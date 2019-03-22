Where Did The Volatility Go? A Look At UVXY

There are several near term events that could cause a spike in volatility.

The current low level of volatility warrant a review of products that can be used to trade or hedge against volatility levels.

Volatility Contraction

Given the recent bull run in the equity markets and corresponding decrease in volatility, I thought it would be fitting to look into one of the more common underlying securities used to trade volatility, UVXY. Since October 2018, we have seen volatility increase quite rapidly through the end of December and subsequently contract fairly steadily until the present time. As per the Seeking Alpha News release yesterday "U.S. equity market volatility has fallen to its lowest level since early October as investors are reassured by the Federal Reserve's "patient", "wait-and-see" stance regarding future interest rate hikes."

Data by YCharts

As shown above, we are back to the relatively low levels of volatility that were experienced throughout most of 2017 and 2018. The S&P 500 bottomed towards the end of December with shares of SPY trading as low as 233.76 and we have been in a recovery ever since. SPY shares closed at $281.55 on Wednesday and we are only approximately 4.5% off all time high.

UVXY Background

One way to get exposure to a volatility trade, is by using UVXY. UVXY or otherwise known as the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF is a leveraged fund (1.5 times) which tracks short term volatility in the market. Specifically the fund "seeks daily investment result, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one half times (1.5x) the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures Index." (Source: Proshares UVXY Fact Sheet) Its one year performance chart, as expected, does have some similarities to the VIX chart above.

Data by YCharts

UVXY is currently trading around 52 week lows of $35.04 but its relative price should not be analyzed like a typical company's stock. At this point it would make sense to review some of the more critical details of the fund.

Who Should Use UVXY?

Per Proshares, UVXY is "designed for knowledgeable investors who seek to:

Profit from increases in the expected volatility of the S&P 500, as measured by the prices of VIX futures contracts.

Reduce U.S. equity portfolio risk, since changes in the VIX Short-Term Futures Index have historically been negatively correlated to S&P 500 returns.

Intended for short-term use; investors should actively manage and monitor their investments, as frequently as daily.

Does not track the performance of the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) and can be expected to perform very differently from the VIX."

UVXY is clearly much more complex than a typical stock of a company. A common strategy that some investors or traders will implement is to purchase UVXY when equity market declines, in hopes that UVXY will increase. However, due to contango in the VIX futures and the leverage factor, there is a constant drag on the fund and inherent decay.

Fees

Per Proshares, the fund has an expense ratio of 0.95% and the current net assets of the fund are $214.3M as of December 31, 2018. Per the useful tool ETF fund flows $571.3M net inflows have been made into the fund in the past year. At the current asset level of the fund, Proshares would be earnings approximately

Deleveraging Event

One of the more notable UVXY events occurred in February 2018 when Proshares announced that they were reducing the leverage in both UVXY and SVXY. The prior leverage of UVXY was 2.0 times and it was subsequently changed to 1.5 times. This was done to reduce the volatility in both of the funds.

Not a Long-Term Investment

As discussed above, due to the natural decay present in the structure of the fund, investors should be buying and holding UVXY like a typical publicly traded stock. UVXY does have monthly and weekly options available that traders will use to trade volatility and hedge core positions. As noted in the fund fact sheet, it is important to reiterate that product is meant for experienced investors and does carry risk. The fund performance and index history speaks for itself below:

Source: Proshares UXVY Fact Sheet

Volatility Catalysts

A Wells Fargo analyst today noted 3 major catalysts that increase stock market volatility:

1. Negative earnings announcements: we will began to see the usual earnings results unfold as companies begin to report in the next few weeks. Negative results or lowered future guidance could be a catalyst for increased market volatility.

2. U.S. - China trade war: This is clearly on the forefront of investors minds and will be highly covered by financial media. Any negative news with respect to tariffs or delays could sending volatility higher.

3. Interest rates: Yesterday day the Fed delivered a dovish interest rate forecast. The market initially reacted positively to the news but then gave back its gains into the close. This just shows how reactionary the market is to interest rate news and decisions and can have a significant impact on market volatility levels.

Overall Takeaway

UVXY is complex product that should not be treated as a typical investment and its complexities need to understood prior to trading it. The current market conditions and volatility levels are interesting and there is considerable news and events that could create a short-term spike in volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.