Vape Products Firm Greenlane Starts U.S. IPO Process

GNLN is growing quickly but in need of additional capital to fuel its growth ambitions.

The firm sells vaporization products to retailers and direct-to-consumer in North America and select regions worldwide.

Greenlane Holdings has filed to raise $92 million in an IPO of its Class A stock.

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN) intends to raise gross proceeds of $92 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as a vaporization products seller and distributor in the US, Canada, and internationally.

GNLN is seeking public capital to expand its operations and achieve greater scale as the vaporization industry continues its strong growth trajectory.

Company & Customers

Boca Raton, Florida-based Greenlane was founded in 2005 to distribute vaporization products through its retail store chain as well as independent smoke shops and regional retail chain stores.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Aaron LoCascio.

Greenline also operates VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com, two e-commerce platforms for sales of products to consumers in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and other select regions.

According to the prospectus, both websites currently attract about 292,000 unique monthly visitors and generate, on average, more than 4,900 monthly transactions.

The firm is in the process of developing a new e-commerce store, Vapor.com, which will consolidate the two existing online distribution channels at completion.

Greenlane has over 5,000 stock-keeping units [SKUs] that include vaporizers and parts, grinders, storage containers, pipes, cleaning products, rolling papers and customized lines of specialty packaging.

The firm commenced hemp-derived CBD products production in Feb. 2019.

Greenlane uses a B2B and B2C approach to market its products, namely its offline retail stores, online destinations VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com as well as about 6,600 third-party smoke shops and local retail chain stores.

As of Dec. 31st, 2018, the company has 90 sales representatives that interact with B2B customers on a regular basis to attend to restocking needs.

Greenlane says its products are spread across 9,700 retail locations as well as hundreds of licensed cannabis dispensaries, cultivators and processors.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Research and Markets, the global e-cigarette and vaporizer market is projected to reach $61.4 billion by 2025, growing at a strong CAGR of 20.8% between 2017 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the growing adoption of cannabis, technology improvements as well as improved product distribution.

Major competitors that distribute vaporization or related products include:

Phillips & King International

Windship Trading

West Coast Gifts

KushCo Holdings

eBottles

Berlin Packaging

Source: Sentieo

Greenlane believes its customers choose it because of its big assortment, product quality as well as the option to provide a one-stop shop for all of their needs.

Financial Performance

GNLN’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Significant growth in topline revenue

Strong growth in gross profit

Dropping gross margin

Swing to negative EBITDA and EBITDA margin

Swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $178,934,937 102.7% 2017 $88,259,975 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $35,735,363 73.7% 2017 $20,570,397 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 19.97% 2017 23.31% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 -$988,447 -0.6% 2017 $3,506,982 4.0% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 -$13,577,316 2017 $3,124,047

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $7.3 million in cash and $79 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($24.5 million).

IPO Details

GNLN intends to raise $92 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Class B and Class C shareholders will be senior management, who will likely hold voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to cause Greenlane Holdings, LLC to use the proceeds it receives to pay the expenses of this offering [...] We also intend to cause Greenlane Holdings, LLC to use [...a portion of] the net proceeds from this offering for capital improvements to our warehouses and other facilities and for capital expenditures relating to our information technology systems. In addition, we intend to cause Greenlane Holdings, LLC to use [a portion of] the net proceeds from this offering to fund possible investments in, and acquisitions of, complementary companies or their assets, businesses, partnerships, minority investments, products or technologies. However, we currently have no commitments or agreements regarding any such acquisitions or investments.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t currently available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Cowen and Canaccord Genuity.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

