee Agreement to exhaust their remedies against NEE Capital prior to bringing suit against NEE. (Guarantee Agreement, Section 5.06).

Source: 424B2 Filing by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index, is in progress of changing its investment objective. The fund is expected to change the underlying index, passing through a Transition index ("ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Transition Index") during the period from February 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019, and after that will track the "ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index". Since the requirements for addition of the New Index are much likely the same as the old one (with the difference that the New Index will also include notes), with a market capitalization of $600M NEE-N will very likely be included to the PFF holdings.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond issued by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you informed about all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs. I think NEE-N offers good returns when compared to the other babies issued by the company. Also, in the 'electric utility' sector and with the securities with a close maturity date as the new issue. Overall, I believe NEE-N is a good choice for the risk that you are taking.

