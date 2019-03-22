AMZA Could Be Nearing Takeoff

As a result of AMZA's top seven holdings having catalysts to drive earnings and dividend coverage, I remain long the fund.

Both companies are generating strong cash flows and should be able to maintain their dividends, if not grow them.

We discussed the top five holdings of AMZA in a previous article. Now, we will focus on Magellan Midstream and Williams Companies, the sixth and seventh largest holdings of the fund.

AMZA owns some of the top midstream players in the world that are growing earnings and covering their distributions.

The InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) holds some of the top midstream companies in North America in its portfolio, five of which were analyzed in my previous coverage on AMZA.

In this article, we will go further in-depth on AMZA's holdings, particularly as it pertains to Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) and Williams Companies (WMB), since they are the sixth and seventh largest holdings of the fund.

MMP and WMB are helping solve takeaway issues in North America for E&Ps. Both have projects in the pipeline to drive future earnings, sustain dividend payouts, and even grow them.

As a result, I continue to believe in MMP and WMB, and am staying long AMZA for the added diversification and leverage that the fund provides.

AMZA Description

As I recently alluded to, AMZA owns some of the top midstream companies in the world and seeks to:

Provide a high level of current income, a growing income stream, and long-term capital appreciation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high-quality, midstream energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and related general partners, utilizing options strategies and modest leverage.

The fund also had an expense ratio of 1.93% in previous occasions that its holdings were covered, which is considered higher than average. Most recently, though, it appears that the expense ratio has grown to 2.40%.

The dividend is still one of the largest in the sector, so a larger expense ratio is not unusual. However, growing the expense ratio was still a bit surprising.

Hopefully, it stops growing at current levels, or gets reduced after the sector turns around. Perhaps, the expense ratio needs to be higher at these levels since the dividend yield is over 20%, currently, and thus, the payouts by AMZA can now be more affordable.

Regardless, I expect stock price appreciation and dividend income in AMZA to more than offset its expense ratio over time.

Here are the fund's top holdings:

As investors can see, the top 5 holdings of AMZA represent more than half of the fund. We already did a breakdown of the AMZA's top five holdings, which are EQT Midstream (EQM), MPLX LP (MPLX), Energy Transfer LP (ET), Plains All American Pipeline (PAA), and Enbridge (ENB), which all reported impressive earnings and dividend coverage for 2018.

Now, we will be discussing the sixth and seventh largest holdings of AMZA, Magellan Midstream Partners and Williams Companies, which are displaying strong dividend coverage of their own.

This is primarily due to the projects that these two companies have planned for 2019 and beyond, which will not only add meaningful revenues to their bottom lines but will also drive the oil & gas sector forward as it provides more takeaway capacity for E&P players.

After all, various growth projects by WMB and MMP are driving record volumes and lowering differentials for E&Ps, which improves their margins and allows for more drilling.

This, in turn, adds more demand for midstream players' pipelines and processing services. More importantly, these projects by MMP and WMB provide for the attractive fee-based revenue models that keep dividend payouts high, which is necessary for investors who are taking elevated risks in a volatile oil & gas industry.

Therefore, with these new fee-based growth projects, the 6th and 7th largest holdings of AMZA are improving their financial profiles and should assuage investors' fears that their dividends are sustainable and growing.

Williams And Magellan Are Raising DCF In 2019

Williams, for example, has a yield of 5.6% and a coverage ratio of 1.7x, which is strong. The company also has various projects underway, such as Atlantic Sunrise, Bluestem, and the Northwestern pipeline that will provide additional growth in volumes for the company.

These projects will also bring in enough cash flow, $1.25 billion in 2019 to be more precise, which will allow the company to raise their dividend 10-15% in 2019 and maintain debt leverage at 4.8x.

MMP, on the other hand, saw record distributable cash flow in 2018, has a distribution coverage ratio of 1.2 times, and is planning to raise its annual distributions by 5% in 2019.

This is due to the various projects that they have in place, or that are under construction, like the East Houston to Hearne pipeline, as well as other refining projects in North America, which are a large part of their revenue generation.

Long-term debt for Magellan stood at $4.3 billion as of December 31, 2018, and leverage was healthy at 2.3 times debt to EBITDA. So, with DCF expected to grow 5% in 2019, management must believe in the company's future, or it wouldn't risk the capital.

Therefore, with dividend raises being a sign of confidence by management, one would have to assume that leverage and coverage ratios should remain at favorable levels, as well, for MMP.

AMZA Technicals Strong

As investors can see below, AMZA has made a nice consolidation pattern sideways after its large run-up from 2018 lows. Source: E*TRADE

These sideways patterns of movement after a large run are necessary for proper digestion and are completely healthy.

The RSI for AMZA still has room to run before being overbought, as well, which leads me to believe that this run-up is not over yet, especially now that the 100-day moving average (brown line) has been cleared.

Ideally, the next resistance point would be the 150-day moving average (purple line), or just under $7 per share.

At this point, maybe a covered call strategy would make some sense since the RSI would then be overbought, and resistance of the 150-day moving average would be reached.

On a longer-term basis, investors can see below that AMZA has much more upside than the near-term target of just under $7. Source: E*TRADE

The RSI for AMZA has more room to run on a max time frame chart than on a one-year chart, and shares are still near structural support of 2016 lows. This leads me to believe that a strong rally could be awaiting the fund, assuming that the overall oil & gas industry and stock market, as a whole, can maintain their current footing.

Risks

Besides the obvious risks of lower oil & gas prices that could reduce annual throughput for midstream players owned by AMZA, leverage is another risk that investors need to be aware of.

Leverage is employed in AMZA to accomplish its higher yield through options and other various strategies, and these can magnify gains and losses in volatile markets.

So, while leverage can benefit investors in bull markets, it can just as easily work against them in bear markets and must always be taken into consideration before committing hard-earned capital to the fund.

Conclusion

AMZA's top seven holdings have catalysts to drive future earnings and sustain dividend coverage, if not grow them, due to the surging oilfield activity taking place in North America.

I have documented in times past that AMZA's top five holdings should have no trouble maintaining their dividend, and now, investors are aware that WMB and MMP are even growing their dividends in 2019.

Therefore, I continue to believe that the midstream space offers one of the best investment opportunities in the marketplace due to its cheap valuations, high dividend payouts, strong growth potential, and tax shelter capabilities.

As a result, I remain long AMZA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.