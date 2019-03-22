Would A Deutsche-Commerzbank Merger Be A Good Thing?

The primary driver for the deal is a change in the business mix and the indirect capital raise.

Investment Thesis

From a Deutsche Bank (DB) perspective, we understand the strategic drivers for the deal as it would shift the business mix and the badwill (Commerzbank trades at 0.3x P/TBV) could serve as an indirect capital raise. However, from a Commerzbank perspective, we believe the transaction is far less attractive unless it includes a sizable premium.

In fact, Commerzbank's (OTCPK:CRZBF) stock price rose about 80% in 2018 on stand-alone fundamentals. CRZBF has strengthened its balance sheet, reduced asset quality risks and is gaining market share in German retail banking. More recently, consensus revenue expectations for most banks have dropped as ECB base rate will be lower for longer.

We believe there's an opportunity with CRZBF as shares trade around 6x 2020 P/E, which is the lowest of any large-cap European bank.

Deutsche Bank (DBK) is a whole other story. DBK's revenue attrition continues to outpace cost reduction, especially in Corporate & Investment Banking. Its 3-4% RoTE target for this year seems optimistic given the risk of further revenue attrition, higher restructuring and litigation charges, and a gradual increase in loan losses. We remain on the sidelines regarding DBK.

An M&A deal with Commerzbank would be strongly earnings accretive and would reduce dilution via the badwill generated, but execution risk is high, and we believe it makes more sense to own CRZBF (for the potential premium) than DBK.

Background

Commerzbank is a leading bank for Mittelstand companies and has a high penetration with large corporates. From 2013 to 2016, it improved its capitalization and successfully repositioned the retail bank. Forward-looking, we see CRZBF accelerating growth, particularly in retail, while also reducing costs from the bank's digitalization.

German banking is very competitive, but we think Commerzbank is well positioned to benefit from improving market fundamentals, given ongoing repricing and peers retrenching.

Deutsche Bank, despite having a market-leading position in several investment bank products, especially in FICC sales & trading, its profitability has come under pressure following structural business changes, Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) inflation and the regulatory adoption of the leverage ratio. With that being said, we believe the bank will struggle to generate capital organically, so we're anticipating further inorganic actions to raise capital in the long-term. Additionally, DBK is entering this deal with a historic inability to deliver on cost savings.

Deal terms/Deal Economics

Although the whole deal is still uncertain, we believe DBK's offer will comprise at least a 20% premium pre-dilution to CRZBF share price. The recapitalization through badwill should lead to -5% adjusted EPS dilution by 2021. Without using badwill and instead doing a €9B capital raise in CET1 would probably be unacceptable to CRZBF shareholders, as it would cause significant dilution (about 33% in 2021).

Additionally, the transaction has the potential to optimize the liabilities profile with 55% retail/commercial bank earnings, German gov't stake of around 6%, and €25B of excess retail deposits from CRZBF leading to funding cost decline in the long run. We expect funding spreads to decline by 75bps.

Risks

The major concern is that the transaction alone would be insufficient to absorb Basel IV RWA inflation, scheduled to be phased from 2022. In theory, retained earnings may be enough, but it leaves little room for mistakes. Hence DBK will likely have to complement any deal with other strategic steps, such as scaling back its investment banking division, possibly with the closure of equities, or the US business. Still, combining this with M&A, and the ongoing integration of Postbank carries a very high execution risk.

Given the German market is highly competitive and fragmented we see limited potential for revenue synergies, but we're also conservative on cost take-out considering the high level of unionization at German banks (15% and 25% of CRZBF's and DBK's, respectively) and the fact that employee representatives comprise at least one-third of Supervisory Boards.

Conclusion

We're optimistic about CRZBF at the moment, as we expect a premium to be paid in the event of the deal coming through. On top of that, we find the stock is attractive at 0.3x P/TBV and 6x 2020 P/E for a bank with a relatively clean balance sheet. We remain on the sidelines on DBK, as stabilization of CIB market share is critical for the stock, but we have little evidence of this based on 4Q results. In theory, the deal has potential gains to be seized, but it implies a great execution risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.