PPDai Has Hidden Issues

PPDai Group (NYSE: PPDF) reported relatively strong fourth quarter 2018 earnings on March 14, 2019, considering the entire P2P-lending industry in China is shrinking under the enhanced regulations this year. The loan volume originated in the fourth quarter increased from the third quarter, so did the revenue and net profit. Although these are all good news, there are some alarming points that investors should be cautious about.

Increased loan volume

We should first admit that PPDF did really a good job attracting both borrowers and investors to increase its loan volume, despite the downturn of P2P market.

Loan Volume (billion RMB) Oct - Dec Market share Change from prior quarter July - Sept Market share Change from prior quarter April - June Market share Change from prior quarter Jan - Mar Market share Industry 268.50 -11.68% 304.00 -38.34% 493.00 -10.85% 553.00 PPDF 17.62 6.56% 19.27% 14.77 4.86% -11.87% 16.76 3.40% 35.73% 12.35 2.23%

Source: industry: 01 caijing Industry Statistics

PPDF: quarterly reports

01caijing.com is a leading informative website in the Fintech industry. The website ranked P2P firms monthly in terms of loan volume and loan balance. According to those rankings, PPDF was ranked top, ranging from the 6th to the 1st, and the trend was going up from January to December in 2018. In addition, PPDF successfully increased its institutional funding from 14.3% in the third quarter to 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to their fourth quarter earnings release.

With these solid growth, PPDF has gained a top player position in the market, which is very important because the regulators in China intends to only keep large firms in the market.

Regulatory Compliance

China started enhancing the regulation on the P2P online lending industry in a large scale in 2018. The market had been shaking especially since June 2018. Further in August 2018, the regulation authority published a guidance of 108 requirements for all P2P online lending platforms to comply by the end of 2018. Firms in the industry either have been working hard to meet the requirements or were wiped out due to problematic issues. In December 2018, another notice referred to as “Guidance 175” was published indicating that only limited number of large platforms should stay in the game.

PPDF stated in the fourth quarter earnings release that “we continue to work closely with the regulatory authorities and we are confident of meeting future industry compliance requirements”. However, according to 01caijing, PPDF was recently ranked 53rd out of 120 platforms in terms of compliance progress, the second lowest of its peers that trade in the US stock market.

Feb. 28. 2019 Ranking Weidai (NYSE: WEI) 6 Yirendai (NYSE: YRD) 11 China Rapid Finance (NYSE: XRF) 30 Xiao Ying Wang Jin (1) 50 Juzi Licai (2) 51 PPDai (NYSE: PPDF) 53 Hexindai (Nasdaq:HX) 101

Source: 01caijing (2月P2P整改备案进度琅琊榜TOP 120-零壹财经).

Note 1: Xiao Ying Wang Jin, subsidiary of X Financial (NYSE: SYF)

Note 2: Juzi Licai, subsidiary of LexinFintech (Nasdaq: LX)

01Caijing publishes similar rankings monthly and the most recent one was published on February 28, 2019. For this February ranking, the website selected 130 largest platforms, and followed the guidelines of both the 108 requirements and the “Guidance 175”. A ranking of 53rd is only mediocre and PPDF still needs to work hard in regulation compliance. Particularly, PPDF received a low score regarding risk management and investor protection. I think we should raise at least a yellow flag here.

High APR

The regulators in China set a cap of 36% of annualized APR and PPDF claims that they are following the rule. However, my test at PPDF told a different story. I registered on their APP, put in a monthly income of RMB15,000 and I was instantly approved for a credit line of RMB 4000. I then tried to borrow RMB 4,000 and they gave me a quote of monthly repayment of 453.32 for a 12 months term.

With that, I used the excel formula RATE to calculate the monthly interest rate of 5%, which would annualize to 60% APR just using simple interest. I then changed different principal and terms and summarized my calculation below.

Principal (1) 4000 4000 4000 2000 1000 Terms (months)(1) 12 6 3 12 6 Monthly payments (1) 453.32 786.62 1453.28 226.63 196.65 Monthly Rate (2) 5.08% 4.94% 4.43% 5.08% 4.94% Annualized APR with compound (2) 81% 78% 68% 81% 78% Annualized APR with simple interest (2) 61% 59% 53% 61% 59%

Note (1): Per PPDF APP Quote

Note (2): Excel calculation

The strange thing is that PPDF does not disclose how exactly they calculate their monthly payment or their fee/ interest rates. They only quote a monthly payment. The not so transparent fees seem suspicious and the actual annualized APR is outrageously high! Will this practice fool the regulators?

On a different test, I checked their online shopping site in the APP and randomly selected IPAD 2018 32G. The sale price is RMB 2288 and if you choose to pay by installment, then the monthly payment is at least RMB 411.6 with a 6 month term. I tried the same product on Tmall.com, a major online shopping site under Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), same price, but the monthly payment is RMB 398.4 with the same 6 month term. Here is my rate calculation:

PPDF TMALL Principal 2,288 2,288 Terms (months) 6 6 Monthly payment 411.6 398.49 Monthly Rate 2.23% 1.27% Annualized APR with compound 30% 16% Annualized APR with simple interest 27% 15%

Although this time, the annualized APR at PPDF is not over the cap of 36%, it almost doubles that of TMALL. With this pricing, PPDF is probably targeting higher risk customers. Granted, there is nothing wrong with targeting different customers, but investors should remind themselves that higher delinquency rate is likely to occur.

Decreased Margins

(in thousands, except for percentages) RMB 2018 1Q 2018 2Q QoQ 2018 3Q QoQ 2018 4Q QoQ Total revenues 916,780 1,047,340 14.24% 1,104,282 5.44% 1,219,163 10.40% Total operating Income 400,070 469,348 17.32% 490,607 4.53% 486,569 -0.82% Operating margin 43.64% 44.81% 2.69% 44.43% -0.86% 39.91% -10.17% Profit (Loss) B/F TAX 532,149 765,843 43.92% 741,691 -3.15% 580,974 -21.67% Profit Margin 58.05% 73.12% 25.97% 67.16% -8.15% 47.65% -29.05%

Source: PPDF quarterly reports

Although revenue increased quarter over quarter, operating margin decreased quarter over quarter, except for the second quarter. In addition, profit margin also continued to decrease each quarter by big percentage.

Why?

The main reason is due to increased credit risk.

First, provisions were on the rise.

In thousand RMB 2018 1Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q 2018 4Q Net interest income and loan provision gains/(losses) 26,991 12,462 -20,315 -9,410 Provision for doubtful accounts -53,021 Total net interest income (provision) 26,991 12,462 -20,315 -62,431

Source: PPDF quarterly reports

Apparently, the provisions increased quarter over quarter and it increased so much in the fourth quarter that they need to put it in a separate line item! The management stated in the fourth quarter conference call that delinquency picked up at the end of 2018.

Second, in the fourth quarter, the origination and servicing expense increased because the collection fee increased although the referral fee decreased, according to the fourth quarter earnings release.

In thousand RMB 2018 1Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q 2018 4Q Origination and servicing expenses-related party 25,333 27,557 25,863 30,913 Origination and servicing expenses 221,766 207,093 200,364 246,682 Total origination and servicing expense 247,099 234,650 226,227 277,595

Source: PPDF quarterly reports

The collection fee in the fourth quarter was incurred for loans originated in prior periods. That means, some delinquency issue surfaced eventually behind the increased loan volumes.

Third, lets analyze the assurance fund and guarantee derivatives.

In thousand RMB 2018 1Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q 2018 4Q Gain from quality assurance fund 59,743 151,089 276,593 23,469 Realized gain/(loss) from financial guarantee derivatives -45,222 -101,885 -28,108 17,971 Fair value change of financial guarantee derivatives 71,530 196,543 -6,796 10,780 Financial guarantee derivative asset/(liability) at period end -144,239 52,303 45,507 56,287

Source: PPDF quarterly reports

The gain from quality assurance fund is recognized when actual credit loss is better than previously estimated and the quality assurance fund payable balance is amortized into this gain. So the trend of this item indicates that PPDF very collected high quality assurance from borrowers, and eventually in the fourth quarter, credit loss suddenly increased. The management also explained this in the fourth quarter conference call that delinquency picked up at year end and thus increased the quality assurance fund liability, hence the small gain.

Regarding the financial guarantee derivatives, we should first keep in mind that it is only related to investment programs before January 2018 when the program stopped. Overall, it is phasing out as those investment programs mature. So if there is no dramatic change in default rate assumptions, any fair value change in derivatives should be becoming smaller and the derivative assets/liabilities should also shrink, as the pool is becoming smaller. From the table above, I first notice that there were realized losses for the first three quarters, which means when the related investment matured, the company paid out to investors to compensate for the default. The loss was the worst in the second quarter and then gradually improved to a small gain in the fourth quarter. The trend is probably the combination of a smaller pool and improved default. (We should note that this improved actual default is related to loans originated in prior periods and has no indication of future default rate estimation). On the contrary, there were large positive fair value changes of the financial guarantee derivatives for the first two quarters, which I don’t quite understand. Given the market situation and the realized loss in those two quarters, on what base did the management calculate a positive fair value change in derivatives? With that, I am not sure they had a sound estimation of fair value change in derivatives in the fourth quarter. If default rate picked up, as they explained in the conference call, and they also increased provision, why was there still positive change of fair value?

Finally, lets look at the delinquency rate disclosed by the firm.

Source: PPDF Fourth Quarter Earnings Release

The table shows that as of 12/31/2018, the delinquency rates were not the worst among all periods, but still worse than most.

Finally, let me quickly point out that another reason contributed to the decreased margin is the increased general and administrative expense. The management explained in the earnings release that it was due to increased R&D expense.

Dividend Payout and Share Repurchase

In the fourth quarter earnings release, the company declared a dividend of $0.19 per ADS. However, in the 2017 annual report, the company stated that it did not plan to distribute dividend in the foreseeable future. The dividend policy changed, probably because the management tried to boost some increase in share prices which declined tremendously overall in the past year.

The company also updated their share repurchase program which started in March 2018. Since then they have bought back approximately US$67 million of their shares. This is another signal that the management believes the share price is too low and they want to demonstrate their confidence in the company’s future.

Conclusion

PPDF has become a leading company in the P2P lending industry. However, there are some hidden issues. If they truly comply with regulation, they will need to significantly reduce their APR which might significantly reduce their revenue. Default rate also needs careful control. With a big customer base, they should still keep up in the market, as long as they are not banned by the regulators.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.