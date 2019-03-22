Amazon, Netflix, Apple, Disney Or AT&T: A Surprising Winner In The Streaming Service

We will see a number of big giants enter the streaming market in the next few quarters. All of them have lined up enormous cash piles to boost their streaming platforms. However, Amazon (AMZN) has some big advantages against the new player. For the past few years, Amazon has been building a strong original content library to differentiate it with other competitors. The pace of content investment would only increase in the near term.

Amazon has healthy cash flow from profitable segments which can be diverted towards heavier investment in streaming. Netflix (NFLX) does not enjoy this luxury. Wall Street has also given Amazon a greater wiggle room to deliver profits in new businesses. Many of the new streaming players do not have this.

Cushion to make higher investments

Amazon’s AWS has shown its ability to deliver healthy margins while growing at a rate of close to 50%. This has allowed Amazon to ramp up investments in other segments. The advertising business is also showing good potential for rapid growth in profits. The subscription segment has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $14 billion. Amazon can use free cash flow from these profitable segments to improve the growth potential of its video streaming business.

It takes a long time to build a decent original content library. Apple (AAPL) is trying to build a strong streaming business to improve the growth of its Services segment. However, it would take a long time and a big content budget to reach the scale of Netflix or Amazon.

It has been reported that Netflix will have a content budget of $15 billion for 2019. This is up from $12 billion in 2018. Amazon has a content budget of around $6 billion. But over a longer time horizon, Amazon has the ability to outspent Netflix and all other new streaming players. Netflix does not have other cash flow generating businesses. This should limit future growth in its content budget.

On the other hand, Amazon can continue to show healthy growth in AWS and advertising segment. Piper Jaffray’s Michael Olson has estimated that Amazon’s advertising income will surpass AWS by 2021. The advertising segment will be generating $16 billion in operating earnings by 2021 according to his estimates. These incremental profits can be diverted to expand the content budget over the next few years.

Wiggle room

Most of the new streaming players have healthy cash flow. Apple is the most profitable company which can afford to use its cash pile to increase investment in content. But it has a much lower wiggle room compared to Amazon. In the latest quarterly report, Apple had EPS of $4.18 while the consensus EPS estimate was $4.17. Apple was able to beat the consensus estimate only because it showed a heavier income tax provision.

Investment in content is a long term play. It takes a long time to recuperate the investments. There can also be massive setbacks which end up hurting the margins of the overall business. It is unlikely that Wall Street will provide AT&T (T), Apple, and Disney (DIS) with the same wiggle room which has been given to Netflix and Amazon. As the competitive field heats up in the streaming business, there would be a greater focus on profits and subscriber additions. This should make it tougher for the new streaming players to match the content budget of Amazon.

Advantage of Ecosystem

Amazon has a subscription segment which has been growing at a healthy pace for the past few quarters. Even if Amazon’s content library is not very strong, customers would still need to use other benefits of Prime membership.

Source: Amazon Filings

E-commerce players like Amazon have a greater ability to absorb losses. This can be seen from the example of Alibaba Pictures in China. Last year, it invested in the biggest flop movie in China called "Asura". However, this year, it has delivered a number of big hits like “The Wandering Earth”, “Pegasus”, “Integrity” and others.

Both Amazon and Alibaba can absorb the big swings in profits from their content investments. But other streaming players do not have a similar ability to take big losses. This limits their long term investment scope in content. Amazon can also use its e-commerce platform to promote new content. Every additional content investment gets divided among the huge Prime membership base.

Source: CIRP

Amazon has front-loaded the Prime membership benefits in international regions. In Australia, Amazon Prime is offered at only AUD59 per year or $45 per year while in India it is offered at INR 1000 per year or $15 per year. However, members in both these regions can enjoy the wide content library which is available in the domestic US market. This improves the value proposition of Prime membership in new regions and also allows Amazon to increase investment in content.

Due to these reasons, I believe Amazon has the best growth runway within streaming industry. Amazon will continue to ramp up its investments using its increasing cash flow from profitable segments. Wall Street will not fret if Amazon makes a couple of missteps as other segments are growing rapidly.

Investor Takeaway

New entrants in the streaming industry are hoping to build a strong business while gaining market share from incumbents. Amazon has a number of advantages in this scenario. It has healthy profitable segments like AWS and advertising which are growing rapidly. This should allow the company to increase investments in content, even if there are some major failures or losses. Netflix does not have this option. Apple, AT&T, and Disney also have to worry about their margins. This should limit their ability to ramp up content investments.

The streaming industry will see a war of attrition by all players. Amazon has the best business model to thrive in the streaming space. This should help in improving the overall ecosystem and improve the bullish sentiment towards the stock.

