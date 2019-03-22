Apple: Where Do The Analysts Go Wrong

Investors should take higher price targets by analysts with a pinch of salt and look at the near-term issues faced by the company.

Very few analysts have looked at the headwinds in Europe and the longer term challenges in China.

However, one of the biggest mistakes made by most of the analysts is their US-centric approach.

Apple (AAPL) has seen a flurry of upward price revisions by a number of analysts. In the past few days, Cowen has initiated coverage of Apple stock with a price target of $220. Needham has a price target of $225. Bank of America's Wamsi Mohan has also increased 12-month price target to $210. Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty has been bullish over Apple for quite some time and has a price target of $197. Most of these analysts are too focused on the US market which makes up less than 40% of the revenue share for Apple.

Apple is facing a number of challenges in Europe. There is stronger competition from Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Huawei. It also faces a currency headwinds compared to the year-ago quarter. The growth of Services in both Europe and China can be much more modest as Apple rolls out its streaming option due to local players.

These international markets, which make a huge chunk of Apple's revenue base, can drag down the overall performance for the company. This should eventually lead to lower growth projections for both the installed base and Services revenue. Investors looking to follow the price targets given by analysts should consider these headwinds.

Where the analysts go wrong

Source: WSJ

We can see from the above chart that a large number of analysts are still bullish about the stock. During the past three months, Apple's stock dipped to a low of $142 and back to $186. The bullish case by analysts always includes the Services segment. They believe that this regular recurring cash stream should be given a higher valuation multiple than the hardware segment. However, there is a big bias in their analysis.

Fig: Apple revenues from different regions in the holiday quarter of 2018 and 2017. Source: Apple filings

Most of the analysts are heavily focused on the US market. The installed base for Apple in US is much higher than in other international regions. It would not be easy for Apple to replicate a successful service in US to international regions. The best example is Apple Pay. While Apple Pay transactions are growing in US, the company has a very low market share in China. Alibaba's (BABA) Alipay and Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat Pay have complete control over digital payments market in China. Again, the basic reason is that the installed base of Apple in China is very low. This reduces the incentive for merchants to offer Apple Pay options in China.

Apple also has an advantage of lower competition in US. All the Chinese OEMs are effectively non-existent in US. Companies like Huawei face a huge hurdle in launching their products. This is not the case in international regions. Huawei is rapidly gaining market share in Europe by launching premium smartphones in the mid-tier segment. In February 2018, Huawei had a market share of 12.87% in Europe. This has increased to 17.4% in February 2019. Rapid growth by Huawei in mid-tier segment lowers the demand for older, lower-priced iPhone models in Europe.

Currency fluctuations will be the deciding factor

A stronger dollar has been the biggest headwind for Apple in the past few quarters.

Fig: Euro to USD since 1st Jan 2018.

Euro to USD exchange was at an average of 1.23 in the first quarter of last year. In the current quarter, it has averaged around 1.14. This has weakened the euro by 7.5%. Even if Apple absorbs some of this negative currency headwind, it would still face a tougher comp in the current quarter.

Similarly, the yuan is weaker in China compared to year-ago quarter. There are reports that third-party sellers are giving big discounts to boost sales. Even if there is a better revenue number from China, Apple would be taking a big hit on margins to deliver stable revenues.

Looking at diverse data points

More than a decade back, then Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster was able to correctly gauge the future price movement in Apple stock by looking at the customer lines waiting to purchase an iPod. Apple's business has changed a lot since then. As mentioned above, over three-fifths of the total revenue base of Apple is outside US. Europe contributes 24%, China contributes 18%, and Asia Pacific contributes 8% to the revenue share.

It would be important to see how the various segments perform in these international regions. Apple will be launching a streaming service which has news, video, and music options. These services can gain decent traction in the domestic US market. But the competitive landscape in international regions is completely different. Alibaba and Tencent have a strong presence in video and music streaming segments in China. The news segment is heavily regulated in China and it also has a number of strong players.

Apple faces a number of issues in Europe. Recently, Spotify (SPOT) has filed an antitrust case against Apple with EU. Spotify is one of the major European tech companies which should give a boost to its case. The EU has also given some major fines to big tech giants. They could put additional roadblocks for Apple to prevent it from gaining a monopoly over video, music, news, and other subscriptions.

Valuation

Apple has rebounded strongly since the lows of $140 a few months back. But this has increased the valuation multiple, while the challenges faced by the company have not declined.

Investors looking to follow the price targets of analysts need to look at the headwinds faced by the company in international regions.

Investor Takeaway

Analysts from Needham, Cowen, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley have given a bullish price target to Apple. Many analysts are focused on the growth possibility of Apple within US. Apple has a very high installed base in US which can allow better traction among new services. But it would be difficult for the company to replicate the success in international regions where the installed base is much lower.

There are many strong competitors in China and other regions. This should reduce the pricing power for new services. All the Chinese OEMs including Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi are also showing good market share growth in Europe, South Asia, China, and other non-US markets. This can reduce the demand for iPhones in $400-600 price range where Apple sells its older versions. I have an Underperform rating for Apple stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.