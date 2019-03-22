Spotify: The Good, Bad And Ugly

First-mover advantage in podcasts is seen as a risky move that has potential to materially increase the value of Spotify’s core offering.

Investment Thesis

Spotify clearly has a first-mover advantage in the realms of music streaming, but with increasing competition from technology giants that possess both competency and war chests measured in the tens of billions, Spotify remains a high-risk high-reward play.

Background

Founded in late 2008 by Swedish entrepreneur Daniel Ek, Spotify (SPOT) has revolutionized the consumption of music across the globe. While widely accredited and praised for its role in the reduction of piracy, the royalties paid to artists remains a long-term issue with significant complexities and risks moving forward. It is a music streaming service with a catalogue at present of over 40 million tracks, retaining 96 million subscribers and 207 million aggregated MAU. The group continues to engage in rapid global expansion, happening notably at present in the Middle East and North Africa.

Positive Developments

Audio Platform

Spotify is an audio-first company, with ambitions to become the world's leading audio platform. CEO Daniel Ek stated:

Today audio is only one tenth the size of the overall video market, so there is a massive opportunity here for audio to evolve into more personalized, more immersive experiences. We believe that over time more than 20% of all content consumed on Spotify will be non-music content, and we believe this opportunity starts with podcasting.

Interestingly, the engagement of podcast users is twice that of non-podcast users. This is perhaps representative of a synergistic relationship between music content and the other various forms of audio content. While this move forward clearly adds value for existing users, it is not yet clear that this improves overall margins on current subscriptions. Due to the initial capital requirements on purchasing a catalogue of podcast content, this is almost certainly a short-term cost centre for the company. The extent of how this monetizes over time and the wider impact on margins remains unclear, and in the author's opinion, it is dependent on the level of competition Spotify faces in the various subsector niches it seeks to gain traction in - in this case specifically, podcasts.

Acquisitions

Two new acquisitions are Gimlet, a content creator, and Anchor, which deals with podcast creation via an app as well as distribution. These purchases indicate management's willingness to invest capital for continued rapid growth in the podcasting space, and across a variety of technology and content-driven subsectors.

Gimlet has a reported sale price of $230 million, according to Billboard (Billboard, 2019), representing a relatively small investment equivalent to circa 5% of Spotify’s book value. The purchase price of Anchor is reported to be in the range of $100 million, so altogether these represent a $330 million investment in podcasts this year. This sets the stage for continued M&A activity of $400 million to $500 million spend for full-year 2019, potentially reducing cash reserves substantially from the December 2018 $891 million base should management continue to favor cash as opposed to stock for upcoming deals.

Ambitions cited by management in February 2019 via its analyst earnings call is to deploy capital towards both technology/infrastructure and content aspects within the podcast space, in line with the acquisitions mentioned above. It is becoming increasingly clear that Spotify plans to expend material attention and capital towards podcasts in the hope of dominating this space while other major competitors continue to play catch-up in terms of music streaming.

Decreased Churn

This is happening incrementally, and with slight improvements across gross profit margins this is starting to provide material increases in terms of income and as management commented. If it does create a “virtuous cycle”, then lower churn, combined with lower subscriber acquisition costs, might reasonably pave the way towards profitability.

User Experience, Apps, Quality

Spotify is generally considered ahead in terms of the overall experience, quality and catalogue range provided as compared with other providers, perhaps with the exception of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Consumers more than a decade from launch are well versed in how to use the app, and the introduction of additional services such as podcasts does represent a continual shift towards providing valuable content to its core audiences.

Ubiquity Strategy

Reminiscent of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Windows, the strategy to have Spotify available across every major tech ecosystem provides the accessibility necessary to remain as the front-runner in music streaming across North America and Europe. As major competitors Apple and Microsoft focus on fully owned individual ecosystems as the pipeline for audio content delivery, Spotify remains flexible in its scope and approach to the various platforms, from home assistants to mobile phones. In aggregate, this provides for a small comparative advantage.

(Source: Spotify, 2019)

Risks Through 2019

Marketing Spend Efficiencies

In terms of solving the current inefficiencies regarding the “reach” of content: a pain point at present is the marketing spend of major publishers increasing, and Spotify’s role as a platform to tweak the algorithms to provide value-added content discovery that lessens the need for traditional marketing efforts.

Perhaps with similarities to Google's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) search service, Spotify needs to fine-tune its systems to deliver great content suggestions to its users while working within the framework defined by publishers and labels that often dictates terms with regard to minimum number of listens and various other metrics. At present, these force Spotify to provide a content-discovery pipeline that is not the optimal choice in terms of value added for the individual user.

Original Content & M&A Activity

Especially notable in the podcast segment, Spotify is experimenting with the deployment of substantial resources in developing its own catalogue in original and often exclusive content offerings. Drawing comparisons to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), this type of model has the potential to add tremendous scope in terms of the value proposition given to consumers. Creating the next hit to generate this type of pull factor value is, however, far from guarantied.

Licensing Agreements via Traditional Labels

CEO Daniel Ek recently commented:

I think the primary focus of these upcoming renewals is really around the marketplace strategy. ...By building tools and services for the music industry, we can make the music industry more efficient, thereby jointly benefiting together with the music industry.

This is perhaps on overly optimistic outlook. The extent to which labels negotiate tough deals remains, and artists continue to engage in negative PR for Spotify due to low levels of earnings. Overall, these are material risks that are at present being managed but have the inherent ability to cause substantial adverse headwinds should worst-case scenarios be considered. Spotify simply cannot operate without the deals it signs with traditional labels.

Ek further commented: “If I would boil it all down to one thing, it's continued top line growth being the number one focus for everyone in the music industry.”

The growing user base will in the long term robustly support the top line of all major actors, as long as the user base keeps growing. The opportunities to leverage efficiencies at scale and thus improve margins will remain a key factor in the Spotify success story moving forward.

Financials

Growth remains rapid and a key support of current investor sentiment. Expectations for continued growth through 2019 remain as acquisitions, expansion into podcasts, and geographic expansion across the Middle East and North Africa provide multiple material growth catalysts for the company for short to medium term horizons.

Year Paid Subscribers Free MAU Total Users Growth Rate 2016 48m 78m 126m 2017 71m 93m 164m 30.16% 2018 96m 116m 212m 29.27% 2019 (Projected) 120m 145m 265m 25%

Year Operating Revenue Growth Rate Free Cash Flow Aggregate Losses 2016 €2,657m €73m €539 2017 €3,674m 38.3% €109m €1,235m 2018 €4,717m 28.4% €209m €78m 2019 (Projected) €5,660m 20% €219m €18m

Further efficiencies at scale in the core music streaming business, coupled with increased expenditure on expansion into relevant audio-based conten,t provides moderate optimism for further margin improvements over the next 12 to 24 months.

Subscriber growth remains firm, with synergies emerging via additional content formats as mentioned previously. With a potential long-term market size of a billion plus people, the scope to grow remains substantial while the extent to which competition will reduce both profitability and Spotify’s market share remains unknown.

Furthermore, free cash flow continues to grow and this provides further comfort to investors as an indicator to potential profitability that is, perhaps, just around the corner.

DCF Model for Spotify

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Revenues (mln) € 4,717 € 5,425 € 6,238 € 7,174 € 7,748 Operating Profits (mln) -€ 78 -€ 18 € 187 € 430 € 542 Tax at 19% (mln) € 0 € 0 € 36 € 82 € 103 Actualised Free Cash (mln) -€ 78 -€ 18 € 152 € 349 € 439 Discounted Cash Flow (mln) -€ 74 -€ 16 € 131 € 287 € 344

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Revenues (mln) € 8,368 € 9,037 € 9,760 € 10,541 € 11,384 Operating Profits (mln) € 753 € 994 € 1,269 € 1,581 € 1,821 Tax at 19% (mln) € 143 € 189 € 241 € 300 € 346 Actualised Free Cash (mln) € 610 € 805 € 1,028 € 1,281 € 1,475 Discounted Cash Flow (mln) € 455 € 572 € 696 € 826 € 906

Assumptions: Discount Rate 5% Growth Rate 15% Tax Rate 19%

10 Year Present Value of Spotify €4,126,000,000

Particularly welcome news for investors is the expected end of substantial and continued losses in recent years. As the company leverages its scale gross margins, user engagement and churn rates remain materially lower than in the 2016-2017 period, according to management (Spotify, 2019).

The 10-year projections are based on an average growth rate of 15%, down from current 25%-plus growth rates as the industry matures, and as competition reduces the scope for future price increases. This may be considered a conservative estimate. Additional considerations include the lack of M&A activity, though this should be minor and partially included in the growth rates outlined in the model above.

However, aggregated 10-year present values remain relatively uninspiring. It is possible, as the business grows in scale, that further moderate margin improvements may be made.

Furthermore, it is possible Spotify is itself acquired by a large technology company within the next decade should it continue to successfully entrench its position. Google purchased YouTube to gain market share in the video format, and it would not be preposterous for them to undertake a similar acquisition for a front-running audio platform. Such an acquisition would likely be made at a significant premium to current market valuations.

Conclusion

Spotify remains a high-risk high reward play. It continues to grow rapidly, and this is largely priced in at current levels. The expansion into podcasts is likely to be a short-term headwind for margins, offering improvements through 2020 on the path to eventual profitability. Substantial risks include negotiations with traditional publishers and labels, and major technology companies seeking greater market share with the willingness to spend vast reserves of capital.

This stock remains on my watch-list, at current levels it does not represent a significantly overvalued proposition, in the author's view, but neither does it offer a great entry point for investors. This author remains neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.