How Safe Is People's United's Dividend?

Investors should not rely on PBCT's dividend history alone to measure its dividend safety.

However, the company's 4% yield and 26-year streak of consecutive dividend increases does generate some appeal for dividend growth investors.

With a market capitalization under $7 billion, People's United Financial is not the most popular stock among retail investors.

People's United Financial (PBCT) is a rather under-the-radar stock. However, the business has several characteristics of a high-quality investment.

To start, the company has a long and prolific history of paying rising dividends to shareholders. With 26 years of consecutive dividend increases, People's United Financial is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats Index. You can view our full list of 57 Dividend Aristocrats here.

With that said, investors cannot rely on People's United Financial's dividend history alone to measure its dividend safety. In this article, we measure People's United Financial's dividend safety relative to its earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt (including an interest rate stress). If you prefer learning through videos, you can watch a video analysis on the topic below:

How Safe is People’s United Financial’s Dividend?

To begin, let’s talk about People’s United Financial’s business model. People’s United Financial is a diversified financial services company that provides commercial and retail banking and wealth management services via its network of over 400 branches in the Northeast. The company operates as a holding company that owns People’s United Bank. It has total assets of $48 billion and trades with a market capitalization of approximately $6 billion.

Looking ahead, investors cannot rely on People’s United Financial’s dividend history alone to measure its dividend safety. For the remainder of this article, we will discuss the company’s current dividend safety from four perspectives:

its dividend safety in the context of its current earnings its dividend safety in the context of its current free cash flow its dividend safety in the context of its recession performance its dividend safety in the context of its current debt load

People’s United Financial’s Dividend Safety Relative to Earnings

First, let’s discuss People’s United Financial’s dividend safety in the context of the company’s current earnings.

When People’s United Financial reported fourth quarter financial results on January 17th, the company announced that it generated earnings-per-share of $0.35 in the three-month reporting period. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.1750, which implies a payout ratio of 50% in the most recent quarter.

Looking out over a longer time horizon, our conclusion is the same. People’s United Financial generated $1.29 of earnings-per-share in fiscal 2018 and distributed $0.6975 of common share dividends during the same time period for a dividend payout ratio of 54% in the most recent fiscal year.

Using earnings, People’s United Financial’s dividend appears very safe for the foreseeable future.

People’s United Financial’s Dividend Safety Relative to Free Cash Flow

Many analysts believe that comparing a company’s dividend payments to its free cash flow is a better method for assessing dividend safety. Accordingly, we will now compare People’s United Financial’s current dividend payment to its free cash flow. Note that People’s United Financial’s 10-K was not yet filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission when this video was created, so we are relying on financial data through the first nine months of the fiscal year in this free cash flow dividend safety analysis.

Through the first nine months of the fiscal year, People’s United Financial generated $459.8 million of cash flow from operating activities. The company does not explicitly list capital expenditures on its statement of cash flows, but two line items are similar: “Purchases of Premises and Equipment” ($17.3 million) and “Purchases of Leased Equipment” ($31.3 million). Adding these two line items together gives capital expenditures of $48.6 million. Subtracting this capital expenditures figure from People’s United Financial’s operating cash flow gives free cash flow of $411.2 million.

For context, People’s United Financial distributed $178.8 million of common share dividends during the same nine-month reporting period, which gives a free cash flow dividend payout ratio of 43%.

Using free cash flow, our conclusion is the same as when we used earnings to measure People’s United Financial’s dividend safety. The company’s dividend appears safe for the foreseeable future.

People’s United Financial’s Dividend Safety Relative to Recession Performance

Companies do not cut their dividends in the good times. Instead, dividends are reduced when companies experience financial difficulties. Accordingly, this section will analyze People’s United Financial’s current dividend safety in the context of the company’s historical recession performance.

We believe that the best way to measure a company’s recession resiliency is by measuring its earnings-per-share performance during the financial crisis that occurred between 2007 and 2009. People’s United Financial’s performance during this time period is shown here:

2007 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.52

2008 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.42

2009 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.30

2010 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.24

2011 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.57

2012 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.72

People’s United Financial’s earnings-per-share declined by 54% peak-to-trough in the worst of the 2007-2009 financial crisis. More importantly, the company failed to cover its dividend payments using earnings-per-share. Because of this, we recommend that investors monitor the bank’s performance closely during any future economic downturns.

People’s United Financial’s Dividend Safety Relative to Its Current Debt Load

The last angle that we will use to assess People’s United Financial’s current dividend safety is by looking at the company’s current debt level. More specifically, we will see how much the company’s weighted average interest rate will need to increase before the company’s net income will no longer cover its dividend payment.

At the end of People’s United Financial’s fiscal 2018, the company’s non-deposit liabilities totalled $5.2 billion. The company’s non-deposit-related interest expense totalled $104.2 million in the same fiscal year for a weighted average interest rate of 2.0%.

The following image shows how changes to People’s United Financial’s weighted average interest rate would impact the company’s dividend safety as measured by free cash flow.

Source: Sure Dividend Calculations

As the image shows, People’s United Financial’s weighted average interest rate would need to rise to above the 7% level before its dividend would no longer be covered by free cash flow. While this is not as high of a margin of safety as some of the other companies that we’ve performed this same stress test on, we believe that the company’s debt level is unlikely to impact the safety of its dividend moving forward.

Final Thoughts

People's United Financial's dividend history suggests that investors should not worry about the company's dividend safety moving forward.

Further investigation corroborates this hypothesis. After examining the company's dividend relative to its earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt, the company's dividend appears quite safe for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.