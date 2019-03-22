Novavax: Hope Abounds

Novavax's RSV program is running on fumes; however, it still has value.

Novavax (NVAX) has accumulated a hefty group of champions and critics over its last ~30 years as a public company. Having pretty much miffed its latest RSV trial, there are precious few champions willing to plunk down their hard-earned cash for an opportunity to check out how the company fares going forward. Indeed, the most recent Seeking Alpha article featuring Novavax as I write is titled "Novavax: No More Hope".

Since the "no hope" article appeared, Novavax has reported its Q4 2018 earnings. This current article is my effort to report on whether I espied any hope left for Novavax shareholders following its report. This article will support the thesis described in its title.

Let me be clear: I am not advocating hope as a viable investment strategy. However, as regards Novavax the proverb "any port in a storm" applies at the current moment. For shareholders who don't want to dump their stock at todays' price, hope is just such a port.

Novavax's RSV program is running on fumes however; it still, has value

I last rousted Seeking Alpha members to the cause of Novavax on February 27, 2019. At the time, we waited in vigil for Novavax's promised Q1 2019 data release on its pivotal RSV F vaccine for infants via maternal immunization trial.

I expected the data to be favorable. I was wrong. Novavax announced its data the next day. Seeking Alpha's news feed greeted the report with the following tell all headline, "Novavax RSV vaccine flunks late-stage study; shares down 63%".

At least my estimate of how Novavax shares would react to negative data was accurate; they tanked. The headline above put the numbers to it. The following graphic provides a better visceral representation:

Data by YCharts

This was not the first phase 3 data readout rodeo for Novavax investors. Back in September 2016, the company reported disappointing data on its older adults RSV vaccine, its stock price collapsed from ~$8.00 down to the ~$2.00 area.

During its recent Q4 2018 earnings CC, CEO Stan Erck put a brave face on Novavax's RSV situation. He emphasized how serious of a condition it is both in the US and globally. In the US, RSV is the principle cause of hospitalization for infants during the first six months of life. Globally it is the second leading cause of death for infants up to age one.

He also emphasized the benign safety profile enjoyed by the Novavax RSV vaccine. The thrust of his position was to advance the vaccine as a modestly effective therapy that does no harm and will be helpful to a significant number of users.

It seems to be working; as I wrote on the morning of 3/21/19, Novavax shares were showing a flicker of life that is quite noticeable given their recent dour mood per the chart below:

Data by YCharts

Novavax's flu program remains unsullied and unloved

After addressing its RSV program, CEO Erck moved smartly to its NanoFlu vaccination. First, he reminded investors of how Novavax started 2018 with "very encouraging" data from NanoFlu's Phase 1/2 clinical results, data that was subsequently published in the New England Journal of Medicine, which he characterized as a significant distinction for early stage trial results.

This is likely the case. On the other hand, it was published as a peer reviewed letter to the editor. This would seem to carry less cachet than would an actual peer reviewed article. Regardless, the letter along with a detailed appendix are all available online. Readers can judge its significance for themselves.

This year, 2019, kicked off with more NanoFlu clinical trial results. This time Novavax reported results from its Phase 2 trial comparing:

"...the safety and immune responses of various quadrivalent formulations of NanoFlu, with or without Novavax’ Matrix-M™ adjuvant, [against] two U.S.-licensed influenza vaccines in 1,375 healthy adults 65 years of age and older."

This trial, listed as NCT03658629 on clinical trials.gov served an important role for Novavax. Dr. Glenn Novavax's President of R&D described it well in his 1/10/19 JPMorgan presentation as follows:

...the vaccine, the NanoFlu results we are quite happy with. The vaccine was well tolerated and similar to foods on high dose. We met our primary endpoint to show that adjuvant effect which is a critical step to go forward. We demonstrated co-formulation; we have a quadrivalent vaccine which is a big advance and we reproduced the data we saw in the first phase 1/2 trial where we see the immune response using a measure that is generally felt to likely to predict protection called ATI. We're showing that it's significantly greater responses for H3N2 compared to Fluzone high dose.

The bottom line remains the same or better for Novavax's NanoFlu vaccine. It continues as an attractive asset supporting a hopeful cast for the stock. Novavax is planning for the the FDA to grant it accelerated approval which will allow it to move forward to a pivotal trial and submit an NDA. Dr. Glenn put it as follows:

By this time next year (January, 2020) I'll be back up here talking to you about our pivotal flu data from the – that would inform and accelerate approve pathway for licensure.

Whether or not the FDA will agree must abide the event.

Deals are in the wind

With its RSV phase 3 trial results in hand and its salutary NanoFlu pathway pending, CEO Erck used the "P" for partner word several times during Novavax's recent earnings CC. Nothing appears imminent, there was just enough of a hint to keep shareholders interested.

The following excerpts provide examples:

...we continue to assess the best partner for our ResVax program, and perhaps multiple partners with capabilities in different geographies. Partnering includes the potential combination with large multinational vaccine companies, smaller regional vaccine companies and hopefully one or more global health sponsors [or United nations] [ph]. We are having new and ongoing discussions with all of these types of partners and will keep you posted as these discussions progress. An important element for our potential partners is how our various regulatory discussions proceed. I believe that we will reach the conclusions on partnering shortly after we get more regulatory clarity.

The mere word "partner" sounds a sweet chime to investors who have grown weary of Novavax's insatiable appetite for cash as discussed below.

Dilution remains the evil spell that keeps Novavax shares under $1.00.

Novavax is trying to play in the big leagues with its ambitious RSV programs on top of its NanoFlu efforts and others. Per its 2018 10-K (p. 45) Novavax consumed $184 million in 2018, an increase exceeding 27% from its $144 million tab for 2017.

To date in its ~30 years of existence, it has not had to bother with product revenues. Its primary sources of sustenance have been grants, loans and share offerings. Just this recent quarter it topped off its cash stockpile with a $41 million spot of ATM money.

The following footnote from its 2018 10-K (p. 36) gives a picture of its cash raises over the last five years:

These share issuances contributed to the aggregate balance of 441,344,182 shares outstanding on 3/12/19 per its aforesaid 10-K.

The chart below shows how this process has escalated over Novavax's long history.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

So where does this leave current investors? As suggested by the title to this posting, there is room for hope. The time will come when all the naysayers will be proven wrong. As a shareholder, that is my position and I am sticking to it.

However, to be fully candid, I would admit that I am unsure of the value of my shares but I like to think that it is more than the price currently on offer. In any case, I have made my bed as they say and I am going to continue lying in it.

I would not recommend this stock to anyone. Regardless of how it fares in the market, it is hardly worth the aggravation. During the lenten season, it is a handy sackcloth if nothing else.

After I wrote and originally submitted this posting, Novavax came out with letter to its shareholders proposing that they vote on a 20 to 1 reverse stock split. While theoretically that should not do anything to the value of the company insofar as it merely slices the same pie into fewer larger slices, my expectation is that it will have a harshly negative effect.

The thesis of this article remains the same. Shareholders, whose shareholdings are likely soon to be reduced in number by a ratio of 20 to 1, have reason to hope for good things from this company. I would not recommend anyone to buy shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares of NVAX over the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.