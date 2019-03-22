Take-Two Interactive: Overvalued By More Than 15%

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) is a sell because of various weaknesses and threats that may result in hurting the company’s stock value in the future. Such risks include inefficient synthetic growth, being centered on one game, and a discounted cash flow model that suggests the stock of the company being overvalued by greater than 15%.

TTWO makes games for all segments but its most popular titles are made for people from age 18-35. Sports, action, and strategy are the games that earn the most revenue for the company year over year. TTWO has 4% market share which is about $1 billion. It is being dominated in market share by Activision Blizard (ATVI) which has about 20%. The question is why does TTWO have low market share compared to competitors? The answer to this is that TTWO’s revenue is derived from a maximum of five games. Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K are the most popular games by far. Grand Theft Auto (GTA) is an action game where everything is possible in a virtual world. Things that cannot be done in the real world because of legal issues can easily be achieved in the game with minimal consequences in the game. GTA has been an amazing product for this company and it has been a major push for this company’s growth. GTA5 was released in 2013 and has performed better than any other GTA games in the past. It's responsible for 40% of TTWO’s revenue in 2018 (IBISWorld Industry Report).

Source: IBISWorld

Supplier Power: Porter's Five Forces is a great tool to use to analyze the video gaming industry. Video game firms are technically suppliers of games, but they require computer hardware, software engineers, programmers, graphic designers, and other tools to develop the final product. The hardware they use includes powerful computers that have Intel (INTC) or AMD (AMD) chipsets. The computers go hand in hand with the programmers to produce pieces of the game that are then later put together to get the full product. Both hardware and human labor are key suppliers for these firms which means they have a lot of power in this industry.

The Threat of Substitution: There are a few substitutable products that some firms offer but, in most cases, games are different from each other. Each game has a different player experience, storyline, and structure even if they look alike from an ordinary person’s point of view. The industry is mostly reliant on consumer preferences and taste. As tastes change, the firms adapt quickly by producing new games, which help them keep their customers.

Buyer Power: Buyers have high power over the video gaming industry because they can buy other products if the original product is a disappointment. Costs for buyers to switch products are low as new games are closely priced to each other. The buyer can simply pick a different game. Also, since games are non-essential products, people tend to not purchase them in economic downturns.

The Threat of New Entry: Threat of new entrants is low only if the firm is one of the biggest players. The cost of research, development, and time for this industry is extremely high and it takes a large firm to be able to support that with capital. In other words, this industry has high fixed costs and low variable costs. The small companies are going out of business or being bought out by the giants in the industry such as Sony (SNE), Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOF), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Microsoft (MSFT), Electronic Arts (EA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and Take-Two. In the past, there were a lot of video gaming companies and they were all relatively the same size. The ones that came on top are the ones who adapted quickly to consumer behavior and developed “hit” games.

Competitive Rivalry: Competition goes along with the adaptation of the firm because if the firm doesn’t change its product, the buyer will find another game. Switching costs are low and people do not play one game forever. The average life of a brand-new game is one year until the new one comes out in most cases. That’s an effort to establish loyalty to the company and to keep old customers happy by providing them a “new” game with more content. The problem with the “new game every year” idea is that the buyer must pay for a new game (average of $60). Most people just stick with the old game and wait an additional year, then upgrade. To counter this, video game companies have been developing downloadable content (DLC) to add additional content to the “old” game. DLC is sold at a lower price and it costs the company less to make than a full game, thus increasing profit margins.

Overall, big video game companies do not have much competition if they can adapt quickly to consumer behavior. They have enough capital to fund long-term projects, and if those projects do not perform well, it will not bankrupt the firm. TTWO’s Grand Theft Auto is a game that cost the firm about $300 million and years of development. GTA is a solid game because it has no competitors in its market, and it's still the leading revenue generator for TTWO.

SWOT Analysis:

Strength: GTA5 is five-years-old and it generates about 40% of total revenue. Games are just like movies and they tend to die out quickly after their initial release. Once a player goes through the entire game, they eventually get tired of it and move on to another game. In the case of GTA, there's so much content in the game that a player does not get tired of playing. This is mostly because the developers are adding more content every six months of in-game updates for online multiplayer. This is a great strength for TTWO. This game is an unstoppable force in the market, and it has no competition. Other gaming companies have tried to get in the market by creating a GTA of their own, but GTA has a loyal fan base that stayed with the game because of the quality and a strong brand image that has all over the world.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal Data

Threat: Their strongest strength also is their biggest threat. GTA has sold more than 95 million copies which is equivalent to $6 billion in revenue over a five-year period. If spread out on a straight line, GTA has provided the company with $1 billion in revenues since 2013. This is a threat because the company is reliant on mostly one game. If their anticipated big game hits the market and doesn’t perform, the value will fall drastically. Is it possible for a well-known game like GTA to disappoint? It very well can because they set the bar extremely high with GTA5. GTA5 is an exceptional game in my opinion and it’s going to be TTWO’s biggest challenge to make an even better GTA in 2021 (expected GTA6 release). Disappointments happen in companies like this - people’s shift in taste, income changes, and many other variables can arise. ATVI took a hit in sales after they released “Destiny 2.” For some reason, the second version of Destiny did not do as well as the first one. Was it a bad game? Absolutely not, it was well made, and most players say that it was better than the original Destiny. In TTWO’s case, 70% of revenue comes from GTA and NBA. GTA is by far the strongest game and is released once every eight or so years and a new NBA 2K game is released every year. By buying this stock, we look upon two games to both perform extremely well. If either one lacks in one year, the stock value will not hold.

Source: TTWO - 10K 2018

Weakness: TTWO has been on an acquisition spree since day one and it has not been efficient. Since the start of the company in 1997, publishers and developers have been acquired, merged, sold, and acquired again. They have gone from 13 publishers to five and their developers are scattered all over the world. Some have been sold off and some merged with others. This shows the company has been growing mostly inorganically throughout its life. Inorganic growth is not bad but too much inorganic growth can lead to inefficiency. Free cash flows have been negative since 2015. In TTWO’s case, negative cash flows are not necessarily bad. Since this is a growing industry and the company seems to be growing every year, negative cash flow means the company is taking the money and reinvesting it back into the company which helps it grow more. If that's the case, current negative cash flows need to be disproportional to future positive cash flows, meaning whatever negative there is right now needs to be at least double but positive in the future. I estimated the future cash flows using an annualized 6% growth in revenue every year with a terminal value of 4%. These estimates lean more to be optimistic because 4% is a high terminal value and I purposefully made it high to express future unexpected performances. Even with an optimistic forecast, future cash flows are still not disproportionally positive. This shows that the company has been growing too fast which has led it to be inefficient.

Source: Authors Spreadsheet

Opportunity: Fortnight is a free game (developed by Tencent) that generated $3 billion of revenue in 2018. How does a free game generate so much money? Players spend money on buying in-game items.

This new way of earning money has led gaming companies to entirely change the way they market their games. Consumer spending on virtual currency, in-game purchases, and add-on content on games after their initial purchase is an important high margin growth opportunity. As mentioned before, 40% of TTWO’s revenue came from GTA and that was mostly from DLC spending. All gaming companies are shifting to this DLC market and it’s because it has the highest profit margins. Electronic Arts released a new game called “Apex Legends” for free. They hope to make money just like Fortnight. For the most part, it’s cheap to make DLC because there are little marketing costs, no new game must be developed, and it does not require the player to buy a brand-new game. The reason GTA5 has still been a strong revenue generator is that in 2015 Take-Two decided to heavily invest in GTA’s online gameplay by adding more content. This sparked interest in players and made them keep playing the game and additionally investing in the game after the initial investment. An example of DLC content is purchasing virtual currency in GTA which allows the player to buy in-game items such as cars, jets, houses, boats, etc. Return on invested capital and EBITDA margins have risen since 2015, which is an indication that investment in DLC is better than an investment in developing new games. This opportunity should be taken into consideration for new game developments as we see growth in this market. Companies like this need to focus on increasing their return on equity. Game developments take a lot of time and money which means entertainment companies all have high fixed costs and low variable costs (Bloomberg Terminal Data).

Source: Bloomberg Terminal Data

Discount Cash Flow Analysis:

The DCF valuation shows that this company is overvalued greater than 15%. The weighted average cost of capital could have been the same as CAPM because they had no debt in 2018, but moving forward in the future, they have acquired $400 million in loans with a floating interest rate of LIBOR 3M + 150bips which is probably hedged at 4%. Beta calculation of a weekly two-year and a monthly five-year as S&P 500 being the benchmark was performed to get an average beta of 0.09. A sensitivity analysis of +/-0.10 was performed on the beta but it resulted in no significant differences in stock value.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal Data

TTWO has been having provisions on taxes on some years, and for that reason, the statutory tax rate of 21% was used because eventually that difference in the spread will end up being 0% in the long run. WACC of 8.16% was used for the valuation with an annualized growth in revenue of 6%. A sensitivity analysis on the equity risk premium of 1% was performed and the results were shocking. If the ERP is changed to 7%, the discount would be higher, resulting in an even lower value of the stock. However, if the ERP is lowered to 5%, the DCF values change significantly. Not only do the FCFF and FCFE values fall in between the margin of safety, but they also are about perfect with a market value of $87.44 (3/4/2019). I think ERP of 5% is too low considering the average S&P 500 annual returns of over 7.0% for the past 10 years. This year the market performance has been at an extreme level gaining over 13% in three months, but because this an evaluation on a stock that's meant to be held for 5-7 years, I think 6% ERP is the ideal rate in order to make a buy/hold/sell decision.

Source: Authors Spreadsheet

Terminal value was set high at 4% because of advances in technology and growth opportunities for the company. Depreciation set low at 3% because the majority of the company’s assets are their workforce such as programmers and software engineers which are not recognized as equipment, thus not being able to depreciate. Net property and equipment as a percent of revenue have been increasing exponentially and currently at 75% and that is because of TTWO’s acquisition spree. This should start to decline, and by 2021, net P&E should be about 10% considering that there are no smaller video game companies left to acquire. Net working capital will stay negative (-30%) because of the way they recognize revenues. Deferred revenues are a big part for this company, and unlike full game sales, revenues cannot be recognized straight away. This is because DLC sales are considered “unearned” or “deferred” revenue under GAAP. This leaves a huge portion on the balance sheet under liabilities as “deferred revenues” which will make the net working capital negative year over year.

Source: Authors Spreadsheet

Recommendation:

My recommendation is to sell. Most of the company has its hopes on GTA to perform well every year because that's where most of their revenue comes from. The growth of the company has been mostly by acquisitions. Too much inorganic growth has made the company inefficient in game development because 70% of the company’s revenues are derived from only two games. Future cash flows also are not disproportional of the current negative cash flows which show a lack of efficient growth of the company. The discounted cash flow model performed on this company shows that the current stock value should be $70 per share. The market price is currently greater than 15% of the DCF value. This leads me to believe that this stock is overvalued, and the risks are too high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.