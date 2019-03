NCSM Gets Close To Breaking The Shackle

NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) provides engineered products and support services. The company's offerings help optimize energy well completions and field development strategies. Once the well completion and tracer diagnostics technologies that help assess well completion performance kick-start after the current lull, I expect NCSM's stock price to exhibit a positive momentum.

NCSM's AirLock casing buoyancy system and the tracer diagnostics products in the U.S. and Canada will help recover the sales growth. This is because these products help optimize well spacing and avoid frac heads in today's multi-pad drilling environment. As the upstream companies keep their capex budgets tight, NCSM can gain market share by offering products that increase drilling efficiency. In the international market, NCSM looks to expand its business in Russia, China, Argentina, and the U.K. The balance sheet is also healthy with sufficient liquidity. The aforementioned factors should drive the stock price higher in the medium- to long-term.

Which NCSM Products Have Become More Prominent Now?

Recently, the company's primary focus has been on the AirLock product sales. The AirLock casing buoyancy system facilitates landing casing strings in horizontal wells. The product reduces the sliding friction while also cutting the running time of casings and cost as the cases reach the desired depth. In FY2018, AirLock sales increased by over 80% as compared to 2017. In January 2019, NCSM sold its PurpleSeal composite plugs to a Canadian customer, and has recently completed two wells. In the U.S., AirLock sales went up by more than 40% in FY2018 as compared to FY2017. The growth in well construction products like AirLock is also a part of the company's strategy to diversify away from fracturing services, which have remained depressed over the past year. From 2016 to 2018, the aggregate share of well construction products, tracer diagnostics services, and Repeat Precision increased from 10% to 30% of NCSM's revenues. The share of fracturing services has gone down during the same period.

Over the years, NCSM has grown due to its strong product suite in the fracturing systems and well construction business. More recently, its sales were boosted by products and services from Repeat Precision and the acquired Spectrum Tracer Services. Repeat Precision, NCSM's joint venture, manufactures composite frac plugs. NCSM's primary offerings include the pinpoint stimulation and tracer diagnostics. The trend towards more complex well completions and multi-pad drilling has also resulted in increased use of tracer diagnostics services.

Supply/Demand Disruptions

NCSM's primary concerns are the upstream customers' budget tightness in the face of the current crude oil price volatility and supply disruptions in multi-pad drilling environment due to the parent-child interference issues in wells. According to a recent study:

The three main factors that induce interference between parent wells and child wells are reservoir depletion, reservoir total stress changes and reservoir effective stress changes.

However, management believes it can expand its pinpoint stimulation techniques and diagnostic pressure services as many of the customers using its fracturing services may start using them to address that issue. This is particularly important given NCSM's falling share of revenues from fracturing services over the past two years, as I discussed above. Regarding this, the company's management had the following comment in the Q4 earnings call:

So what we see is a full patch studies coming online that are significantly more than just a standard average for a ticket on a diagnostic pressure services. So that's a pretty big tailwind force as well. So what we believe is that with that issue highlighted the way it is today that even with down activity that we continue to grow through market share gains and just market penetration in the trace product lines as well as pinpoint.

NCSM's Concerns: Canada's Pricing Differential Remains

FY2018 revenue for Canada was lower by 14% compared to a year ago. The decline was primarily due to adverse weather conditions and the widening commodity price differentials between WCS (Western Canada Select) and WTI (West Texas Intermediate). The WTI-WCS differential has lowered upstream customer activity in Canada. This was evidenced by a 12% decline in rig count during 2018. Lower activity significantly reduced the demand for many energy-related services in Canada. Because of a decline in crude oil flow from Canada, the U.S. was also adversely affected. This in turn negatively impacted the exploration & production companies' 2019 expenditures. Lower capex is likely to lead to lower pricing for OFS companies' products and services, thus affecting their margins negatively.

Let's briefly discuss the WCS-WTI price spread. A lack of infrastructure in Canada vis-à-vis the Permian Basin in Texas caused the price to fall. Since early 2018, the discount started to grow significantly, as the Canadian pipelines began to saturate. The inability of the Canadian oil industry to build a major pipeline from Alberta to either the U.S. or the Pacific Ocean has caused the WCS to go lower. The pipeline projects - Keystone XL, Energy East, Trans Mountain Expansion, and Northern Gateway - all have run into long delays. In Q3 and Q4 of 2018, the prices for providing fracturing pumping services in Canada declined. Since late February until March 15, Canadian producers were fetching above $10 per barrel fewer than their counterparts in the United States. If the WCS-WTI spread falls, it can lead to higher operating margins for NCSM.

So, NCSM has opportunities ahead due to the expected increase in well construction products and tracer diagnostics services, while pricing concerns may continue to keep its potential depressed in the short-term. Before we delve into its outlook in detail, let us see how the company has performed in FY2018 to understand which way its performance is likely to move going forward.

Performance In Different Geographies

From FY2017 to FY2018, revenues from the U.S. operations increased by 62%, while revenues from Canada decreased by 14% during the same period. The company's revenues from international business grew by 43% in FY2018 over the previous year. The commercialization of water-soluble tracers and the introduction a new line of toe initiation sleeves (used in well construction) helped increase revenues in FY2018.

In Q4 2018, NCS Multistage Holdings' top line declined significantly compared to Q3 2018. From Q3 to Q4, the company's revenues decreased by 20%. Adverse weather conditions during the end of the year and increasing crude oil price differentials between Canadian crude and WTI affected the E&P activity in Canada. On a year-over-year basis, its revenue remained unchanged in Q4 2018.

Q1 2019 Outlook

Let us first understand the capex budget trend of NCSM's customers. Coming off of a volatile energy price environment, the company expects customers' capex investment to pick up in the second half of 2019. NCSM has set a strategy of lowering prices in Canada to increase its market share and also penetrate the market by offering its full suite of products. This primarily includes its AirLock casing buoyancy system and liner hangers. Despite the current headwind, management expects Q1 2019 revenues from Canada to increase by 20% to 30%, as it anticipates the rig count to recover partially in Q1, which will benefit the company's sales.

In the U.S., NCSM will look to grow its market share particularly in the fracturing systems. The company's success in marketing the AirLock casing buoyancy system and the tracer diagnostics products, which helped customers optimize well spacing and avoid frac heads, can put NCSM ahead in the race against the competition. This is especially important given that management expects upstream capex spend to remain below the 2018 levels in 2019. The other product category which can propel NCSM's growth forward is the PurpleSeal Express product, which integrates a composite plug with a disposable setting tool. Overall, a modest increase in most of the product categories can lead to revenue growth in the U.S. in Q1 2019.

In the international market, NCSM looks to expand its business in Russia, China, Argentina, and the U.K. It has recently introduced tracer technology products in Argentina, and plans to roll it out to other locations also. Apparently, the company expects the completion and well construction activities to propel growth in the international markets as well. Also, management expects the international contracts to be larger than an average contract size in the U.S.

Debt and Cash Flow

NCSM's long-term debt increased in FY2018 compared to a year ago. Its net debt was marginally positive as of December 31, as cash & equivalents nearly matched its total debt. A near-zero net debt is typically a sign of financial strength and stability. Its total liquidity as of December 31, 2018, was $80.1 million.

In FY2018, cash flow from operations was $14.0 million, a decrease of 13% compared to a year ago. Despite a 12% rise in revenues during this period, the working capital requirement increased due primarily to a lower income tax payables balance.

The company plans to spend $9 million to $13 million in capex in FY2019, which would be ~30% lower than in FY2018. NCSM does not have any share repurchase or dividend plans. The company has $21.7 million in debt repayment in the next one to three years. With sufficient liquidity, meeting the contractual obligations and the capex plan should not be difficult for the company. The balance sheet is relatively free of any near-term financial risks.

What Does NCSM's Relative Valuation Imply?

NCS Multistage Holdings is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.1x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 7.6x. Between Q3 2017 and Q4 2018, NCSM's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 21x. So, the company is currently trading at a steep discount to its past six-quarter average.

NCSM's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in stark contrast to its peers' average multiple compression. This is because the sell-side analysts expect NCSM's EBITDA to decline as opposed to an increase in the peers' average in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers' average. NCSM's TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (NINE, SLB, and SPN) average of 8.5x. In the above table, I have used sell-side analysts' estimates provided by Thomson Reuters.

Analysts' Rating On NCSM

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated NCSM a "buy" in March, while four recommended a "hold". None of the sell-side analysts rated NCSM a "sell". Analyst consensus target price for NCSM is $7.2, which at the current price yields ~48% returns.

What's The Take On NCSM?

Despite the current slowdown, NCSM's successful marketing of AirLock casing buoyancy system and the tracer diagnostics products in the U.S. and Canada will help recover the sales growth once the completion activity resumes. NCSM continues to find ways to boost sales where new and improved drilling techniques are applied in the unconventional resource shales. In the international market, the company looks to expand its business in Russia, China, Argentina, and the U.K.

Upstream customers' budget constraints and an excess supply of oilfield services products and services in the market are keeping NCSM's prices low. In Canada, the WCS-WTI crude price differentials are resulting in a lower profit margin for NCSM. I don't expect the company's performance to swing upwards in the short-term. But once the well completion and construction business kick-starts after the current lull, I expect NCSM to rebound. Its balance sheet is also healthy with sufficient liquidity. All these factors should drive the stock price higher in the medium- to long-term.

