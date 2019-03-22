Paylocity: Cloud-Based Human Resource Management Now Recognized By Big-Money Investors

Those gains were net of the 1 loss out of every 8 such positions. A timely low-risk near-term payoff opportunity.

Upside coverage for MM shorts protects against +16% stock gains. Earlier similar experiences took buyers only 10 weeks to reach their targets, producing gains of over 21+%, CAGRs of +174%.

But apparently they have (again), since some have turned buyer-active enough to require Market-Maker [MM] liquidity support for large block-trade buys.

It only took 20+ years for Institutional Investors to conclude this stock is a survivor in a crowded internet services arena.

Positive Market Pressure

You can piggyback on the Institutions’ internal research comparisons of what good stocks are now priced at levels offering attractive near-term gains. Their staffs have done the “heavy lifting” of sorting out the high-probability investment returns candidates from hundreds of computer-based b-2-b service companies. What you have to believe is that they are reasonably good at recognizing the best ones.

When they have internally agreed on a target for their $-billion-plus portfolio, they put their most-favored MM firm to work assembling holders of the stock who are willing to let their own fears of uncertainty urge them to be provider-sellers. Paylocity (PCTY) trades only an average of a quarter-million shares a day, so any sizable block-buy makes that task a strenuous assignment for the MM.

Figure 1 shows what happens first as the MM-risk-protection impacts the forecast vertical lines (in green) at right. Today’s market action gains signal what can happen next as seller supply-sources are diminished. “Tomorrow” and thereafter will testify to how well the Institutions’ educated instincts can be relied on to grow not only their portfolio, but perhaps yours as well.

Figure 1

(note: all materials from blockdesk.com have been approved for use and appearance in this article)

Figure 1 pictures the last 6 months daily influences of market trades in PCTY, with the vertical lines representing the possible coming range of near-term prices, as seen by market-making professionals. The heavy dot in each forecast is the closing price of the stock on the day the forecast was implied. The day’s price splits the forecasts into upside and downside prospects.

Green-line ranges identify when the forecasts are largely upside-heavy, downside limited. The Range Index [RI] measures what percentage of the forecast range is below the current price. A negative RI tells that the current price is below the lowest of reasonable coming prices.

The small blue picture at the bottom of Figure 1 shows how the last 4 ½ years’ of PCTY daily RIs have been distributed, clearly indicating its’ current attractiveness at a -7 level.

Other data in the row between the two pictures tells that of 15 prior RIs at or near -7, only 2 (7 of 8 winning) led to loss. Net of those, the +21.6% average gains produced were 1.3x the current upside (sell-target) forecast of +16.7%

Those 15 experiences involved average holding periods of 3 months for the 2 losses, and only 9 weeks for the winning positions. Overall a CAGR of +174% was achieved. The worst price drawdowns during the holding periods averaged -8.2%, or CAGRs of -37%, which would be the the biggest risks possible, since most positions (including all of the 13 winning positions) recovered to produce profitable outcomes.

Figure 2 shows how PCTY has progressed on a once-a-week forecast over the past 2 years (drawn from daily forecasts.)

Figure 2

Conclusion

The 7 out of 8 odds for a gain of +174% when compared to loss prospects of -37% or less are fairly compelling. History offers no guarantees about the future, but the evidences available in comparison to experiences of like investment alternatives are quite reassuring. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) appears at this price to be an attractive investment for a wealth-building portfolio.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. First months of 2019 to date have produced over 800 hundred profitable position closeouts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PCTY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.