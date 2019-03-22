Should Intel Worry About AMD?

While AMD looks to increase its market share in the next two years, Intel stock price is not threatened as long as its revenue has any positive growth outlook.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) went up 11.5% after Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) confirmed that AMD will power Stadia's graphics rendering in the cloud, where Morgan Stanley estimated that AMD had $50 Million in cloud-gaming revenue in Q4. This deal makes a big win for AMD in the gaming space, where AMD rivals the biggest player Nvidia (NVDA) in graphics cards. On the other hand, Intel (INTC) and AMD share prices have been moving as if there is a zero-sum gain between the two in the CPU space. The prevailing view is that Intel and AMD split the CPU market. The equivalence between market share changes and stock movements rests on the premise that Intel and AMD are in a market with a fixed size. Thus, one's gain is the other's loss. However, a zero-sum gain in market share is not automatically equivalent to a zero-sum gain in stock price changes. When the CPU market grows over time, every participant will benefit from the industry growth, albeit at a different magnitude. In this post, I will show that while AMD shares may have gained over 100% in 2018 due to the market share gain over Intel, Intel shares are more sensitive to total revenue growth than to its market share losses to AMD.

Intel Loses Market Share to AMD

Stock market seems to have a fixation on the notion of market share. As Intel is 10 times bigger than AMD, the same change in revenue will register a larger market share change for the smaller AMD and its share price has been more sensitive to the market share changes. Since the launch of AMD's Ryzen, Threadripper, and EYPC, Intel has been steadily losing market shares to AMD in all fronts. In Figure 1A, Intel's PC revenue share decreased from 95.3% Q3 2017 to 94.2% Q3 2018. A similar recent decrease can be verified across all applications (Figure 1B-Figure 1E). Clearly, Intel has made market share advances in both revenue and unit shipment for mobile, desktop, and server end users. Although IDC data stopped at Q3 2018, I should point out that AMD's estimated revenue and unit sold in all segments are expected to have a marked decrease in 1H 2019 due to the fallout of crypto-related demand (Figure 2). As for the most watched and profitable server segment, thanks EPYC's Naples and Rome to come, AMD's market share finally broke zeros and rose to 1.5% in Q3 and 3.2% in Q4 2018 (Figure 1D).

It should be fair to point out that, although Intel has lost market share to AMD in the last 2 years, the magnitude is not significant yet (Figure 1A-1E). For the server market which is known to move and grow slowly and also in Dr. Lisa Su's own words that "it will take three generations and time to gain market share for the servers," Intel is still the clear leader in this space. It will take AMD more time with clearly better performing technology at a competitive pricing point to increase the market share to double digits.

For 2019, while Intel still has a more platform diversity, AMD EPYC has more platform available to take on up to high-single digit market share. A further differentiation is that we will see AMD EPYC Rome at PCIe Gen4 and Intel Xeon Cascade Lake at PCIe Gen3.

Intel Revenue Is More Important than Market Share

Since most stocks mainly price off future revenue growth rates, the market share changes indicating the tradeoff among competitors will become the most important factor if the total "pie" is fixed. That is, the stock price is more sensitive to market share changes than to the revenue growth rate. The "math" of this idea seems intuitive. Say if the total pie will increase by 10%, but Intel will lose 3% market share to AMD, Intel should only get to grow approximately by 7%.

Another intuition is that the relevance of market share may be more important to a smaller revenue company, such as AMD, which has a lot of market share to grow to. On the other hand, if the entire industry has changed significantly over time, the impact from industry growth on company revenue will overwhelm the impact from the inter-company market share changes. Let's say, for a bigger pie to share, stock prices will be more responsive to the revenue growth than to the market share changes. Between 2013 and 2018, the overall revenue of all two companies has seen notable growth over 30%. What this means is that all stock prices should have gone up, regardless of the market share changes between the two. It stands to reason that a larger (revenue) company, such as Intel, should be more sensitive to revenue growth.

Since the interest in this post is on Intel, the revenue relevance argument can be easily observed by examining Intel's historical relationship between revenue growth, market share, and its stock price. From figures below, it is obvious that Intel stock price changes have been more related to revenue level (Figure 4B) and revenue growth (Figure 4C) than to market share changes (Figure 4). In a previous post, AMD is shown to be the other way around.

Future Market Share and Revenue Estimates

If revenue and market share are important metrics to Intel and AMD, I set to estimate their revenue market shares for the next 12 quarters, using analysts' consensus estimates of both Intel and AMD's revenues. In Figure 2 above, Intel's market share is first expected to increase to 92.5% around 2Q 2019 as a result of AMD's loss in market share due to crypto backdrop. It proceeds to drop below 90% in the next year. The assumption may be that AMD's EPYC server market share will finally hit double digits as predicted by Dr. Lisa Su. Taken from the previous post, Figure 4 shows that AMD future market share shows the opposite changes. Though, one important message from Figure 2 is that Intel future stock price clearly correlates with the estimated revenue but not with the estimated market share.

Less Relevant Intel Market Share

Another way to look at this is by comparing the stock prices over time at the similar market share level. Say, Intel trading around $50 is at a market share around 92% (Point A, Figure 4). At least in two historical times, its market share was also at 92%. But Intel prices were at $24 and $34 which were 35-50% below today's level, though there were many other factors which could explain the difference, such as revenue growth, the overall market size, and expected changes in market share. The important message is that changes in market share alone hardly can explain Intel stock prices. As the overall market share and stock price were generally increasing over time together, there is a reasonable expectation that the revenue or growth rate itself may be affecting the stock price, too.

At least for Intel's case, Intel stock price has been closely mirrored to Intel revenue level, although both can be a result of a common uptrend over time (Figure 4B). Presumably, this common trend represents the growing fundamentals that put Intel in the leadership position in the chip industry. On the other hand, Intel revenue growth shows a similar positive relationship with stock prices (Figure 4C).

The main point I am trying to make here is that both revenue level and revenue growth have a closer relationship with Intel stock price than Intel market share. It appears that, at least for Intel's case, market share against AMD in the CPU space is not the main driver of Intel stock price movement.

To get a better handle on the relationship between market share and share prices, I correlated Intel and AMD stock prices with their market shares and revenue growths, along with other control factors such as estimates for revenue, EPS, gross margin, free cash flow, and capex. As I expected, Intel's stock price is less responsive to market share changes than to revenue growth, while AMD is the other way around (Table 1).

Intel's Size Matters

Intel share price will change by $3.27 for every 1% change in revenue growth but only $0.33 for 1% change in market share. In contrast, AMD price will move $0.66 for 1% change in its market share. In other words, given Intel's $71 billion annual revenue and AMD's $6.5 billion, if Intel loses $700 million (1%) to AMD, Intel stock price should drop $3.27 from the current $50. In the meantime, $700 million revenue means about 9% additional market share, which equates to $3 increase in stock price from the current $25.

Cautions

Keep in mind that stock price decreases (or increases) by $3 is a highly aggressive and unlikely scenario for either Intel or AMD to happen. First, the premise is that there is no increase in industry revenue as a whole and the "pie" stays the same, so Intel will lose revenue to AMD dollar for dollar. However, considering the entire tech sector is currently suffering from an industry-wide slowdown which has been felt through the entire semi supply chain, a zero-sum gain scenario will not happen. Second, even with a $3 gain or loss to both stocks, it will equate to a -6% stock return loss to Intel and +12% gain to AMD. That is, Intel is benefiting from a higher price level will be exposed to a smaller risk. Lastly, Intel's 1% loss or $700 million in revenue, albeit insignificant for Intel's size, it is significant to AMD's gain which will add 11% revenue or 9% increase in market share. Neither cases are currently in the estimates of Wall Street analysts. This extreme example may be easily defeated if there are any changes in total revenue. In fact, so long as Intel's total revenue will increase more than the revenue lost to AMD, Intel stock price will rise even with a declining market share.

In other words, with every 1% increase in revenue, Intel can afford to lose 10% market share to AMD where Intel stock price will stay the same. There is enough CPU room to make both Intel and AMD happy.

