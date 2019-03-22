Investing In March Madness

March Madness may have been the single most important deal for CBS, but can investors capitalize on it through sports gambling?

With March Madness setting in across the U.S., experienced and novice sports gamblers alike are filling out their NCAA Tournament brackets in hopes of finding the perfect combination to either win their local pool or Warren Buffet's $1 million bracket challenge. Yes, even Buffet himself gets in on the action, promising any of his employees who guesses all of the Sweet 16 teams correctly $1 million per year for life. The NCAA Tournament is the third most betted sporting event in the world behind the FIFA World Cup and the Super Bowl (NFL).

Americans are set to bet $8.5 million on this year's tournament. What makes this year's tournament different is it is the first one since the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in May 2018 allowed individual states (like New Jersey) to legalize, regulate, and tax sports betting. Since this ruling, there are 8 states that now offer legal sports betting which have produced more than $5.9 billion in wagers; that is roughly $590 million per month.

Given sports betting is an incredibly lucrative and fast-growing market in the United States, is there an investment opportunity to be had here?

Companies To Consider

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) owns and operates casinos, hotels, and entertainment resorts throughout the United States and Macau. In December 2018, the company posted $11.34 billion in revenue, a +9% YoY increase. As soon as the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling was announced, MGM CEO Jim Murren stated, "We have already established the architecture to deploy sports betting as soon as the states allow us to do that." Since then, the company has rolled out playMGM, its mobile sports betting app which can be used to place sports betting wagers. Other Casino Sports Betting stock tickers include: Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), and Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR).

Moving away from the brick-and-mortar model, Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) attacks sports betting from the technology side. SGMS develops tech-based products centered around gaming, lottery, and digital gaming. The company's OpenBet product suite is the self-proclaimed leading omni-channel Sportsbook product on the market. SGMS stock rose 11% after the Supreme Court's decision; however, it fell below $20 by the end of 2018 and has remained at that level. Other Gambling Technology companies include: International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG).

Rounding out my list is William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY), a London-based bookmaker established in 1934. William Hill is America's leading sports book operator and accepted New Jersey's first legal sports wagers christening the opening of its Monmouth Park Racetrack sports book. William Hill generates roughly $2+ billion in revenue annually and controls over 107 race/sports books in the United States.

March Madness Market Timing?

So, now that the field is set, is there an opportunity to invest in these companies during March Madness? Given this is the first year Sports Gambling is legal outside of Nevada, historical data may not be the best form of comparison, but it does give us a decent understanding of the ebbs and flows of the industry. Unfortunately, we have to rule 2018 a wash given the court's ruling occurred in May 2018. Beginning as early as July 2017, we saw share prices begin to rise ahead of the ruling. For example, SGMS rose +152% from July 2017 ($24.65) to May 2018 ($62.05).

Looking back at 2016, as of March 4th, MGM's share price was $19.81. This is right around the time sports fans typically begin to think about the NCAA Tournament. By the end of the tournament, the first week of April, MGM's share price had risen to $22.39. Not a massive gain, but for a quick in-and-out trade, +13% gain is a good day. Now, in the case of MGM, this may be a coincidence given the company's share price rose steadily until making a 5-year high in January 2018.

In the case of SGMS, the company's share price remained flat throughout tournament time. Prior to this, in February 2016, the share price nearly doubled as the company rebounded from a dismal 3Q15 and beat sales estimates in 4Q15. For these reasons, I will rule SGMS as inconclusive.

Lastly, we have William Hill which I will rule as a strike against my hypothesis. Throughout the majority of 2016, including tournament time, WIMHY share price steadily fell and stayed at the reduced level until it began to recover at the end of 2017 on the news of the US Supreme Court's potential ruling.

Conclusion

Although this is not a complete sector analysis, investing in sports gambling companies during the NCAA tournament is not advised (at this point). One thing I failed to mention earlier is almost half of the wagers placed on the NCAA Tournament are done "illegally." That means these wagers do not go through legal sports books. They are your friendly office pools or illicit bookmaker wagers. Now, however, with sports gambling being legalized in more states, the government is looking to crack down on these types of wagers and drive betters to the legally established methods (and taxable). 2019 can be the year that we start upward trends in sports gambling companies during peak times of action.

Bonus (Better) Bet

Apparel companies for a quick buck. Think the infamous Zion Williamson Nike Shoe incident. In summary, Zion, who is projected to be the number 1 pick in this year's NBA draft suffered what could be one of the highest-profile wardrobe malfunctions in sports history when his foot exploded through his Nike sneaker causing him to injure his right knee and sit out several games. As a result, Nike was trending on Twitter and not in such a positive light. Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF) even decided to get in on the action and take advantage of the situation as they push deeper into the basketball space.

Nike's share price fell 2% after Zion's incident before rising to its previous level two days later. These types of incidents are few and far between, but with a total of 67 games played throughout the NCAA Tournament, March Madness could provide you with a few quick-hit opportunities to make a small profit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.