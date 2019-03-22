Prudential Financial Has A Great Long-Term Story To Tell

Prudential recently reported Q4 2018 results that were not well-received by the market. However, I believe that there were some positive takeaways from the full-year 2018 operating results.

On March 20, 2019, Prudential Financial's (PRU) stock was under pressure after the FOMC press conference, as pundits are now more concerned about the prospects no near-term rate hikes and a flattening yield curve. PRU shares have performed well so far in 2019 (15.2% vs the S&P 500's 12.4%), but the stock performance over the last year has left investors wanting more.

Data by YCharts

Similar to other financial institutions, it should come as no surprise that PRU shares have underperformed the broader market in the current environment. I believe, however, that the pullback has created a buying opportunity if you are willing (and able) to hold onto the stock for at least the next two-to-three years because, in my opinion, Prudential's bull case remains intact.

The Thesis, A Great Long-Term Story To Tell

In late-2018, I covered Prudential's 2019 Investor Outlook Presentation and came away from the meeting believing that PRU shares were "worth a look." Prudential is a diversified global insurer that pays an above-average dividend and that has a great long-term story to tell. Moreover, the insurer has several significant tailwinds that should create a tremendous amount of shareholder value in the years ahead. To this point, Prudential has three businesses that have extremely promising business prospects - i.e., pension risk transfer, annuities and asset management.

To start, the company's pension risk transfer business continues to grow and there are no signs of it slowing down anytime soon. As recent examples, Lockheed Martin (LMT) transferred almost $2B in pension obligations to Prudential in January 2019 and this is after International Paper (IP) transferred $1.6B to the insurer in late-2018. These are just two recent wins but, looking back, the pension-related liabilities assumed over the last three fiscal years show how much focus is being placed on this business.

Source: 2018 10-K

The pension risk transfer business is (and will continue to be) a key growth driver for Prudential and, in my opinion, the business could potentially be a significant catalyst for PRU shares over the next decade plus given the current pension "crisis" (i.e., the number of underfunded plans with no sign of a recovery).

Now turning to Prudential's key differentiator, in my opinion, which is its annuity business. Not only does the business have extremely attractive cash flow prospects but it also comes with a steady earnings profile.

Source: Prudential's Annuity Presentation, February 2019

I plan to publish a detailed article on Prudential's annuity business in the near future but, at the end of the day, I believe that this business sets Prudential apart from other insurance companies.

Another potential catalyst for the stock is the insurer's investment management arm, PGIM, which currently has over $1T in assets under management. As shown below, the asset management business is well-diversified and generates fees from multiple asset classes that have significant growth profiles.

Source: Prudential's PGIM Update Presentation, February 2019

It was also recently reported that PGIM's real estate business completed over $12B in transactions in 2018, which goes to show that Prudential is heavily investing in multiple growth opportunities.

Putting it all together, I believe that Prudential has a great long-term story to tell. The insurer has several strong business lines that have promising prospects with the most notable examples being its pension risk transfer, annuities and PGIM businesses.

The Latest, Tough Quarter But Good Year

On February 6, 2019, Prudential reported Q4 2018 results that were not well-received by the market. The insurer reported adjusted Q4 2018 EPS of $2.44, which missed the consensus estimate by $0.34.

Source: Q4 and Full-year 2018 Earnings Presentation

The Q4 2018 results were nothing to brag about but the company's full-year 2018 numbers tell a different story - e.g., Prudential's 2018 adjusted EPS were up 10.5% YoY and the adjusted book value grew by 8.3% YoY (to $96.06).

The equity market negatively impacted the insurer's business in 2018, especially during the last three months of the year, but I believe that the management team used this challenging period of time to continued to plant seeds that will eventually bear fruit. While the insurer contended with several major headwinds in 2018, there were other business lines that performed well during the year. Three quick examples: [1] Retirement net flows were $12.6B (yes, the pension risk transfer business was a positive impact), [2] annuity sales grew 40% YoY to $8.3B, and [3] PGIM recorded the 16th consecutive year of institutional 3rd party positive net flows.

Plus it helps the bull case that Prudential has a promising capital return story.

Source: Q4 and Full-year 2018 Earnings Presentation

Valuation

Based on three key metrics, PRU shares are trading at a steep discount when compared to its peers.

Data by YCharts

Prudential's management team will need to win over the market before the stock will trade in line with its peer group but, in my opinion, they should be able to rely on several key businesses in 2019 to change the narrative.

Risks

The biggest risk for any insurer, including Prudential, is the sufficiency of the company's reserves. The company will likely have immaterial one-off reserve charges on a somewhat consistent basis but any material adjustment could negatively impact Prudential's stock price.

Given the recent uncertainty in the market, it is important to remember that an economic downturn would negatively impact Prudential's near-term business prospects.

Bottom Line

Simply put, Prudential Financial has a great long-term story to tell. It is hard not to like Prudential as a long-term, buy-to-hold investment at today's price after considering the insurer's promising business prospects in the pension risk transfer, annuities, asset management spaces.

Additionally, Prudential was recently named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel. This may not sound like a bullish indicator but, make no mistake about it, this is an impressive achievement in today's ESG-focused environment. Prudential's stock has significantly underperformed the broader market over the last year but I believe that PRU shares are a great long-term buying opportunity at today's price.

Author's Note: I will be covering Prudential's annuity business (the key growth driver, in my opinion) in greater detail in an upcoming article, so stay tuned. If you have any specific questions, please leave a comment below.

If you enjoyed our stock coverage, please consider joining the Going Long With W.G. marketplace service. We cover at least one new small-cap company each month and we regularly update our thoughts on past recommendations. Additionally, subscribers have access to a Live Chat feature that allows for one-on-one and/or group conversations. Start your free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.