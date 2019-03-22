National Bank Of Canada: Investors Should Look Beyond Its First-Quarter 2019 Weakness

National Bank of Canada should be able to resume growth thanks to its exposure in Quebec.

Investment Thesis

National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) (TSX: NA) posted unimpressive Q1 fiscal 2019 earnings with no growth in its top and bottom lines primarily due to its weak Financial Markets segment. However, we believe investors should look beyond this segment's weakness and focus on its fundamentals. The bank is well managed and has strong growth potential in its Wealth Management segment. In addition, its focus in Quebec should continue to drive growth in its personal and commercial banking. The company also offers a growing 4.0%-yielding dividend. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. We believe investors should patiently wait for a better entry point.

Source: YCharts

Q1 2019 Financial Highlights: Weak Financial Markets Segment

National Bank of Canada posted unimpressive Q1 fiscal 2019 earnings. As can be seen from the table below, its revenues declined slightly from C$1.865 billion in Q1 2018 to C$1.862 billion in Q1 2019. Its net income only increased slightly from C$550 million in Q1 2018 to C$552 million in Q1 2019. Its efficiency ratio deteriorated by 20 basis points to 55.1% in Q1 2019. Return on Equity also declined by 150 basis points to 17.2% in Q1 2019.

Source: Q1 2019 Presentation

The stalled revenue growth in Q1 2019 was primarily due to a decline in its Financial Markets segment. In fact, net income from its Financial Markets segment declined by 17% year over year to C$170 million.

Reasons why we think investors should look beyond its near-term weakness

Despite poor result from National Bank of Canada's Financial Markets segment, we believe investors should look beyond this result. Its Financial Markets segment was mostly impacted by lower underwriting activity. However, this is temporary and should recover as market activities improve. In addition, the bank continues to perform well in its other segments (see table below).

Source: Q1 2019 Presentation

Strong growth in its Wealth Management segment

As the table above shows, National Bank of Canada's Wealth Management segment delivered double-digit net income growth of 10% year over year. Its net income increased to C$125 million in Q1 2019 over C$114 million in Q1 2018. The net income growth was primarily driven by higher interest rates and volume growth. In addition, the bank was able to contain its operating expenses. As can be seen from the table below, its operating expenses declined by 1% year over year.

Wealth Management Segment (Source: Q1 2019 Presentation)

Low exposure to the energy sector

Many investors are concerned about the impact of the recent oil price crash on Canada's energy sector. If oil price continues to decline in the next few quarters, it may cause a lot of loan defaults. Fortunately, National Bank of Canada does not have a high exposure to Canada's oil and gas industry. As can be seen from the chart below, oil and gas sector only represents about 4.5% of its total commercial loan. This was a decline of 20 basis points from the prior quarter. This ratio is one of the lowest exposures among Canadian banks. This ratio is also much better than the bank's exposure in late 2015 and early 2016 when the oil market crashed in 2015/2016. As can be seen from the chart below, its current exposure was about 7.6% in Q1 2016.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Strong Quebec economy helps to lift its P&C Banking segment

National Bank of Canada has a strong focus in Quebec. In fact, Quebec represents about 56.5% of its total Canadian loans (see chart below).

Source: Q1 2019 Presentation

Quebec is near full employment as the province's unemployment rate of 5.4% in January 2019 is the lowest since 1976. This low unemployment rate is also the second lowest among all Canadian provinces. As can be seen from the chart below, Quebec's unemployment rate continues to be lower than the national average.

Source: Q1 2019 Presentation

Unlike the rest of Canada that are going through a housing market correction, Quebec's housing market activities remain quite robust. In its largest city Montreal, home resales increased by 14.5% year over year. This was quite a contrast to the 4% decline in the rest of Canada. As can be seen from the chart below, Montreal's home price index growth rate continues to trend higher in the past few years.

Source: RBC Economics

Looking forward, we think Quebec's housing market will remain strong thanks to the province's low household leverage. As can be seen from the chart below, Quebec's household leverage of 149% is much lower than the rest of Canada's 173%. This means that there is room for National Bank of Canada to grow its residential mortgage portfolio.

Source: Q1 2019 Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Like many other stocks that have had a good rally since December 2018, share price of National Bank of Canada has rebounded by 12.5%. Its forward P/E ratio of 9.86x still remains the second lowest among the top 6 Canadian banks (see chart below). Only Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) has a lower P/E ratio. Nevertheless, its forward P/E ratio of 9.86x is only slightly below its 5-year average P/E ratio of 9.91x. Hence, we believe its shares are currently fairly valued.

Source: YCharts

A growing 4%-yielding dividend

National Bank of Canada has an excellent track record of dividend growth. The bank currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.65 per share. On a trailing 12-months basis, its dividend yield is about 4.03%. As can be seen from the chart below, its current dividend yield is in the middle of its 10-year dividend yield range.

Source: YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Economic recession

Canadian economy has been impacted by the weak energy sector since Q4 2018. Although an economic recession is likely not imminent, if one happens, National Bank of Canada's business will inevitably get impacted.

Regional risk

National Bank of Canada has a high exposure to Quebec. Although the bank has been enjoying good growth thanks to its exposure to Quebec, a significant slowdown in Quebec's economy may negatively impact its top and bottom lines.

Investor Takeaway

National Bank of Canada appears to have a better growth outlook than its Canadian peers thanks to its focus in Quebec. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. Given the recent market volatility, we believe investors should seek higher margin of safety. Hence, we recommend investors to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.