Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is a promising lodging REIT to consider on the drop. The real estate investment trust has a very strong real estate platform and industry-leading EBITDA margins. Chatham Lodging Trust easily covers its dividend payout with adjusted funds from operations, and shares are more reasonably valued after the price drop in February and March. An investment in Chatham Lodging Trust at today's price point yields 7.1 percent.

Chatham Lodging Trust - Portfolio Snapshot

Chatham Lodging Trust is a U.S-focused lodging REIT with an equity value of $870 million. The real estate investment trust primarily invests in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. Chatham Lodging Trust's property portfolio includes different Marriott- and Hilton-branded franchises. The largest EBITDA contributor with 54 percent is Marriott's Residence Inn.

Here's an EBITDA breakdown by franchise and location.

Source: Chatham Lodging Trust Investor Presentation

The REIT primarily invests in properties located in large coastal cities that have attractive economic fundamentals. The largest concentration of hotel properties can be found on the West Coast which consolidates 41 percent of Chatham Lodging Trust's real estate.

Here's a location map.

Source: Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is the most profitable hotel REIT in its peer group based on EBITDA margins.

Source: Chatham Lodging Trust

In addition, Chatham Lodging Trust has the highest RevPAR in its limited-service peer group. RevPar stands for "revenue per available room" and is a key financial stat for lodging REITs.

Source: Chatham Lodging Trust

Debt Maturities

Chatham Lodging Trust has almost no debt maturities until 2023 which greatly reduces refinancing risk for investors. Management has plenty of time to work on rolling over its debt in the next couple of years.

Source: Chatham Lodging Trust

Distribution Coverage

Chatham Lodging Trust covers its dividend payout with adjusted funds from operations. The REIT pulled in adjusted funds from operations of $0.51/share, on average, in the last eight quarters while the REIT paid out $0.33/share in quarterly cumulative dividends. The AFFO payout ratio has averaged 68 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Chatham Lodging REIT covered its dividend with AFFO in every single quarter in the last two years, but the payout ratio has been volatile as the REIT operates in a seasonal industry. The REIT also distributes its dividend on a monthly basis ($0.11/share) which is appealing for investors seeking income plays with a higher payment frequency.

Valuation

Management has guided for its AFFO to trickle in somewhere between $1.78-1.88/share in 2019. Based on today's share price of $18.69, an investment in CLDT effectively costs income investors ~10.2x 2019e AFFO, which is a very reasonable multiple.

Here's a guidance overview.

Source: Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust's shares have dropped off lately which could be an interesting buying opportunity for income investors. The most recent sell-off has mainly been driven by profit-taking after CLDT surged in January and February. Today, Chatham Lodging Trust's shares are at the brink of being oversold again; the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, flashes a value of 33.94.

Source: StockCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Chatham Lodging Trust is vulnerable to a cyclical economic downturn in the United States. A U.S. recession would most likely lead to fewer travelers and decreasing revenues/RevPAR for the hotel industry as a whole. Though I don't think that Chatham Lodging Trust's dividend is at risk - especially given its rather conservative average AFFO payout ratio - investors have to continuously monitor the REIT's financial performance and distribution coverage going forward in order to react timely to a deterioration in sector fundamentals.

Your Takeaway

Chatham Lodging Trust is an interesting lodging REIT to consider on the drop: The REIT has a strong property portfolio and very good relationships with leading hotel brands Hilton and Marriott, peer group-leading profitability in terms of EBITDA and RevPAR, and it covers the dividend easily with AFFO. On the other hand, Chatham Lodging Trust has a volatile AFFO payout ratio thanks to the seasonality of the lodging industry and downside risks in a falling economy. Shares are attractively valued on the drop and are on the brink of being technically oversold again. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLDT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.