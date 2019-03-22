What The Fed's Dovish Surprise Really Means For Investors

Wednesday is likely to be remembered as the day the Fed openly relented and fully embraced a drastically different policy approach relative to what market participants had been expecting in recent months. The implications of this dramatic policy shift are numerous and consequential, both in terms of sentiment and direction in financial markets, but also for the credibility of the Federal Reserve and the prospects of the U.S. economy. In that sense, it is interesting to observe how investors will digest this development, which under different circumstances would be viewed as an extraordinary gift, enough to unleash animal spirits in markets yet again. Deciphering the true factors that led the Fed to explicitly sacrifice its policy flexibility in 2019 will be challenging.

Interestingly, the actual stock market reaction following the FOMC statement was not what normally transpires after a dovish surprise by the Fed. In fact, following the initially euphoric reaction, both the Dow and the S&P 500 quickly reversed course, closing in the red, instead of surging higher. On the other hand, Thursday was marked by a solid rally across U.S. indices, which indicates that the Fed's dovish surprise is starting to have its impact, albeit at a slower pace than in the past. Admittedly, one might argue that markets had already priced in a more accommodative Fed. This has in large part been reflected in the remarkable rebound in both equities and bonds since the start of the year, in tandem with a swift return to a low-volatility environment.

It is not difficult to understand investors' skepticism, after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated that there could possibly be only one more interest rate hike prior to the 2020 presidential election and hinted at a slower pace in the balance sheet reduction process. Remember, it was just a few months ago that the Fed was signaling several rate hikes in 2019, stressing its commitment to leave the policy normalization plan on autopilot. Essentially, this decision reflects a highly unusual flip-flop by the Fed, which solidifies its intention to follow a radically different and considerably more accommodative policy stance. Global investors clearly remain skeptical about what lies ahead, as the actual reasons that triggered such an abrupt pivot remain murky at best.

A simple juxtaposition of the Fed's December 2018 and March 2019 interest rate projections underscores the depth of the implied policy shift:

Source: U.S. Federal Reserve

Essentially, Wednesday’s Fed meeting inadvertently amplified the underlying sense of uncertainty about the economy, which has showed disconcerting signs of ongoing deceleration in most major economies, and more recently in the U.S. The fact that the central bank decided to risk appearing weak in the face of political pressures, signals either that the strength of these pressures was such that the autonomy of the central bank has been compromised, or that the prospects for the U.S. economy have suddenly dimmed. Nonetheless, Powell repeatedly emphasized the Fed's confidence in the U.S. economy, which contrasted with the fears about economic deceleration abroad. He did, however, note the growing risks that emerge from ballooning corporate and household debt, a phenomenon plaguing not just the United States but most advanced economies.

In truth, there is concern that the Federal Reserve has realized that the risk of a truly complete policy normalization is far too great to pursue, at least for now. It is important to remember that the narrative underpinning market sentiment in recent years was that the economy has recovered from the financial crisis of 2008 and its resilience is steadily growing. But this notion is irreconcilable with the constant need for unconventional monetary stimulus of historically unprecedented magnitude to maintain financial stability.

Should market participants suspect that the recent policy shift by the Fed is actually fueled by its inability to ensure stability without straying from its plan to normalize its policy, volatility could spike. It is broadly understood that the extraordinary tools major central banks have employed to provide liquidity and support asset markets can only serve as a temporary solution, as their potency inevitably wanes over time. And this is especially true in the absence of sufficient progress in the structural challenges facing the world economy.

Another factor likely to have influenced policymakers is that the souring macroeconomic environment inexorably necessitates a careful reassessment of existing tail risks. In that sense, the Fed’s decision, while betraying an effort to minimize criticism from the White house, might have also been affected by a wide range of external developments beyond its control. For instance, the prolonged trade standoff between the United States and China, as well as the collateral damage and unintended consequences of a disorderly Brexit are among the most troubling known unknowns that threaten to destabilize the economy.

The selloff that markets suffered in December, with the S&P 500 falling 19.6 percent from peak to trough and almost entering bear market territory, accentuated the fragility of markets, which had been masked by years of artificially low volatility. The rapid escalation of the selloff that alarmed officials was in part due to the proliferation of exchange traded funds, passive investing and computer trading that further decouples asset prices from underlying fundamentals; this ultimately elevates the risk of financial contagion. However, the silver lining of the market decline was that it exposed some of today's market vulnerabilities, and spurred policymakers to reconsider their overall approach.

As such, the Fed's desire to adopt a more defensive approach is understandable, but the communication and implementation of this shift leaves much to be desired. Only time will tell if this unanticipated and potentially costly move by the Federal Reserve will in hindsight be proven justified. Undeniably, it makes sense from a tactical perspective, but its long-term effects are far from clear. The longer this era of artificial liquidity and central bank intervention lasts, the greater the risk of economic and financial instability down the road. This is an intractable reality that even the most optimistic investors are beginning to grasp, as signaled by Wednesday's initial market reaction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.