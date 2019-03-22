Tiffany & Co. (TIF) CEO Alessandro Bogliolo on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Mark Aaron

Thank you. Thank you everyone for joining us on today's call. Earlier today, we issued Tiffany's fourth quarter and full year results with the news release and the filing of our annual report on Form 10-K. I hope you've had a chance to review at least some of the results.

Before continuing, please note that statements made on this call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from the planned, assumed or expected results expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Additional information concerning factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially as well as the required reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures referenced in this presentation to their comparable GAAP measures is set forth in Tiffany's Form 10-K filed earlier today with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the news release filed today under cover of Form 8-K. Those filings can be found on Tiffany's website, https://investor.tiffany.com by selecting Financial Information.

I'm now pleased to turn the call over to Alessandro.

Alessandro Bogliolo

Thanks, Mark, and hello everyone. Mark Erceg and I will address these results in a broad sense and -- as they pertain to our key strategic priorities. And then we will allow plenty of time for your questions. The specific details of our financial results can be found in today's news release, and 10-K filing.

Broadly speaking, I'm pleased with Tiffany's annual results in 2018 and with what our global teams accomplished. For the full year sales rose in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Japan and Europe, and increased in most product categories. And we were encouraged to experience higher sales attributed to local customers in the full year, even though sales attributed to foreign tourists were volatile.

As you know our sales growth decelerated in the second half. We can talk about external factors that benefited us in the first half and then went against us in the second half. But I believe it is more productive to focus on the journey that we started exactly one year ago when we presented to you our six strategic priorities as well as our decision to increase investment spending in several areas to support sustainable long-term growth. And we made substantial progress in the past year and a lot is going to happen in 2019.

Our strategy to amplify and evolve the brand message was highlighted with bold brand messaging in the Believe In Love, Believe In Dreams and holiday campaigns. These campaigns came as a pleasant surprise to our audience and signaled that something new and exciting was starting to happen at Tiffany.

I believe that as a result, sales growth in 2018 came from our existing customer base, as well as from new customers and former customers who have not shopped at Tiffany in a number of years.

Then since January 2019, we have strengthened our message on diamonds, #tiffanydiamond that they campaign on social media. Our leading innovation of providing to customers the country or region of origin of our individually registered diamonds and the enormous visibility of the legendary 128 carat Tiffany Yellow Diamond with Lady Gaga at the Oscars are a synchronized assertion of the beauty, traceability and glamour of our superlative Tiffany diamonds.

Another strategy is to renew our product offerings at a faster pace and in 2018 we unveiled the Paper Flowers jewelry line, introduced numerous extensions of existing collections, made a significant investment in high jewelry inventory to build a more powerful assortment in some of our key locations around the world, and we began to offer expensive jewelry customization through the Make It My Tiffany program.

So holiday 2018, we launched in the US, a limited assortment of the Tiffany True collection. We are now excited to roll out the launch of the Tiffany True solitaire and boldly designed jewelry in all the regions and with increasing new styles throughout 2019.

For our priority to deliver an exciting customer experience, in 2018, we expanded Tiffany store presence with the opening of 10 stores in high potential markets around the world, while relocating a number of existing stores and closing four stores, for a net increase of six stores. And of course we announced the bold initiative to transform our New York flagship store into an exciting 21st century retail experience by the end of 2021.

In 2019, we will add some important openings in key cities. We just completed the relocation of our most important store in Australia, a significant market for Tiffany. It's a beautiful store in Sydney at the corner of Pitt and King Street that has surprised customers, press and the entire industry for its stylish aesthetics, imposing size and refined experience.

In the next week, we will celebrate the grand opening of our newest location in the US. The first -- our first store in Washington DC, in CityCenterDC, a new luxury destination for local customers and tourists. We plan to announce other important new stores in key markets, such as in Greater China during the course of the year.

In addition to opening new stores, we are also evolving our presentation within existing stores through our fresh and innovative global display announcement initiatives in North America, which we are now pleased to expand in 2019 to the rest of the world.

In terms of delivering a more exciting omni-channel experience, we are now upgrading our website globally, which provides a number of benefits to both the consumer experience and Tiffany's ability to innovate. We are offering a rich blended experience of content and commerce, elevating the brand, while reducing the friction in the user's journey as much as possible. The enhancements give Tiffany more agility in testing, personalizing and content optimization.

For example, on our US website, we have just begun offering for sale, select, love and engagement diamond rings online. US client can now filter available inventory for purchase on tiffany.com in addition to consulting a diamond expert to find the perfect ring.

In recent period, Tiffany has been accepting phone orders for diamond rings from customers solely beyond our store distribution. So we believe this is a natural and complementary expansion of our in-store experience for the love and engagement category.

And we look forward to a process of continuous improvement in our digital capabilities going forward. Including plans to introduce a company operated e-commerce enabled website in China later this year.

In summary, we are still in the early stages of the long and exciting journey that I referred to one year ago. The Tiffany brand is increasingly recognized in the size. Our talented organization is aligned with our strategic priorities, and is getting more proactive and agile every day. I believe that the long-term outlook is very promising.

I will now turn the call over to Mark Erceg.

Mark Erceg

Thanks, Alex. From a financial perspective, fiscal 2018 results are consistent with what we hoped to achieve when just a little over one year ago we shared our six strategic priorities and declared that in order to properly fund those priorities fiscal 2018 would be an investment year. Since Alex has already commented on our sales performance, let me say just a few words about earnings from operations, diluted net earnings per share and free cash flow. You will recall us stating that fiscal 2018 operating earnings were expected to be flat to slightly down in order to fund meaningful investments across a number of areas we felt were essential to support sustainable long-term mid-single-digit sales growth.

Consistent with that, earnings from operations came in at $790 million versus $809 million during fiscal 2017 a decline of approximately 2%. We also passed along significant benefits associated with US tax reform. Specifically, we started the year expecting an overall 2018 effective tax rate somewhere in the high 20s. And as more information became available and we completed our analysis, we ultimately ended the year just a fraction over 21%.

While our 2018 effective tax rate did include some one-time benefits, not directly associated with the lower US statutory tax rate, a lower effective tax rate was the primary driver that allowed us to finish the year with diluted net EPS at $4.75 per share which was towards the higher end of the last guidance range we provided of $4.65 to $4.80 per share and well above our initial fiscal 2018 guidance of being somewhere between $4.25 to $4.45 per share.

Finally, we started the year projecting approximately $380 million of free cash flow. And after revising our projections to account for higher inventory levels, including for high jewelry and increased cash payments for income taxes related to US tax reform, we ended the year at $250 million of free cash flow.

So in total and across our key financial performance indicators of sales growth, operating earnings, net earnings and free cash flow, I think it is fair to say we delivered what we set out to achieve.

From a balance sheet perspective, we finished the year with $855 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments versus roughly $1 billion of total short-term and long-term debt. This means that after spending more than $400 million to repurchase shares of our common stock and after increasing our quarterly dividend rate by 10% which was the 17th increase in the past 16 years, our balance sheet remains a major source of strength and flexibility.

In terms of our outlook for 2019, we are maintaining the preliminary guidance we provided on January 18th when we reported holiday sales results, low-single-digit sales growth for the full year as reported and slightly higher on a constant exchange rate basis and a mid-single-digit increase in diluted EPS.

It's worth noting that our forecast for mid-single-digit EPS growth and our expectation of modest operating margin expansion includes a number of unique factors.

First, incremental SG&A expense related to the New York flagship store project, which was $0.07 per share in 2018 is expected to be $0.10 to $0.15 per share in each of 2019, 2020 and 2021. Second, our 2019 forecast accounts for the fact that we will no longer be able to recognize an $8 million a year deferred gain on previous sale leasebacks due to a new accounting standard. Finally, we expect an all-in effective income tax rate of approximately 23% in 2019, which is roughly 200 basis points higher than fiscal 2018.

From a timing standpoint and consistent with January results, while we expect full year reported sales to grow by a low-single-digit percentage, we expect sales in the first half to be adversely affected by several factors, a meaningful FX headwind, lower foreign tourist spending and a difficult comparison to strong base period comps. In addition to these items, first half earnings will also be negatively affected by incremental strategic investment spending that began in the second quarter of 2018 and has not yet fully annualized.

We anticipate that these pressures will lessen throughout the year. And as additional new products are introduced, our marketing message continues to resonate and our in-store experience becomes even stronger, we expect reported sales growth to strengthen and earnings growth to resume in the second half of the year.

That wraps up my brief remarks. So I'll turn the call back over to Mark.

Mark Aaron

Thanks, Alessandro and Mark. Operator, we're ready to take some questions.

Michael Binetti

Mark, could you speak to some of the puts and takes on the gross margin in the fourth quarter. I guess I'm looking at it on a multi-year basis just trying to see if I understand why the leverage slowed a bit and the comps got easier there. I mean help us with some of the puts and takes? And then I also was curious why the SG&A -- maybe a little help on why the SG&A growth rate slowed fairly significantly. I think when we talked previously you kind of said the big break point in that growth rate would be middle of this year to your comments about anniversarying some of the step up for the investments?

Mark Erceg

Yes, sure. I think on the gross margin point, I think the bigger story in 2018 is the fact that our gross margin was up 70 basis points for the full year. As far as what happens in any given quarter on gross margin, I don't think that's overly helpful to unpack. There's always mix effect, there's any number of things that can fall within that. And of course, our sales growth in the fourth quarter was lower than balance of the year. And so there's less fixed costs leverage even through the COGS line.

As far as SG&A is concerned, I think one of the things that we’ve talked about a lot in the past is the need to ensure that our cost takeout programs are robust and strong. And that takes a little bit of time to gear up. So to the extent that SG&A growth in the fourth quarter was lower than you might have seen throughout the year, I think that's a positive indicator. And as we think about the guidance we provided for 2019, we're basically saying that we're going to get operating margin expansion on low-single-digit sales growth. So I think, again, our cost takeout programs continue to ramp up and I think you're seeing some of that in the fourth quarter at this point.

Paul Lejuez

I am curious what you might be able to point to that makes feel confident that the amplification of the brand message is working and then you just hit a macro speed bump? Anything you could share with us that you're looking at, any data that you can provide? I am also curious, if you think about, what was the biggest disappointment to you this quarter relative to what you were thinking before it started, also curious if there are any positive surprises? Thanks.

Alessandro Bogliolo

Thank you Paul for your questions. Well about the messaging, it was a big change in 2018. And we are pleased to see that sales both to existing customers as well as new customers are increasing. And so, we are happy with it. And we have seen also in the last quarter even if it was softer. And I think results in terms of sales to existing customers, which is reassuring that the new message is not putting away customers from our brand, but on the contrary bringing them back.

Now in terms of disappointment, well of course the last quarter, I think it was a mix of external factors, we have seen it also in general in the industry, especially in luxury, that the last quarter has not been as fantastic as the first part of the year, so Tiffany was affected by this. But on the other side, that were surely internal factors, because we are really at the first year of our transformative journey and we are working very hard on it but we are far from adding all the pieces of the puzzle put together.

So, we are working on it going ahead, but we were not perfect. We have done a lot -- a lot of new things. Also things where we had made some mistakes and we are learning and we are addressing it. So I’d say it's a mix of external but also reasonably expected internal factors.

Paul Lejuez

Alex anything you can share on those internal factors, what you would have done better?

Alessandro Bogliolo

Well, for example, I would have started holiday campaign three weeks earlier, to give an example. I mean many other detailed things that, it's -- the life -- the operational life of the company. And I think that this is all good experience because it was a year of innovation. And so, we are -- the most important thing for us is that we have a very good analysis of the set results of our fourth quarter and we have adjusted plans in order to keep on surprising customers when it comes to communication. So for example the communication that we have seen 2018, I think it was appropriate because it was communicating that something big and new was happening at Tiffany. Now don't expect the same communication in 2019 because we want to keep on surprising our customers. And this is one example among many others.

Oliver Chen

Alessandro Bogliolo

Thank you, Oliver. Well, for your first question, this is a puzzle with many, many different things, because there is new communication, there is introduction of new products, there is all these efforts that we are making on the e-commerce to upgrade, elevate and innovate, et cetera, et cetera. So now all these things to be put together, will take time and we said that one year ago. But we decided not to close for three years to work on everything and then to have a big unveiling. We decided every day to do that and in different areas. For example, I would have loved to have the new website that we unveiled literally yesterday. I would have loved to have it in October or November in preparation of the holiday season. But it is time to do things. So it's really a matter of: one, that we are adding in the entire company in order to improve, innovate, be faster, be more distinctive, be more innovative. And both these things, we will see the benefits, the more we go along the way, when all this on this part come together.

Mark Erceg

Relative to the balance of your questions, I think we could offer that -- our e-com business this past year grew at roughly twice the rate of our overall business. And we would expect that trend to continue at least for the next several years. As far as the profitability, as you could imagine, the cost of running an e-com portal is less than that of running a brick and mortar operation. And if you look at the products that we tend to sell on e-com, they tend to be lower priced items, more silver items that have higher margins associated with them, you're not going to sell a whole lot of high jewelry pieces off your website.

So I think it's fair to say that e-com is more profitable than brick and mortar. But again, we don't necessarily look at it that way. We're running a business, we want to serve our customers, however they choose to shop, which kind of gets to your question on inventory as well. What we're driving towards is a seamless inventory model whereby we can get the product to our customers in any market at any time, any way that they would choose to receive it. And we just talked about the new digital platform that we’ve put up across our e-com site. But Alex also alluded to the fact that we're going to extending up our China e-com website later this year, which we're excited about and we've talked in the past about the need to put in the right structure, inventory management systems, order management systems, distribution systems, in order to enable that. And clearly that's what we've been doing.

Oliver Chen

Okay, Mark and just a last question on inventory. As we model that ahead, how would you expect that to trend relative to sales? And Mark on the information system side, customer relationship management was a theme and opportunity. If you could just highlight, what's ahead in your roadmap with the information system innovation? That'd be great. Thank you.

Mark Erceg

I think as it relates to inventory, I guess all I would say at this point is we said it very clearly that our goal is to grow inventory at a rate below that of sales. In this past year, we made a deliberate choice to invest more in our high jewelry offering, which we've seen work and work well for us. And then beyond that, the systems as I discussed will be allowing us to manage the entirety of our network better and more efficiently.

Mark Aaron

If I could just ask, going forward, please indulge us and try to limit yourself to a single part question. We have a lot of people in the queue that we'd like to get to. Thank you. Next question?

Brian Nagel

With regard to question -- I’ll -- to even Mark’s request, I will shift two questions in one. But first off, just to go back on someone earlier asked about gross margin and Mark, I understand, there's a lot of moving pieces in your gross margin. But the trajectory and year-on-year change has moderated meaningfully since over this year. So as we look -- if you could help us understand better, maybe the puts and takes that did happen in Q4. And how should we be thinking about gross margins as we move into 2019? And then the second question I have is on the sales side, now understanding January is not necessarily representative month, but some of the macro pressures have likely impacted Tiffany, around the holidays, did begin to or should have abated through the month of January. So the question is, did we see any type of underlying strengthen in the business that may not have been reflective in the final Q4 results that you reported today?

Mark Erceg

Got it. Well, with respect to gross margin, I think we talked about it a number of times. Over the last five, six years, there's been a very, very favorable commodity cycle that has allowed us to rapidly expand gross margins. We've talked about the fact that those commodity inputs had been flattening out, and that we expect those frankly going forward to continue to moderate and therefore we're going to have to drive gross margin through a combination of our cost takeout to our jewelry design and innovation workshop, our rapid costing tools. Obviously, when we introduce new products, we typically try and engineer and price those in a way that there are accretive to margin as well. We talked about in the past us having pricing power. We continue to believe we have pricing power, and we plan to be taking modest pricing in the current fiscal year. So we have laid out a long-term algorithm that we believe will allow us to grow our sales mid-single-digit and our EPS high-single-digits, and some form of gross margin expansion is obviously part of that algorithm going forward.

Brian Nagel

Thank you. And then with regard to the sales?

Alessandro Bogliolo

You mean sales -- what about it?

Brian Nagel

Sorry. So in January, I guess I'm making an assumption, some of the macro pressures that the broader prices that impacted Tiffany through the holiday might have abated. I mean did you see that, I mean specifically the market -- the financial markets are less volatile, the government shutdown…?

Alessandro Bogliolo

Well actually the time we saw in the sales in January is by enlarge similar to the one that we saw in during the holiday and the two months that we reported. Of course there was a little bit of an uptick in China because of the Chinese New Year but this is the normal course of business. So I would say nothing different than what we have reported for holiday.

Matthew Boss

Alessandro Bogliolo

Well, it's -- our strategic priorities basically encompass the entire -- our entire business. So, communication has been the first one. We have been active there last year and we will continue with different approach this year. What you will see more busier, more intense is the launch of the new products with the beginning now of Tiffany True engagement ring and jewelry, but then other innovations, new launches during the year. And so towards the end of the year, we are working in order to add critical months for the holiday.

You’ll start seeing the work on the network, like I referred this year we have several important stores that are opening, that of course are the result of the last one and half year of negotiation, innovations et cetera. And this is why I mentioned in my remarks, Sydney, Washington DC, and there is important more to come. And I think it's important also to remark the work that we have started doing since the beginning on efficiency that it didn't show for several quarters, because as you know, efficiencies take a lot to be achieved, that you’ve started seeing a sign of that in the fourth quarter. And this is something we committed to.

So a lot of things going on. Honestly, how much have we achieved? Well, I think we are probably at -- we are for sure at the beginning of our plan. We are probably in the first term of our plan and there is a critical mass that will be reached going forward. So we are very excited for all the things we are doing. We are confident and we are fighting for it.

Kimberly Greenberger

Alessandro Bogliolo

Well, for the security of my job, and one of my colleagues, I hope that this journey will never finish, because we will keep on innovating for the next 182 years. But to answer to your question about this specific strategic plan we have put in place, I mean it's hard to say, which is exactly the date when everything will be done and completed and especially productive. But I mean, it's quite typical that I mean a project like this has a three year horizon. So we started it exactly one year ago. And I would say 2021 is when we should really get the most of it. But for me I mean it’s not a matter of -- and I have been very clear about this, and this is why we started I mean increase investment spending last year, it’s not that we do all this work and then we have a big unveiling. We will do this for flagship store but not for our day-today business, where every day we want to improve and even if the benefit of it is not fully ripe. So short answer to your question, I would say 2021.

Dana Telsey

Good morning, everyone. As you think about foreign tourism, how are you planning that going forward, how are you planning at this year? And then if you think about jewelry collections, engagement and designer jewelry, pace of newness for 2019, any new collections that we should be looking forward to? Thank you.

Alessandro Bogliolo

Thank you, Dana. Well tourism has been the more volatile and the more difficult part of our business, we have been affected by negative trend in tourism sales, notably to Chinese tourists, but in general, for example, very stronger US dollar towards the end of the year didn't help not only with Chinese but also with the South American tourists and others. That is definitely an area of concern that affects our results. But what we are doing is to keep on working and investing on domestic customers. And we have seen sales to domestic customers across geographies growing nicely, very strongly in China, let so in the US but still positive and growing and we believe that’s the best way to build our tourist business strong with domestic customers when they are at home.

And your second question?

Dana Telsey

Jewelry collections engagement and designer jewelry …?

Alessandro Bogliolo

Yes. We will have important newness, that doesn't mean entirely totally different design, but definitely very distinctive newness in love and engagement. And it's already started with the launch of Tiffany T True and that is both -- is very innovative, because it’s an engagement ring with a new setting with T. But it's also a set of very boldly designed jewelry that now we launched already wedding event that goes with it, but there is much more coming in the rest of the year. So this is for the engagement area. I will say the answer is Tiffany T True. Then several important innovations and collections, by collections we mean existing collections in gold and platinum with and without diamond.

As for designers, by definition for the nature of the designer business there is less innovation there because it's more product that has been originally designed in the past and so it’s the area of innovation.

Erwan Rambourg

Alessandro Bogliolo

Thank you, Erwan. Well, as for sales of Chinese customers abroad, so tourists, we have not seen in the recent -- in the quarter also in January a different pattern than before. For sure, we have seen keeping a very positive trend in China during holidays that continued also into January. As for the website for us is an important fact that, finally, also in China, we will have a Tiffany owned dedicated website. And so we plan to do it ourselves independently as we have in the most important market in the world.

So, it will be a company operated e-commerce website. Then of course, as you know, very well that are many social media in China, where we can -- that we can use and in order to push traffic on the chart et cetera into our website as we do in the rest of the world. So, we are very excited about it. I would say hopefully for sales, but especially for giving visibility of the brand to Chinese customers that can learn more about the brand having a full-fledged website with products that can be purchased, so they can explore the assortment, learn more and then hopefully to buy maybe online and for sure in the stores.

Erwan Rambourg

And just to clarify, so you will skew the traffic to your own selling website. But will you offer some products to partner websites through third-party platforms?

Alessandro Bogliolo

Yes. As we have done already in the past, we'll keep doing activities like at our stores and these kind of activities also with third-party, now the business we will have overall.

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

And the second question is a follow-up on SG&A. The fact that leverage seems to be so much better and the combination of efficiencies and gross margin seems to be affecting some of what we saw were going to be higher investment needs. Is this leaving you in a comfortable position when the luxury framework is becoming very competitive in using the pockets to fuel the visibility of the competing brands? And within the SG&A if the expected increase coming from the New York store remodeling is also including some assumptions on potential sales disruptions that you may be facing? Thank you.

Alessandro Bogliolo

So Francesca, thank you for your question. Well about Paper Flowers, the collection met our expectations. In the US it's true; we had declaration of demand by also domestic customers. That was very strong in the first part of the year and it was softer especially in the last quarter, in the fourth quarter.

Now I don't also say this to any specific product, because we saw it affecting all different product categories and price points. So that I really see more linked to something bigger and more to do with customer confidence of the US in third quarter. Don’t forget that the stock price -- the stock market did poorly exactly in November and December. And there were several factors that for sure affected our kind of consumers that of course are related also with the macroeconomic environment.

Mark Erceg

So the balance of your question, you asked about SG&A efficiency. And again, that's something that we have been clearly focused on. That's one of the six key priorities that we've laid out. We try not to distinguish again a whole lot between gross margin expansion, SG&A margin expansion. At the end of the day, it's all about operating margin expansion. In this past year, we clearly stated that we expected operating margin to be down and it was for the year that we just provided guidance where we expected to be up modestly and then our long-term algorithm still would suggest that we would expect to see about a 50 basis point improvement in margin thereafter. And that still what we're working against.

As far as your question on the flagship store, this past year, we had about $0.07 of dilution related to that, we said for next year it would be somewhere between $0.10 to $0.15. It's not driven by an expectation of sales disruption. It really comes down to a number of things that the incremental rent for the temporary space. The accelerated depreciation associated with the project itself because now that we're transforming elements of the existing store. We need to depreciate -- an accelerated depreciation over now and when the project will go live. And then there are certain expense dollars related to some consultants and others that really can't be capitalized. Those are the three elements principally that come into play as it relates to that but we don't expect a sales disruption in that math.

Alessandro Bogliolo

And just to be clear during 2019 while we will be working -- and we are already working now as a temporary store in 57th Street, in the meantime for the full year, the flagship store will keep operating as it is, so it will not be impacted by the works.

Robert Drbul

Mark Erceg

Yes, absolutely. We've talked in the past about three different large buckets. One is what we call the foundational systems. That's where we're standing as a common order management system, a common financial queue, it's letting us bring on Coupa which is an indirect procurement module. It also is going to give us one common inventory management system. We stood that up this past year in China and in other Asia Pacific countries. As I intimated earlier, that's one of the reasons that we can now support a Chinese Tiffany enabled website, because we now have the ability to provide that product to the customers through those new portals.

We're going to continue to stand up additional geographies as we go forward. As it relates to that endeavor. It will continue to take a number of years, though, between now and we get the entire world stood up on that system. Second thing we always talked about was our digital replatforming. And if you get a chance to go take a look at our new website, we just stood up this week, I think you'll see a dramatic step forward in the capabilities of the site. We've obviously done very well in the past with our e-commerce portals. We won a lot of awards. But a lot of that, frankly, was through sheer just force of will and just the dedication of the teams here, but they didn't have the proper tools to really allow them to do a lot of the things that will now be able to do from a clientele and outreach standpoint, from a testing standpoint.

And so we're now well on our way on our digital replatforming and once we get the China e-comp site up later this year, that'll be another big step forward. And then we're looking at a lot of the work that we need to do in order to put together the data hub, so we can do a lot of predictive work and get a lot of analytical packages in place. We've also been working on advanced planning systems for our production teams. And obviously we've been also working on a lot of the CAD/CAM elements related to the JDIW which is our jewelry design innovation workshop. So there's a lot of big elements associated with our transformation of our IT systems that we will continue.

Lorraine Hutchinson

Alessandro Bogliolo

Yes. Well, first of all the deceleration we have seen in sales has been across all product categories. And actually if you look at the deceleration between the fourth quarter compared to the rest of the year, it’s really spread across the different categories. So I don't see anything specific about engagement rings. Now of course out of Tiffany True, we expect I mean an improvement in overall sales in engagement rings. But consider that what we did in the US has been prelaunch, very limited. I’ll just give you an example. In terms of carat stone it was limited to the 1 carat, 1.5 carat stone that is a pretty expensive part of the assortment and also the jewelry that goes with it and it’s really part of the concept, will be just launched from now going over in the year. So I think it's still early to process also because especially for diamond rings and engagement rings, the decision process of the customer is very long. Typically takes several months and several interactions with the brand on the website in the stores et cetera before making a decision. So it’s not really an impulse kind of purchase, but we are very confident there.

Laurent Vasilescu

Mark Erceg

Yes. Principally what you're seeing there is either in the retail space, where we're continuing that a little bit of square footage, but principally it's on the manufacturing side. As we know, and we believe it’s a competitive advantage for us to basically cut and polish our own stones, because we do through our exacting standards. And that is a very large operation with several thousands of individuals. And we have continued to add additional capacity in that regard. So that's really what you're seeing. And of course, we do that at a competitive cost, we benchmark all of our internal production versus external purchases. And we're confident that we're actually margin accretive through bringing that effectively in house and we end up with a better product as well.

Ike Boruchow

Mark Erceg

The only thing I would want to say is we want to start getting into the game of providing quarterly guidance. We do think that the first half will be below the rates that you'll see in the second half of the year. Two things I think are fair for me to point out specifically though, one relates to FX. So if you sit here today and you take spot, what you would see is that we're going to have a 3 point headwind in the first quarter versus the prior period. By the second quarter that becomes roughly 1 point headwind based on spot right now by the third quarter is a push and by the time you get to the fourth quarter, so you’ve 50 basis point help. So that's one element. The other thing I would say you addressed it yourself, is that we won't be annualizing the full rate of our spend until we get to second quarter. So those two factors are indicative of what I probably could share.

Jocelyn Welsh

Alessandro Bogliolo

It's a mix of things. As for -- and actually to really have the full benefit of it, we will have to add all these things together. Because for example, the new displays have been implemented in North America, not yet in the rest of the world, we are rolling it out now literally in the rest of the world. As for the training, there has been a renewed training in diamond in order to elevate the education of our sales professional, to the Tiffany diamond and expertise we have, the fact that we -- by the -- mainly for solitaire the diamond in rough. All the provenance initiative that I am sure you're aware that we made public early in January where we shared with customers now uniquely among these luxury brands the origin -- or in terms of origin of our diamond, all this has been part of training. Now all these factors are very important, are very time consuming, because it’s large number of people to train. And -- but surely we have seen the benefits of it. Difficult now to say for each single activity are much percentage of increased sales, is driving, but it's definitely the right thing to do.

Marni Shapiro

Alessandro Bogliolo

Sure. Well, Chinese consumers, they are different -- but I think in general a higher average spend compared to consumers in the rest of the world, they are big lovers of gold and platinum especially with diamonds, engagement rings is very strong with them. For example, the sterling silver is not strong category with Chinese customers, because there is not a big tradition, small and Anglo-Saxon tradition. So all this brings the average purchase of the Chinese customer higher -- much higher than equivalent American or European one.

Now about the difference between the purchase of Chinese -- in Mainland China versus when they are traveling around the world is not really material. It depends more on the destination. In the sense that there are destinations that are more for customers that come from second tier cities with a smaller budget, there are destinations that are more -- for more affluent customers. So as more to do with that then really the nature of the customer because at the end of the day the customer is the same when he is at home or abroad.

Marni Shapiro

So second tier city customer shopping in Shanghai or Japan might spend less than a customer who shop into Paris or New York, is what you're saying there?

Alessandro Bogliolo

Yes, I mean, generally speaking you have cases like this.

Simeon Siegel

Alessandro Bogliolo

Well as far as marketing investment expense is concerned, we evolved from a 6%, 7% of our tougher sales that was in the past years our rates of expanding in marketing to the 8% to 9%. I think that this current rate is the right one for a brand like Tiffany. And so this is what we look at going forward.

Mark Erceg

Yes. And as far as the wholesale sale of diamonds is concerned I mean obviously by its very nature it's something that is a little bit volatile this past year, it was roughly $35 million into that effect and for modeling purposes at this point, I would be expecting something similar in 2019.

Mark Aaron

Thank you. Before concluding we want to express our appreciation to all of you for participating on today's call. As always, please feel free to contact me with any additional questions or comments. Please note on your calendars that we expect to report first quarter results on June 4th before the market opens and host a conference call. Operator, I think we can now wrap up the call.

