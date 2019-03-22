Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Leaps 25% Higher On Friday's Clawback Of Thursday's S&P Gains

The VX term structure has definitely taken notice of the action, but so far the push upward looks pretty orderly, as though we have another episodic pullback on our hands.

Some of this selling may be related to the inversion of the 10YR Treasure yield below that of the 3MO yield.

Slowdown worries are in the air, both in the US and Europe. Most of today's sour action in the US occurred after Friday's open.

Market Intro

CNBC: 12:24PM EST

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) followed European bourses (VGK, EWG) down the chute, erasing Thursday's sizable gains.

S&P Futures: one-week chart

Spot VIX has certainly taken notice of Friday morning's developments: up over three vol points in half a trading session (nearly 25% in percentage terms).

Thoughts on Volatility

A theme that I've been hearing of late is that while meaningful pieces of the international economy may be slowing down, the US, while experiencing a bit of a rough patch, is still holding up quite well. This conjecture may of course be true.

But Ms. DiMartino brings up an interesting datum insomuch as maybe investors are coming around to the idea that the US is not so insulated from the travails of other nations. Moreover, the US data have most assuredly softened on the whole.

I think that the "inverted yield curve = doom" message gets too much attention. Regardless, the ten-year is dipping below the 3-month, and it is possible that there is selling for the time being that is based more on adherence to a particular strategy for when to reassess or change relative weights of different asset classes.

We're still (for the time being anyway) trading above the key mark of S&P 2800. In terms of the last couple days, the action looks nearly identical to how mid August '18 played out after the Turkish Lira got pummeled. The S&P dropped from about 2850 down to about 2800, recollected its nerve, and went on to make new highs - peaking at around 2940 in mid-September.

Perception counts for a lot in volatility, investing, and just plain life. I am not directly insinuating that Carol Roth has it right and Charlotte Alter has it wrong in their respective Tweets. In fact there is all kinds of room for each of them to have a legitimate perspective (though it irks me to acknowledge that).

The reality is that we are social creatures that derive much of our sense of fairness or wellbeing not off some absolute standard, but based on our perception of how we have it in comparison to our parents or kids or some relevant peer group.

Term Structure

The VX term structure is still working with modest contango, though the roll yield is currently perched to the favor of vol longs (VXXB, UVXY).

The jump higher in spot VIX certainly did not go unnoticed by the first three months of the term structure. Given the 3+ vol-point move in spot, this is sensible.

Still, in the grand scheme of things this is by no stretch a "volsplosion" of the sort we've seen in the recent past. I am currently more of a mind that we're seeing an episodic pullback for equities, and they'll take another stab at the high end of their six-month range (whether or not that's truly sensible from a valuation standpoint is a different story altogether).

Spot VIX was most certainly at the very low end of its six-month range (though I've focused on just the prior three months in the above visual), and with some good justification given HV10 and HV20 swimming in sub-10 territory.

While the increase may appear jolting, we see plenty of precedent for this even over a period that has been marked by a rather spectacular descent in realized and implied SPX volatility.

CBOE: VIX9D

Even the more taciturn VIX9D, which is a shorter-term cousin of spot VIX (nine rather than thirty days), for the time being looks ready to level off and take a wait-and-see approach.

Don't get me wrong: I don't think it would take all that much to get these implied vols higher. There is in fact all kinds of reasons to accept the proposition that stocks are overvalued and that investors are failing to appreciate the magnitude of the risks they face.

But history demonstrates that investors usually engage in large narrative shifts over days and weeks rather than over minutes and hours. For now, the price action and market tone continues to favor vol shorts (SVXY, ZIV), and traders who have recently profited from the spike in long-vol products might want to think about how to exit or at least pare down that position.

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

In the prior MVB, I posted about my perspective that college was not for everyone (I am currently finishing up a one-year position teaching math at a community college). Education is fantastic, but at least here in the States, we need to develop new ways of thinking about how best to prepare people for the careers they wish to pursue.

Robin had some pithy observations to share on the topic. There have been studies that demonstrate that once one adjusts for student aptitude, there is little difference between universities on a variety of measures of career and life success.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.