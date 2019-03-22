Equinor: Johan Sverdrup Means Growth, But Will It Pay Off On The Bottom Line?

One of the biggest projects that Norwegian energy giant Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is working on is the Johan Sverdrup field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. This project was in the news earlier this week as Equinor awarded the fabrication and installation contract for the subsea production system on phase 2 of the project to TechnipFMC (FTI). As this news story has brought renewed attention to this project, I thought it would be a good idea to have a look at the project since it represents a major driver of the company's growth going forward. Equinor as a whole has one of the strongest pipelines for growth of any of the large oil companies, so the fact that the company is still continuing with this project despite the recent decline in oil prices is something that investors should be very happy about.

About Johan Sverdrup

The Johan Sverdrup oil field is an oil field in the North Sea, located approximately 140 km west of Stavanger, Norway.

Source: Offshore Post

Discovered in 2010, the field is the fifth largest oil field ever found on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The most recent estimates of its size put the field at 21 to 31 billion barrels of oil equivalents, which would also make it one of the largest fields in the world. As might be expected when a field that size is discovered, Equinor began working on developing the field. The first phase of Johan Sverdrup is expected to come online around the end of this year, so this is one of the fields that will be contributing to Equinor's growth as we enter into 2020.

This will not be the end of development for Johan Sverdrup, though. The first phase of the project, which is the one that will be coming online later this year, consists of a 440,000 barrel per day four-platform field hub. The second phase of this project, which FTI was just awarded a contract for, consists of a fifth platform P2 capable of processing 220,000 barrels per day. The company has unfortunately not yet provided a date by which this phase of the project is expected to be online, so we cannot be certain when Equinor will begin to generate growth from this incremental production.

At peak production, Johan Sverdrup will be producing approximately 660,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (Equinor will receive just over 40% of total output). This will make Johan Sverdrup the highest producing field in the North Sea, and it will help to offset Norway's production declines elsewhere. This certainly helps to extend the Norwegian oil story a bit longer.

Equinor's Growth Proposition

As I have discussed in past articles, such as this one, Equinor has been actively working to expand its presence into renewable energy and other businesses aside from fossil fuels. However, the company is still one of the largest producers of fossil fuels in the world with an average production of 2.170 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in the fourth quarter of 2018. At a peak production of 660,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day, Johan Sverdrup alone represents 30.4% of this total. Thus, if the company's production over the entire rest of the world remains static, the field will produce substantial growth by itself.

However, this will not be the case. One of the defining characteristics of oil fields is that production begins to increase immediately after the start of production before ultimately peaking. After this point, production steadily declines. The length of time over which this process takes place varies depending on field type. For example, shale wells tend to see their production decline very rapidly after the well is first drilled, while offshore and conventional fields have much longer productive lives. The fact that field output does decline after a given point though means that oil companies need to bring new fields online on a fairly consistent basis if they wish to maintain their production.

The Johan Sverdrup field is also not the only new project that Equinor is planning to bring online in the near future. In addition to Johan Sverdrup, we have Johan Castberg in the Barents Sea (Norway), Peregrino Phase Two (Brazil), along with various other projects in Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico. These projects will both serve to offset the declines from various other fields as well as help to drive the company's forward growth.

Overall, the company's forward growth should be reasonably strong over the next few years when we take both natural field declines and production startups into account. In aggregate, these factors should result in the company growing its production at a 3-4% compound annual growth rate over the 2017 to 2020 period. All else being equal, we can expect this to result in revenue growth.

Unfortunately, all is rarely equal in the business world. In this case, the actual impact that this production growth will have on the top line is somewhat dependent on oil prices. These have been rather volatile over the past twelve months or so, with a near 40% decline in the fourth quarter followed by a partial rebound so far this year.

Source: NASDAQ

As we can clearly see, though, even with the rebound that we have seen this year, crude oil prices remain below the levels that they held back in October 2018. This results in Equinor receiving less money for every barrel of oil that it sells than it did over most of last year. If that continues to be the case going forward, then the company may see its revenues come in lower over the next two years than in 2018 even with its higher production levels. With that said though, its revenues will still come in higher than if it had no production growth.

As much as I wish that I could be an oil bull right now, I do not see a sustained recovery in oil prices occurring over the next two years. As I have discussed in various previous articles, there have been numerous signs emerging that point to a recession taking place before the end of 2020. Even in the absence of an actual declared recession, it is likely that the economy will weaken over the period. The recent comments by the Federal Reserve, along with the pause in its rate-hiking trajectory, only strengthen my convictions here. This is not the sort of environment that is conducive to any sort of sustained higher oil prices. This will likely be a drag on Equinor's top line, although growing production will still benefit the company, as already discussed.

Valuation

While Equinor's top-line revenue growth may be somewhat muted, that does not necessarily mean that it will not be able to produce any earnings growth, especially on a per share basis. There are numerous things that can boost earnings per share growth in the absence of revenue growth. One of these items is cost cutting and similar moves to improve efficiency, and another is share buybacks. With that said though, analysts expect that the company will be unable to overcome the pressure from lower oil prices and will see its EPS drop to $1.82 this year. I also expect the same thing as the company's production growth this year will probably not be enough to make up for lower oil prices. It is a different story next year, though, as massive projects like Johan Sverdrup make their presence known. Analysts project $2.21 per share in 2020, which is a significant improvement over both 2018 and 2019 numbers.

At this point, you may be wondering whether or not it makes sense to buy the stock today. One ratio that we can use to determine the answer to this question is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a way of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to account for a company's earnings growth. As a general rule, when this ratio is over 1.0, it is a sign that the company's stock may be overvalued and vice versa. Analysts project that Equinor will grow its EPS at an 8.10% compound annual growth rate over the next five years, which gives the company a price-to-earnings growth rate of 1.25 at the current stock price. Thus, it appears that the stock may be somewhat overvalued at the current price.

Takeaways

In conclusion, Equinor will be bringing the first and largest phase of the massive Johan Sverdrup project online around the end of this year. Given the truly massive scale of this project, Johan Sverdrup will be a major contributor to the company's growth in 2020. The company will also be bringing some new production online this year, so should be able to produce respectable production growth over the next two years. Unfortunately, the lower oil price environment that we are currently in will likely weigh on earnings. The stock appears to be slightly overvalued based on the earnings growth that it is likely to produce. Thus, for the time being, the stock looks like a hold, although it could be worthy of a purchase on any pullbacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.