PPL Corporation: A Utility For Every Dividend Investor

Introduction

As global stock markets plummeted for nearly three months starting from September last year, many investors were forced to re-think their investment strategies and allocate capital more efficiently to achieve an acceptable level of diversification. Many investors got a reality check regarding the state of the U.S. economy in this period, and the partial inversion of the yield curve created havoc in markets. Only then did investors realize the need to move on from stories and invest in facts, and this prompted many investors to go back to basics and identify which stocks were poised to do relatively better if markets continue to crash, or if the U.S. enters an economic recession.

This formed the backdrop for me as an investor and an analyst to do a couple of things.

Write an article on the inverted yield curve and its implications, which was well received by Seeking Alpha readers. Expand my search of undervalued stocks to include utilities and non-cyclical companies.

Regardless of whether a stock makes way into my watch list after the analysis is done, I have made it a habit to write on any stock that I research about so that our readers can get something out of the research I did.

In this analysis, I discuss PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), the latest company I researched about.

Investment thesis

PPL shares have gained more than 17% over the last 12 months and have continued to provide a steady stream of income to investors.

(Source - Morningstar)

PPL is expected to drive its earnings on the back of rate base growth over the next couple of years and I expect the company to ride the regulatory pressure in the UK and continue to earn a high rate of return on equity close to the allowed range.

Shares yield over 5% at the current market price and are trading at a slight discount to my fair value estimate.

Company overview & business strategy

PPL Corp. provides essential energy services to a multi-million customer base in the U.S. and United Kingdom and is one of the largest utilities companies in the U.S. The company is investing billions of dollars to capture the growth prospects resulting from the expected rise in demand for energy sources and as such, is in a growth phase driven by macro-level developments.

(Source - Company presentation)

PPL has seven companies under its wings and these companies cater to the electricity needs of people living in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Tennessee, and the United Kingdom. In Kentucky, the company delivers natural gas as well, and as the parent company of Safari Energy LLC, PPL provides solar power solutions in the U.S. as well.

Subsidiaries of PPL

Name of the company Target market PPL Electric Utilities Pennsylvania LG &E and KU Energy Kentucky Louisville Gas and Electric Kentucky Kentucky Utilities Kentucky Western Power Distribution United Kingdom

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company website)

The primary business strategy of the company is to achieve a mid-single annual rate base growth supported by its regulated operations. To this end, the company plans to invest billions of dollars in the next several years to expand its covered base in its key markets.

Maintaining a healthy relationship with regulators is another key business strategy of the company and is of utmost importance to secure long-term profits for shareholders. At the end of the day, regulators alone can determine the return on equity earned by PPL, so I believe maintaining a very healthy relationship with regulators and even customers is essential to move forward into the future.

PPL acquired Safari Energy in May last year, but the company has not been inorganic growth oriented in the history of its operations. However, the company might well look for ways to expand its scale by opportunistically acquiring suitable candidates that add value to its portfolio of services.

(Source - Crunch Base)

Investors primarily invest in utilities for two reasons.

To achieve a proper level of diversification by investing in a sector that is expected to perform better during economic recessions. To obtain an attractive income through dividends.

As such, it's important to identify the dividend policy of the company upfront.

Not only has the company paid dividends in every year since the beginning of this century, but also PPL has embarked on a mission to grow its dividend distributions meaningfully to provide a higher return to shareholders who continue to hold onto PPL shares. As a dividend investor, there's nothing more attractive than seeing growing dividends and the company management has certainly proven their ability and the willingness to provide an attractive level of return to investors via dividends. This is one of the primary business strategies of the company and a strategy that attracted me as an investor to PPL in the first place.

Now that we have an understanding of what PPL does and its key business strategies, it's important to see whether the company has been able to execute the business strategies effectively in the past.

Evaluation of financial statements & analysis of dividend safety

Company revenues have remained stable over the last 3 years, but nowhere close to what they earned in the period from 2011 to 2014. Operating and gross profit margins, on the other hand, have declined over the last few years but remain well above the margin levels seen at the beginning of the last decade.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Profit margins (%)

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

PPL management guided for a rate base growth of 5-6% through 2021, which is supported by regulated operations of the company. In line with this guidance, I expect PPL to grow its earnings close to 4.5% over the next 5 years.

(Source - Investor presentation)

Along with the significant capital investments of the company, PPL would be in a position to demand price increases constantly from regulators and maintaining a strong relationship with these regulatory authorities is key to increase prices smoothly.

Since PPL has operations in the UK, managing foreign currency risk is of importance to secure a reliable stream of income from its international operations. PPL has fully hedged its exposure to foreign currency risk for 2019, but the future remains a question mark for the company.

(Source - Investor presentation)

PPL has been able to maintain a high Return on Equity (ROE) in line with allowed rates, and the company currently operates at a ROE higher than its 5-year average. ROE is expected to improve in the future as the company negotiates price hikes for the regulated utilities segment with regulators.

(Source - Morningstar)

Next, I turn to look at key financial metrics which are important considerations for dividend investors.

Dividend distributions could be attractive, could have grown for many years, and the management might be willing to hike distributions in the future as well, but these do not provide a meaningful margin of safety to dividend investors. Therefore, understanding whether dividends are safe is an integral part of dividend growth investing.

Over the last few years, PPL has paid out between 60-70% of its earnings, which is something we are accustomed to from utilities companies. Striking a balance between dividend distributions and retained profits is important for the company as future growth plans will cost billions of dollars. I believe the company will likely maintain a payout ratio below 70% in the next 5 years to achieve this, and dividend investors should not be troubled by the payout policy of PPL.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

As dividend investors, it's important to see whether a company is able to cover dividend payments with cash, and at the end of the day, it's cash that's going to be paid to investors.

Over the last many years, PPL has failed to generate positive free cash flow from its operations, and the increasing dividend payments have not been covered by free cash flow. This is the first warning sign for a dividend investor as the failure to generate a sufficient level of free cash flow to cover dividend distributions might prompt a company to cut dividends if the going gets tough in the future.

Free cash flow Vs. dividends (USD millions)

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

PPL spends around $3 billion a year as capital expenditures, and this is one of the primary reasons for free cash flow to remain at depressed levels. However, considering the nature of the industry the company operates in, I do not expect to see capital expenditures decline over the next 5 years, so as an investor, I would place a special emphasis on identifying whether PPL would be able to maintain its dividend policy.

When analyzing the safety of dividends, it's crucial to assess the balance sheet strength of the company in line with the capital structure. At the end of the day, a very high level of debt in the capital structure might provide a reason to worry for dividend investors as the company has to prioritize debt payments over dividend distributions.

The long-term debt portion of PPL has remained relatively stable over the last couple of years, but I expect this to grow in the near future as the company turns to debt financing to secure funds for growth plans.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Interest expenses have risen over the years, and the company currently pays close to a billion dollars per year as interest expenses. Combined with expected dividend distributions, PPL needs at least $2 billion every year to cover for interest payments and dividend distributions.

The situation certainly doesn't look bad when it comes to operating cash flow, as the company has been constantly making well over $2 billion in operating cash flows.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

However, the problem arises when we incorporate capital expenditures into the equation. With over $3 billion spent on capital projects every year, the company has to assume more debt or issue more equity to fund these capital projects.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Despite my concerns over the free cash flow coverage of PPL, I believe things will improve in the future as the company earns more dollars in revenue and settles for a more sustainable level of capital spending.

PPL's debt maturity schedule provides valuable insights regarding the future cash requirements to service its long-term debt. Bulk of debt maturities are scheduled beyond the forecast time horizon and this for sure is a positive sign for dividend investors. As significant debt maturities approach, I expect the company to be in a better position to service these debt repayments with cash flows.

Debt maturity schedule

(Source - Investor presentation)

PPL will depend on its ability to assume more debt to fund capital expansion plans in the near future, and the liquidity profile of the company proves the company's ability to do so. Once again, a higher level of debt in the capital structure can be seen as an early warning sign for dividend investors, but investing for growth works well for PPL as the company is expected to improve its profitability significantly along with these investments.

Liquidity profile of PPL subsidiaries

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Overall, I believe the warning signs for dividend investors will continue to persist, but the future expectations for PPL should ease such worries. Capital expenditures are expected to grow in the next couple of years, but the company has what it takes to navigate through this period carefully and return a solid stream of dividends to investors.

Valuation

As I am primarily focusing on dividend growth investors when I write about PPL, I have used a dividend discount model to calculate the fair value estimate of PPL. Considering I believe the company will grow at a higher rate in the near future, and then settle for a more sustainable rate of growth, I have used a two-stage dividend discount model to calculate the fair value estimate of PPL. To my first-time readers, whenever I calculate the intrinsic value of a company, my primary objective is not to arrive at an estimate which would serve as an exact price at which I would sell the stock. Rather, I prefer to use conservative estimates to arrive at a worst-case intrinsic value estimate for the company in question, and this provides a wide margin of safety for investors. The intrinsic value estimate should be looked upon as a guide, not a fact.

I have listed down the key assumptions used in my DDM model below.

Earnings growth in the forecast period (5 years) of 4% Earnings growth of 1% in perpetuity Cost of equity of 7.2% Return on equity close to 17% in perpetuity Dividend payout ratio of 65% in the forecast period, and 75% in perpetuity

With these assumptions, I arrived at a fair value estimate of $33.95 for PPL, which represents an upside over 5% at the current market price.

(Source - Author's calculations and assumptions)

More importantly, dividend investors should be thrilled by the above 5% dividend yield at the current market price, which is sure to provide a steady stream of income for many years to come.

Despite gaining over the last couple of months, PPL shares still trade at an attractive price range for dividend investors.

Risks & challenges

As with any regulated utility company, the primary risk of investing in PPL is the risk posed by increased intervention from regulators. Allowed returns might vary during the forecast period, and this questions the reliability of the model used to arrive at the fair value estimate for PPL. Investors should never leave out the possibility of a tightening regulatory framework in the future, which would make it difficult for PPL to consistently earn economic profits; excess returns over its cost of capital.

The company is investing for the future in billions of dollars and these capital projects might fail to provide a meaningful return on invested capital if allowed returns fail to remain higher than the cost of capital. In this case, the payback period of these investments might extend by many years as well, which is an adverse development from an investor's perspective.

PPL's operations in the UK provides another reason for investors to be cautious when investing in this utilities giant, as there is increased pressure from regulators to cut down prices of utilities including regulated electricity. Rather than the Brexit, I believe the biggest risk the company faces in the United Kingdom is the pressure exerted by customers and regulators to cut down electricity prices. On the other hand, currency risks should not be ignored by investors even though the company might use hedging strategies to mitigate this risk.

Conclusion

PPL Corp. provides an attractive dividend yield to investors and is poised to grow for many years to come. The company is currently trading below my fair value estimate, and despite expected headwinds in its international operations, the company should be able to earn excess returns for many years to come. I am bullish on PPL, and I rate company shares a buy at the current market price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.