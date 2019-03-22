Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/20/19

|
Includes: DFRG, FSK, HIIQ, SYNL
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/20/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now starting to wane into the end of March and will have a seasonal lull in April before accelerating again into May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Synalloy (SYNL); and
  • Del Frisco's Rest (DFRG).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ); and
  • FS KKR Capital (FSK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • Legacy Reserves (LGCY);
  • Lifetime Brands (LCUT);
  • Chaparral Energy (CHAP);
  • Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI);
  • Sage Therapeutics (SAGE);
  • Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX);
  • MongoDB (MDB);
  • KalVista Pharm (KALV);
  • Kellogg (K);
  • Cloudera (CLDR); and
  • CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Kennedy-Wilson (KW); and
  • American Financial (AFG).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Strategic Value

BO

Chaparral Energy

CHAP

B

$4,505,000

2

Fichthorn John

DIR

Health Insurance Innovations

HIIQ

B

$2,745,177

3

Armistice Capital

BO

Del Frisco's Rest

DFRG

B,JB*

$2,080,840

4

Centre Partners V

BO

Lifetime Brands

LCUT

B

$1,168,786

5

Privet Fund Mgt

BO

Synalloy

SYNL

B

$825,900

6

Baines Creek Capital

BO

Legacy Reserves

LGCY

B

$310,510

7

Bowen Trevor

DIR

Kennedy Wilson

KW

B

$282,555

8

Forman Michael

CEO, DIR

FS KKR Capital

FSK

AB

$249,413

9

Gabos Paul G

DIR

Health Insurance Innovations

HIIQ

B

$239,254

10

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

AB

$159,321

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Venbio Select Advisor

BO

Mirati Therapeutics

MRTX

S

$18,643,006

2

Venrock Healthcare Capital II

BO

KalVista Pharm

KALV

S

$14,375,000

3

Paul Steven M

DIR

Sage Therapeutics

SAGE

AS

$9,744,559

4

Gordon Michael Lawrence

COO, CFO

MongoDB

MDB

AS

$9,387,805

5

Lindner Carl H Iii

CEO, PR, DIR

American Financial

AFG

S

$8,146,438

6

Bearden Robert G

DIR

Cloudera

CLDR

S

$7,252,172

7

Svlsf Iv

BO

KalVista Pharm

KALV

S

$7,007,949

8

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

Cargurus

CARG

AS

$5,933,422

9

Smith Robert E

DIR, BO

Sinclair Broadcast

SBGI

S

$5,517,103

10

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$5,444,090

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYNL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.