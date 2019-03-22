Short-Covering Event Waiting In The Wings

The Fed’s latest statement regarding its balance sheet reduction and interest rate plans has lifted a weight from the market’s shoulders. It also paves the way for another major short covering event, likely within the next few weeks. As I’ll explain in today’s report, at least one financially sensitive market segment has already signaled that short covering as begun and will likely soon spill over into other sectors.

At its March policy meeting, the Federal Reserve gave Wall Street the news it desperately wanted to hear. Not only would the Fed hold off on further interest rate increases for the foreseeable future, but the central bank said it would end its balance sheet reduction in September. The announcement effectively put an end to the Street’s angst over how much further the Fed would reduce its bond-heavy balance sheet that it purchased after the 2008 credit crash.

More importantly, by providing investors with a definite time frame for ending its “quantitative tightening” the Fed has lifted a major uncertainty which was holding the market back. The tepid trading action and holding pattern in the major indices of the last few weeks was partly the result of the market’s fear of a tight money Fed. By providing assurance that it will be more accommodating, the Fed has also signaled to the market that it need not fear another repeat last year’s rate-induced panic.

After Fed’s latest assurances, the bond market registered its approval. For instance, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to its lowest level in a year this week. Yet this approval has been given a negative spin by some observers. The source of this latest worry is the commonly held belief that an inverted Treasury yield curve is a predictor of economic recession. It was pointed out in the financial press on Thursday that the spread between the 3-month Treasury yield and the 10-year yield has narrowed to 4 basis points, while the spread between the 3-month yield and 5-year yield has already inverted. This is the main source of the inverted yield curve fears. However, the spread between the 2-year yield and the 10-year yield – which is widely regarded as the most important spread – is still upward sloping.

There is certainly no shortage of signs that retail investors are cautious and that risk aversion still abounds. An example of this can be seen in the equity risk premium graph (below) which measures the difference between the S&P 500 earnings yield and the 10-year Treasury yield.

As Scott Grannis pointed out recently, the equity risk premium has reached its lowest level in years and is close to the same levels of the late 1970s when investors were panicked by the prospect of runaway inflation. Today, by contrast, inflation is nowhere in sight and corporate profits are much stronger. Yet investors are displaying a similar level of revulsion to owning equities. Grannis observes:

A lot of capital appears to be willing to give up a significant amount of (equity) yield in order to get the safety of T-bond yields, and that implies that risk aversion (and caution) is still alive and well. That further suggests that equities are not overpriced and could in fact be attractively priced, assuming one is optimistic about future economic growth being stronger than the market currently expects.”

At any rate, I view the decline in 10-year Treasury yields as a sign that interest rate pressures have been greatly reduced from just a few months ago, which is bullish for equities. Indeed, the equity broad market has shown enthusiasm since the Fed’s latest policy announcement. In just the last few days, the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) has penetrated decisively above its 2,800 level and thereby broken out of the confinement of a 5-month trading band. The SPX is now within reach of its October high before last year’s plunge began (see chart below). The continued impressive strides made by the SPX confirm that the rebound from the late December lows represents a bull market rather than a bear market rally.

Another sign of the market’s latent strength can be seen in the progress made by the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG). The growth stock arena can be considered a barometer of the overall health of the broad market, for growth companies typically attract the most attention when conditions are favorable for rising equity prices. If the large cap indices like the Dow and SPX are rallying without participation from growth stocks, it’s generally a sign that there is a significant undercurrent of weakness in the market. If the pessimists are correct in their claims that a bear lurks behind the corner, it would surely have shown up now in the form of an under-performance in the growth stocks. Fortunately, that’s not the case as the Russell 1000 has proven its mettle by climbing within reach of its 2018 high with barely a pullback since the December low.

Leadership among the growth stocks should serve as a warning to the bears of Wall Street that another short covering even is likely just ahead. There is no dearth of bearish sentiment to be found on the Street right now, as can be seen in the fact that the second biggest short position on the NYSE right now is in the widely-utilized SPX benchmark, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). This short interest will serve as an important source of fuel for the next broad market rally in the coming weeks.

An even bigger warning that a market-wide short-covering event is imminent is found among the even more important semiconductor stocks. Semiconductor industry strength is vital to the health of the overall tech sector and is also frequently a leading indicator for the health of the broad equity market. For that reason, semiconductor stocks often serve as a leading indicator for the Nasdaq Composite Index as well as the S&P 500.

The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH), below, illustrates the strong performance of the leading semiconductor stocks so far this month. As illustrated here, SMH is conspicuously outperforming the SPX and has established an impressive series of higher peaks. More importantly, SMH is within reach of establishing a new 52-week high. As such, it's sending an important leading signal for the other major indices.

Internally, the NYSE market looks as strong as it has in weeks after the Fed’s latest monetary policy assurance. On Thursday, the differential between Big Board-listed stocks making new 52-week highs-to-lows was a remarkably strong 7-to-1. This continues a 3-month trend of positive new highs and lows on a daily basis, which speaks to the market’s overall health and lack of internal selling pressure. On a rate of change basis, the cumulative 52-week highs and lows continues to trend higher. As long as this trend continues, the assumption is that the near-term path of least resistance for stocks in the aggregate remains up.

With evidence building that the market is fine shape internally and fundamentally, the recovery which began in late December is perfectly positioned to continue. The widespread claims of market bears that equities are setting up for another big correction should consequently be ignored for now. For now, investors are justified in maintaining a bullish posture and should at all costs avoid the temptation to sell short.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest using a stop-loss slightly under the $30.00 level for this ETF on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamental sound stocks in the top-performing real estate, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors.

