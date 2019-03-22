Yield Curve Scare Will Benefit Gold

While the gold bulls are fighting off a spirited attempt by sellers at breaking the metal’s 6-month rising trend, the yellow metal is being supported by increasing economic fears. The latest such fear to show up in the news headlines involves the near-inversion of a widely watched U.S. Treasury yield curve. Many observers regard this as a sign that the U.S. economy is on the precipice of a recession, and this is yet another selling point for gold. In today’s report we’ll discuss the latest signals from the Treasury market as it pertains to gold’s flight-to-safety demand. I’ll make the case that even with a volatile U.S. dollar, the metal’s “fear factor” will fuel its continued recovery.

There was evidence of strong volatility in the currency market late in the week after consensus-beating U.S. economic news boosted the dollar and pushed gold prices lower. The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 221,000 for the week ended March 16, according to the Labor Department. This was below the expectation of most economists and a sign that the domestic labor market is still strong despite a slowdown in the pace of job growth.

The latest labor market news was positive enough to justify a rally in the U.S. dollar index (DXY), giving gold traders the jitters. After the sharp dive in the dollar index on Mar. 20, a move which put DXY well under its widely followed 50-day moving average, the dollar rallied back up to this trend line on Thursday. DXY came short of closing back above the 50-day MA, however, and if it finishes the latest week below the trend line then the dollar’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend will still belong to the bears. This in turn would help pave the way for a constructive move higher in the gold price, as previously discussed.

Source: BigCharts

More importantly for gold’s near-term outlook is the elevated level of fear among investors over the global economic and financial market outlook. Fears over the health of even the U.S. economy have been increasingly expressed in the financial media in recent weeks. The latest such concern was voiced on Thursday when the Treasury yield curve is approaching an inverted status. It’s a widely held view that an inverted yield curve as a leading indicator of economic recession. Many economists view the latest spread between the 3-month Treasury yield and the 10-year yield, which is now only 4 basis points, as a warning signal that the U.S. economy may slow down in the coming months. Shown below is the 10-year Treasury minus the 3-month Treasury graph, which is nearly below zero and approaching an inverted status.

Source: St. Louis Fed

As this is the lowest level of the U.S. yield curve watched by the Federal Reserve since 2007, investors are understandably concerned. This fear should increase gold’s safe-haven demand since the metal typically benefits from economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

The growing list of fears for investors includes the latest delay of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Brexit talks were said to be in “turmoil” on Thursday after Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit proposals have been repeatedly rejected by Parliament. As a proposed May 22 deadline extension approaches, May has reportedly refused to rule out removing Britain from the EU without a deal by then. This prospect has generated enough alarm among traders and investors to boost gold’s safety appeal.

The increased safety-related demand that gold has received lately is clearly visible in the graph of the April 2019 gold futures contract. As can be seen here, April gold is on the verge of climbing back above its technically important 50-day moving average (blue line). A weekly close above the 50-day MA would confirm a positive shift in gold’s intermediate-term trend based on the rules of my moving average-based system. Since many fund managers and institutional investors include the 50-day MA as a variable in their decision making criteria, the psychological significance of the gold price closing above the 50-day MA can’t be underestimated. Indeed, a weekly close above the 50-day MA for gold would likely trigger another round of short covering for the metal.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) recently confirmed another immediate-term (1-4 week) buy signal per the rules of my trading system. As previously mentioned, IAU closed above its nearest pivotal high of $12.56 on Mar. 20 to confirm the latest bottom and re-entry signal. I recommend that traders who purchase IAU use a level slightly under $12.30 as the initial stop loss for this trade on an intraday basis. The gold ETF isn’t completely in the clear yet, for we need to see an upside follow-through day soon in which IAU moves even higher above its recent high of $12.59 from the Mar. 20 session. This would serve notice on the skeptics and potential sellers that the bulls have decisively taken control of IAU’s immediate trend.

Source: BigCharts

With higher interest rates no longer offering a threat to gold, participants have another important reason for expecting higher prices in the months ahead. Moreover, as the U.S. Treasury yield curve is on the verge of inverting, this should act as a stimulant for the metal’s flight-to-safety demand among nervous investors. Eventually we should see gold respond to this increasing “fear factor” by decisively breaking out of its trading range of the last two months and continuing its recovery which began last October.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.