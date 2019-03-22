Buy Domino's Pizza For Fantastic Total Return And Steady Growth

Domino’s Pizza three-year forward CAGR of 17% is good and will give you good growth with increased earnings from the store growth each year.

The three-year average payout ratio is low at 30%, and the high PE of 26 makes Domino’s Pizza a buy at this entry point for the long term growth investor.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend for seven years in a row and presently has a yield of 1.1% which is below average.

Domino’s Pizza total return overperformed the DOW average for my 51 month test period by 109.81%, which is great and the company has a solid growing dividend income.

This article is about Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) and why it's a great buy for the total return investor that also wants some dividend income. Domino’s Pizza is one of the largest fast food companies in the United States and foreign countries.

Domino’s Pizza will be evaluated using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. The company has steady growth and has cash it uses to increase the dividends each year and open new stores.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Domino’s Pizza has a good chart going up and to the right on a strong upslope from 2015 through to date. This is the kind of chart I like showing the defensive nature of their business with straight line growth.

Fundamentals of Domino’s Pizza will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Domino’s Pizza International passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Domino’s Pizza does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with seven years of increasing dividends and a 1.1% yield. Domino’s Pizza is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor because the dividend growth is 22% over the past 5 years and next year should easily pass this guideline. The three-year average payout ratio is low at 25%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for increasing the business by opening new stores. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. DPZ passes this guideline. DPZ is a mid-cap company with a capitalization of $10.1 Billion. Domino’s Pizza 2019 projected cash flow at $400 Million is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward CAGR of 17% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Domino’s Pizza can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth in the worldwide economy. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. DPZ passes this guideline since their total return is 153.85%, much more than the Dow's total return of 44.04%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $32,400 today. This makes Domino’s Pizza a good investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. DPZ's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price to $275, passing the guideline. DPZ's price is presently 12% below the target. DPZ is under the target price at present and has a high PE of 25, making DPZ a fair buy at this entry point for the long term growth investor that wants good steady increasing dividends and future total return growth. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, and the below average growing dividend makes DPZ a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all what makes DPZ interesting is the potential long-term growth of their business as the working population and the worldwide economy increases.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Domino’s Pizza passes this total return guideline against the Dow baseline in my 51-month test. I chose the 51 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 153.85% makes Domino’s Pizza a great investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. DPZ has a below average dividend yield of 1.1% and has had increases for seven years making DPZ also a fair choice for the dividend investor. The Dividend was increased February 2019 to $0.65/Qtr. from $0.55/Qtr. or an 18% increase.

DOW's 51 Month total return baseline is 44.04%

Company Name 51 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Domino’s Pizza 153.85% +109.81% 1.1%

Click to enlarge

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on February 21, 2019, Domino’s Pizza reported earnings that missed expected by $0.07 at $2.62 and compared to last year at $2.09. Total revenue was higher at $1.09 Billion up more than a year ago by 21.38% year over year and missed expected revenue by $7.9 Million. This was a mixed report with the bottom line increasing over last year but missing expected earnings and the top line increasing. The next earnings report will be out late May 2019 and is expected to be $2.14 compared to last year at $2.00.

Business Overview

Domino’s Pizza is one of the largest fast food companies in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters

Domino's Pizza is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, an international franchise, and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types. Its stores also offer oven-baked sandwiches, pasta, boneless chicken and wings, bread side items, desserts, and soft drink products. International markets vary toppings by country and culture, such as squid toppings in Japan or spicy cheese in India, and feature regional specialty items, such as a banana and cinnamon dessert pizza in Brazil.”

Overall Domino’s Pizza is a good business with 17% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for DPZ's fast food. The below average dividend income brings you cash as we continue to see further growth as the world economy grows.

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the FED lowered United States GDP projection for 2019 which may mean they are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The FED meeting Statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting.

From February 21, 2019, earnings call Rich Allison (Chief Executive Officer and President) said

I'm pleased with what was a terrific fourth quarter, one that capped another outstanding year for Domino's. Our results continue to outpace the industry and our franchisees across the globe continue to make me extremely proud. Retail sales growth matters, and once again we delivered. Our global retail sales growth reflected a strong balance, across our US and international businesses. For both businesses in Q4, our growth reflected a healthy blend of unit growth and traffic driven same-store sales. Looking first at our US business, double-digit retail sales growth in Q4 was comprised of a very healthy and order count driven 5.6% comp and 125 net new units. Turning now to International, we delivered strong retail sales growth for the fourth quarter and a double-digit result for the whole year. Fourth quarter net unit openings were particularly strong and represented a significant acceleration over previous quarters. Same-store sales performance can certainly improve versus what we have all come to expect, but I'm pleased to see all of our comp coming from order growth. During the quarter, we had two important milestones. First, we opened our 10,000 stores outside of the United States, a testament to the unit growth engine, this segment has provided to the business over a lengthy period of time. In addition, the fourth quarter was officially our 100th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales growth. To think that we have grown sales in our international business for 25 straight years, and 100 straight quarters, still honestly blows my mind. And is a testament to us having the best international model in QSR."

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Domino’s Pizza business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. DPZ has good growth and will continue as the foreign economies grow and demand for fast food increases. Domino opened 1058 new stores in 2018 with expectations of more to come in 2019.

The graphic below shows the global growth of Domino’s Pizza over the years with increasing sales almost every year as stated by the CEO.

The fourth quarter marked our 31st consecutive quarter of positive US same-store sales growth and capped very strong top-line performance in 2018, above our three to five-year outlook range. And continually driven by focus, fundamentals, and execution. I'm so proud of our US franchisees and teams who continue to lead the Domino's system.”

Source: March 8, 2019, Investment Conference Slides

Takeaways

Domino’s Pizza is a great investment choice for the total return investor with it's above DOW average total return and the dividend growth investor for income. Domino’s Pizza will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio as an addition to the McDonalds (MCD) position since they sell different products. If you want a growing dividend income and great total return in the fast food business, DPZ may be the right investment for you.

