Delek Logistics Partners: Watch That Downside

When evaluating potential value plays, it can be very easy to give a respective stock the benefit of the doubt. Why would we do this? We do this because the vast majority of the metrics and trends which we look for would stand out above and beyond what we would normally research. For example, Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) is an oil and gas midstream stock in the energy sector. Presently shares are trading for just under $33 a share. Since the bear market bottom in energy in early 2016, shares have been consistently on the rise and have been making higher highs since then.

So what looks so attractive from a value perspective in Delek Logistics Partners at present? The reasons are numerous. First of all, the stock trades with an earnings multiple of 12.4, which is almost half of what the midstream industry is trading at present. Then we have the sales multiple of 1.2, which again is well over 30% below the midstream industry average. Furthermore, the price-to-cash-flow ratio of 5.4 demonstrates that the company has plenty of operating cash flow when compared to the actual market cap.

Furthermore, this company has been growing its profits substantially of late with $127 million of operating income reported in fiscal 2018. Operating income growth has also been falling to the bottom line, and we can also see this trend in future earnings expectations. This year, analysts who follow this stock expect Delek to grow its earnings to $3.18 per share, which would be a $0.53 per share or 20% net profit increase over fiscal 2018. These are impressive trends to say the least.

To top things off, Delek presently pays out a dividend yield of 9.5%, which is well ahead of the industry average of 6% in the midstream industry. Therefore, the company at present offers a keen valuation, strong cash flow, sustained projected earnings growth, and almost a 10% dividend yield. Many investors would stop their analysis right there and take advantage of this opportunity. But is there more to meet the eye here?

Well, despite the fact that earnings are on the rise since fiscal 2017, net profit is still not covering the current annual dividend payment. The payout ratio from a free cash flow perspective is actually worse off due to the company investing heavily in capex commitments. $230 million was spent last year on capex which resulted in a negative free cash flow number of $82 million. $197 million was paid out in dividend payments in 2018. Now obviously if earnings growth continues to accelerate and capex commitments start to decline, then both of these trends would take significant pressure off the cash flow statement and the dividend payment.

At present though, although the dividend has been growing for the past six years, the trends are signaling that the dividend growth rate will continue to decline. The dividend growth rate has gone from an average annual five-year growth rate of almost 22% to just over 10% over the past 12 months. Some investors might not mind this trend given the generous yield already on offer.

No matter what level of earnings growth Delek can muster up, if its debt keeps rising, it will be harder to sustain that earnings growth. The firm at present owes more than it owns. It owns $625 of assets, but owes $759 of liabilities. Some value investors believe that there is a limited time frame with respect to a firm being able to buy assets with debt. This is not true though. As long as the earnings growth is superior to interest payments on the debt, the firm can continue leveraging the balance sheet indefinitely. Nevertheless, it just makes it harder to grow sales. Why? Because firms with low debt statistically find it easier (because they have a stronger balance sheet) to buy assets which create more sales and earnings down the line, etc.

To sum up, although Delek Logistics may be reporting strong operational cash flow numbers, this metric may be misleading due to the firm not having any equity at present. Delek as mentioned has many things going for it. However, its balance sheet and dividend look to be under pressure. A dividend cut could easily send shares spiraling southwards. Remember many are invested in this stock for that very reason. Remain vigilant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.